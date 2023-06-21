Producer sentiment worsened in May to its weakest reading since July 2022 in the Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer Index; it declined 19 points to a reading of 104. This month’s weak sentiment reading was fueled by declines in both of the barometer’s sub-indices. The Index of Future Expectations declined 22 points to 98. The Index of Current Conditions decreased 13 points from a month earlier, to 116.
Crop-price weakness helped trigger the sentiment decline. Eastern Corn Belt fall-delivery bids for corn decreased by more than $0.50 per bushel and soybean bids declined by more than $1 per bushel. New-crop June-July-delivery wheat bids declined by almost $0.50 per bushel in mid-May, all compared to bids available in mid-April when the April survey was conducted. This month’s survey was conducted May 15-19.
The Farm Financial Performance Index decreased from 93 in April to 76 in May, a 17-point decline. Crop-price weakness was likely a key factor behind the decline; 38 percent of this month’s respondents said they expect weaker financial performance for their farm this year, compared to just 23 percent who felt that way in April. Although the No. 1 concern among producers in the upcoming year remains increased input costs, the risk of reduced crop and-or livestock prices has become a concern for more producers. This month 26 percent of respondents chose reduced output prices as their No. 1 concern compared with just 8 percent of respondents who made that choice in September 2022.
Putting additional pressure on farmer-profit prospects are expectations for increased interest rates in the upcoming year. Although producer interest-rate projections have moderated somewhat in the past several months, almost three-fifths of producers still said they expect interest rates to increase during the upcoming year. And 22 percent of respondents chose it as an important concern for their farm in the next 12 months. Also 40 percent of farmers in this month’s poll said they expect this spring’s U.S. bank failures to lead to changes in farm-loan terms in the upcoming year – possibly putting more financial pressure on their operations.
Unsurprisingly, given the weakness in other sentiment indices, the Farm Capital Investment Index also declined in May. The investment index decreased 6 points compared to a month earlier, pushing it down to 37; that’s its worst reading since November 2022. Among the three-fourths of producers who said it’s a bad time for large investments, two-thirds said the key reasons are price increases for machinery and new construction, and increasing interest rates.
In a turnaround from the previous month, the Short-Term Farmland Value Expectations Index decreased 13 points in May. The May index value of 110 was the weakest short-term index reading since August 2020. In this month’s survey just 29 percent of respondents said they expect farmland values to increase during the next 12 months compared to 54 percent who felt that way a year earlier. In contrast to their weaker short-term outlook, producers remain more optimistic about the longer-term outlook for farmland values; the Long-Term Farmland Value Expectations Index increased 3 points in May compared to April. But this month’s modest increase in the long-term index to 145 still leaves it at less than a year earlier when the index stood at 149.
Among those producers who expect farmland values to increase during the next five years, there were two most commonly cited reasons for optimism.
• expectations for strong non-farm investor demand, chosen by 66 percent of respondents
• inflation, chosen by 21 percent of respondents
When asked what will be important to them in a new farm bill, almost half of producers in the May survey said the Crop Insurance Title will be the most important aspect to their farms of a new farm bill. Coming in second place as the most important farm-bill title was the Commodity Title, chosen by one-fourth of respondents.
In a follow-up question, corn and soybean growers were asked what change, if any, they expect to see to the Price Loss Coverage reference prices in a new farm bill. Almost half of corn and soybean growers said they expect Congress to establish increased reference prices for both crops in a new farm bill. On the other hand very few producers think there is a likelihood of Congress reducing reference prices in a new farm bill, with just 10 percent of respondents expecting reduced reference prices for soybeans and 13 percent of respondents expecting reduced reference prices for corn.
Farmer sentiment decreased sharply in May; the Ag Economy Barometer Index declined 19 points. The Index of Current Conditions decreased 13 points and the Index of Future Expectations decreased 22 points from a month earlier. Weaker crop prices compared to a month earlier combined with ongoing concerns about increasing interest rates, inflated input prices and even the possibility that recent U.S. bank failures could lead to changes in farm-loan terms in the coming year all contributed to weak producer sentiment. Producer perspective on farmland values in the year ahead weakened; the Short-Term Farmland Value Expectations Index decreased 13 points to its worst reading in three years. Almost half of producers believe the most important aspect of new farm-bill legislation will be the Crop Insurance Title, while a fourth of producers say the Commodity Title will be the most important part. Almost half of corn and soybean producers expect Congress to increase Price Loss Coverage reference prices for both crops when a new farm bill becomes law.
James Mintert and Michael Langemeier are agricultural economists with Purdue University. Each month the Ag Economy Barometer from the Purdue University-Center for Commercial Agriculture surveys 400 U.S. agricultural producers to discern attitudes and sentiments regarding the status of the U.S. farm economy. Each quarter 100 agribusiness leaders are surveyed to provide additional insight into the health of the agricultural economy. Visit ag.purdue.edu for more information.