U.S. farmer sentiment weakened in August compared to July as the Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer dipped 8 points to a reading of 115. This month’s decline was fueled by producers’ weaker perception of current conditions both on their farms and in U.S. agriculture. The Current Conditions Index decreased 13 points to a reading of 108. The Future Expectations Index also declined in August to a reading of 119, 5 points less than a month earlier. This month’s Ag Economy Barometer survey was conducted Aug. 14-18, 2023.
Although producer sentiment weakened in August, producer rating of farm financial conditions changed little this month; the Farm Financial Performance Index declined just 1 point to a reading of 86. But producer perspectives on farm financial conditions were noticeably weaker than a year earlier – when the index stood at 99.
Weaker producer sentiment this month did translate into a decline in the Farm Capital Investment Index. The investment index decreased to 37. That’s 8 points less than in July and 2 points less than a year earlier. Among producers with a negative view of the investment climate, the increase in prices for farm machinery and new construction along with increasing interest rates were the two most commonly cited reasons for the negative view. In a related question, more than half of producers in this month’s survey said they expect interest rates to increase in the upcoming year.
When asked about their biggest concerns for their farming operations in the next 12 months, producers continue to point to increased input prices and increasing interest rates as their top-two concerns. Increased input prices was chosen by one out of three and increasing interest rates was chosen by one out of four survey respondents as an important concern. Even though crop prices weakened significantly this summer, producers ranked declining commodity prices as their No. 3 concern, chosen by one out of five producers.
Despite increasing concerns about increasing interest rates, producers remain cautiously optimistic about farmland values. The Short-Term Farmland Values Expectation Index increased 1 point to 126 while the long-term index was unchanged at a reading of 151. In this month’s survey, four out of 10 respondents said they expect farmland values to increase during the next year while 13 percent said they look for values to decline in the next year. The percentage of respondents expecting values to increase in the near term has increased since May, when just 29 percent of farmers in the survey said they expected values to increase during the upcoming year. When asked about their longer-term view of farmland values, six out of 10 respondents said they expect values to increase during the next five years while 12 percent said they expect values to decrease. The percentage of producers who held a negative five-year outlook regarding farmland values peaked back in February at 19 percent.
Interest about usage of carbon contracts in row-crop agriculture remains extensive. This month’s survey posed questions about carbon contracts to corn and soybean growers. In the August survey, 6 percent of corn and soybean growers said they’ve engaged in discussions with companies about receiving payments to capture carbon on their farms – though just 2 percent said they had signed a carbon contract. Almost half of the farms who discussed contract terms with a company said they were offered a payment rate of $10 to $20 per metric ton of carbon captured. Among the farms who engaged in discussions but chose not to sign a carbon contract, half of them said it was because the payment level was too small.
Wrapping Up
Farmer sentiment dipped in August, with farmers’ weakening perception of current conditions on their farms providing the impetus for weaker sentiment. Although farmers reported little change in their financial conditions compared to a month earlier, conditions were reported to be weaker than a year earlier. Six out of 10 farmers in this month’s survey said they expect interest rates to increase during the next year which, along with increasing prices for farm machinery and new construction, was cited as a reason for a weaker investment climate. Despite concerns about increasing interest rates, producers remain cautiously optimistic about farmland values in both short-run and longer-term.
James Mintert and Michael Langemeier are agricultural economists with Purdue University. Each month the Ag Economy Barometer from the Purdue University-Center for Commercial Agriculture surveys 400 U.S. agricultural producers to discern attitudes and sentiments regarding the status of the U.S. farm economy. Each quarter 100 agribusiness leaders are surveyed to provide additional insight into the health of the agricultural economy. Visit ag.purdue.edu for more information.