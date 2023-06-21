At its monthly meeting June 8, the Farm Credit Administration board received two reports – a quarterly report on economic conditions affecting the agricultural economy, and a semiannual report on Office of Examination operations.
Quarterly report on conditions in agriculture and the Farm Credit System – The board received a quarterly report regarding economic issues affecting agriculture, together with an update on the financial condition and performance of the Farm Credit System as of March 31, 2023. According to the report, inflation remains elevated in certain sectors of the economy despite interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and supply-chain improvements. Increasing wages have helped sustain inflation as continued job growth outpaces a rebound in labor-force participation.
People are also reading…
Increased interest rates have made borrowing more costly for homebuyers and consumers in general. The latest data show that, at least for now, consumers are still spending and servicing debts despite those challenges.
For agriculture, drought has declined substantially across the western half of the country, and good spring weather conditions sped up planting progress for many crops. For several states in the Great Plains and Southwest, drought conditions will need to continue to be monitored. With strong prospects for large crops and the building of grain stocks in 2023, prices have weakened. While many input costs also have decreased, crop producers are likely facing tighter margins this year.
Cattle producers are benefiting from improved pasture conditions and increased prices following cattle-herd reduction this past year. For hog producers, weaker prices and elevated feed costs have led to negative returns since fall 2022.
Visit www.fca.gov for more information.
Yuri Katrinic is a senior economist and Hal Johnson is a senior financial analyst for the Farm Credit Administration, which is the safety and soundness regulator of the Farm Credit System. The System consists of two government-sponsored enterprises — a nationwide network of cooperative banks and associations established in 1916, and a secondary market entity known as the Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac) that was established in 1988. The System's borrower-owned banks and associations provide credit to farmers, ranchers, residents of rural communities, agricultural and rural utility cooperatives, and other eligible and creditworthy borrowers. Farmer Mac provides a secondary market for agricultural real estate loans, rural housing mortgage loans, and certain rural utility loans. Visit www.fca.gov for more information.