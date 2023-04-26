Farmland is often considered to be a real-asset class that provides investors with attractive risk-adjusted returns, portfolio-diversification benefits, and access to natural resources with sustainable-management practices. It also gives positive performance during inflationary periods. In the current unsettled and greatly-dynamic macroeconomic environment, especially as inflation remains elevated, investors look to farmland for stable returns and protection against inflationary pressure.
U.S. farmland fares well
Farmland’s inflation-hedging potential has been substantiated in the past two years by its ability to produce positive inflation-adjusted real returns as inflation soared. Annual inflation in the United States averaged 6.8 percent during the past two years, quadrupling the previous 10-year average inflation rate of 1.7 percent. Chart 1 shows that U.S. farmland – as represented by the National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries Farmland Index – generated positive and increasing total returns during 2021 and 2022. In comparison, other asset classes saw considerable performance swings during the same period, generating negative nominal returns in 2022 – a year of tightened monetary policies and elevated inflation. Resilient and strong performance by farmland investments during the past two turbulent years demonstrates the case for the asset class’s portfolio-diversification and inflation-hedging benefits.
Correlation remains positive
The correlation between investment returns and inflation is a key indicator of the potential inflation-hedging capability of an asset class where a positive correlation with inflation indicates that investment returns may increase as inflation surges. The rolling analysis in Chart 2 shows that the correlation between National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries Farmland Index returns and U.S. inflation has been dynamic and overwhelmingly positive. It was readily apparent during the late 1990s, the entire first decade of the 2000s, mid-2010s and early 2020s. The most recent positive rolling correlation – five-year rolling periods ending 2020-2022 – reinforces farmland’s apparent inflation-hedging capacity. Nevertheless the correlation pattern hasn’t been consistently positive and has turned negative during a few brief periods during the past 27 years.
The two instances of negative rolling correlations – 2011–2013 and 2017–2019 – can be attributed to the different directions taken by farmland returns and inflation rates. The economic recovery after the Great Financial Crisis was considered lackluster, with only modest economic growth and inflation at less than the U.S. Federal Reserve’s desired 2 percent target during five of the first-seven post-Great Financial Crisis years.
Meanwhile farmland returns improved significantly during that period, especially from 2011 to 2015. The National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries Farmland Index posted double-digit-percentage annual returns for five-consecutive years. The difference between the robust performance of farmland, and a modest and extended economic recovery, contributed to the sporadic negative correlations. Therefore from an investor’s perspective a negative correlation may be interpreted as the asset class’s ability to outperform otherwise moribund growth in the broader economy during a period of less-than-target inflation.
Cost pressure poised to ease
Farmland’s inflation-hedging features can be attributed in part to its finite availability and the food products it produces. As the economy grows, demand for agricultural products increases. That increases farm-product prices and helps to mitigate input-cost inflation. Like many other aspects of the economy, agricultural production faced increased cost pressures in the aftermath of the global pandemic. U.S. inflation surpassed 2.5 percent in March 2021 for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Since then major agricultural-production-cost categories have experienced marked increases. As a result, total production expenses increased 19 percent for U.S. farmers from 2021 to 20223.
Responding to increased demand, supply constraints and increased input costs, prices of farm products also increased. From March 2021 to December 2022, the overall price levels of farm products increased more than 40 percent, represented by changes in the Producer Price Indexes for farm products; that partially offset increasing cost pressures. The ability of farm-goods prices to provide relief from increased production costs encouraged farmers to continue growing crops. The combination of increased prices and stable output led to a record-setting total U.S. farm revenue in 2022, despite multi-decade-extreme inflation rates.
Inflation effects varied
People are also reading…
The impact of input-cost inflation differed across crop types due to the varied structures of production cost components. As shown in Chart 3, material inputs – variable costs – such as fuel and chemicals experienced more-pronounced cost increases than long-term capital costs – fixed costs – such as machinery and equipment during the 2021-2022 inflationary period. Therefore the operating-cost impact varied considerably across crop types. For example the costs of material inputs account for more than 60 percent of total operating costs for row crops such as corn and soybeans. Those material inputs saw rapid and sizable increases in 2021-2022 but their price levels have also since declined more markedly from peak levels. Fertilizer costs, for instance, have declined almost 40 percent since peaking in April 2022.
On the other hand, production costs for permanent crops tend to be skewed toward cost categories that have experienced more structural and long-term increases. For example about 75 percent of commercial apple production’s operating expenses are associated with labor and services. Costs in those categories exhibited less volatility in the recent inflationary period than material inputs but they’ve steadily increased at a more-consistent pace and aren’t expected to see meaningful moderation in the future. To manage those long-term cost pressures, efficient operations and economies of scale in asset management become key in addressing structural challenges.
Crop-specific market outweighs impacts
In addition to macroeconomic factors, the impact of agriculture-specific market movements on returns tends to depend on crop-specific factors, outweighing inflation effects. Chart 4 shows the changes in crop revenue in 2022 compared to 2021 for various crop types. Overall crop revenue increased almost 20 percent despite high inflation but receipts varied by crop type in 2022.
• Corn revenue increased 25 percent.
• Soybean revenue increased 30 percent.
• Tree nuts experienced revenue declines as the fruit and nut sector saw flat growth in cash receipts.
The drivers behind the varied financial performance indicate root causes beyond inflation. Corn and soybeans benefited from robust export demand in the past two years in addition to recovering domestic demand coming out of the pandemic. Global conflicts that restricted supplies from other countries, the temporary spikes in demand from China and recovered yields collectively contributed to increased prices and row-crop cash receipts in the United States. On the other hand, almonds faced downward pricing pressure due to larger stock levels. That was attributed to logistical challenges slowing shipments, resulting in large inventories despite declining production – and therefore weighing on total revenue. Pistachio prices fared better than almonds despite global logistical disruptions, yet experienced total revenue decline due to 23 percent smaller yields for the 2022 crop. Those market factors played key roles in determining crop-specific financial performance.
Farmland can offer stability
In addition to inflation hedging, another key attribute attracting investor interest in farmland is its capacity to preserve value. Unlike other asset classes whose value may depreciate through time, land-based natural-asset classes such as farmland retain their value. As a tangible and productive asset that meets a basic need and can generate income through agricultural activities, regardless of the inflationary environment, farmland investments offer a valuable source of stability and security. Chart 5 shows that U.S. farmland values have been resilient against downward pressure, with land values appreciating in all but seven years in the past five-plus decades. U.S. institutional farmland investments, as represented by the National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries Farmland Index, have generated an annual average land-appreciation return of 4.1 percent since the index’s inception in 1991. That significantly outpaced the average inflation rate of 2.5 percent during the same period. Overall, farmland’s value-preserving capacity makes it an attractive option for investors looking for a long-term, small-risk investment strategy.
Farmland attractive option for investors
Looking forward, with inflationary pressures forecast to ease, the outlook for farmland investments remains bright. As the world gradually recovers from the production and logistical disruptions due to the pandemic, the recent easing of global supply-chain disruptions and constraints has enabled global producers to begin moving agricultural products more quickly. Markets are already starting to demonstrate an acceleration in positive momentum. For example, U.S. almond and pistachio exports experienced double-digit-percentage increases in recent months – leading to year-over-year growth in volume and more-balanced markets. The Chilean cherry industry is expected to register a record-setting year for export values. China’s ports fully reopened and valuable farm goods begin to move more freely. Positive market factors, together with the long-term value-preserving characteristics of farmland, continue to highlight agricultural investments as an attractive option for investors looking to hedge against inflation while also generating stable long-term returns.
Visit www.globalaginvesting.com for more information.
Investing involves risks, including the potential loss of principal. Financial markets are volatile and can fluctuate significantly in response to company, industry, political, regulatory, market, or economic developments. These risks are magnified for investments made in emerging markets. Currency risk is the risk that fluctuations in exchange rates may adversely affect the value of a portfolio’s investments. The information provided does not take into account the suitability, investment objectives, financial situation, or particular needs of any specific person. You should consider the suitability of any type of investment for your circumstances and, if necessary, seek professional advice.
Weiyi Zhang is the senior agricultural economist with Manulife Investment Management. Visit www.manulifeim.com/us/en for more information.