July 2023 is on track to be the hottest month – not only since records began, but also in hundreds, if not thousands, of years, says Gavin Schmidt, a leading National Aeronautics and Space Administration climatologist. The effects cannot be attributed solely to the El Niño weather pattern, which has really only just emerged and isn’t expected to strengthen until later in the year. El Niño is associated with the warming of ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean.
Schmidt said the trend of extreme heat is expected to persist.
“And the reason why we think that’s going to continue, is because we continue to put greenhouse gases into the atmosphere,” he said.
His comments come as Canadian-wildfire smoke drifts across the United States and large parts of the country have been placed under heat advisories.
“We are seeing unprecedented changes all over the world,” Schmidt said. “There has been a decade-on-decade increase in temperatures throughout the last four decades.”
June was the hottest global month on record, according to NASA. The continuing heat is increasing the chances that 2023 will be the hottest year on record, he said. And 2024 will be even hotter because an El Niño weather pattern will likely peak toward the end of this year. The last major El Niño, from 2014 to 2016, led to each of those years successively breaking the global temperature record, and 2016 is currently the Earth’s hottest year ever recorded, Schmidt said.
On average, July is the hottest month of the year for the contiguous United States. Since the start of the U.S. historical record in 1895, the average July day has grown warmer at a rate of 0.83 degrees Fahrenheit per century. The average July night has warmed twice as quickly – 1.66 degrees per century. How much more warming we can expect in future Julys depends largely on which greenhouse-gas pathway we follow.
The average overnight low temperature in Julys from 1981-2020 show about an even national split, with about half the country having temperatures cooler than 60 and half with temperatures warmer than 60. With high emissions, models project that across almost all the country east of the Rocky Mountains the average overnight low in July will be warmer than 60 degrees by the end of the century. In many parts of the Southern Plains and around the Gulf of Mexico, the average night in July will be warmer than 80 degrees.
From 1981-2020, the coolest daytime high temperatures in July were in the Western mountains. With high emissions, places that averaged in the low-60s will be approaching the low-70s by the end of the century. From 1981-2010, places with average daytime highs warmer than 100 degrees were mostly restricted to the Desert Southwest. On a high-emissions pathway, those temperatures are likely to be widespread – dominating key crop-growing regions in California’s Central Valley, Washington state’s Columbia River Plateau and Idaho’s Snake River plain – as well as the Great Plains from Montana to Texas, and the Deep South.
Visit nca2018.globalchange.gov for more information about how increasing temperatures will affect human health, energy supply and demand, wildlife and agriculture in different parts of the United States.