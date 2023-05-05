Commodity traders often say that the cure for inflated prices is inflated prices. In other words, during periods of supply shortages or tight balances, sellers will increase their supply and buyers will cut back or adopt substitutes. However the history of global energy is replete with examples of government policies influencing or interfering with market corrections. No other industry in the world is more heavily regulated than the energy industry, and by extension, none more prone to market distortion.
We live in an era of new governmental policies that are re-shaping global energy balances to an unprecedented degree. Short-term reform through subsidies, albeit humanitarian, have significantly distorted resource allocation during the past year. These new energy policies pale in comparison to the clean-energy spending that will come after a longer time horizon, from the Inflation Reduction Act and the European Climate Law. That will bring about an even-greater reallocation of global energy resources. Energy transitions can be volatile and at times disjointed events; the lack of appropriate investment signals can create the risk of mismatch between energy supply and demand.
For U.S. domestic-wholesale consumers, these tectonic global policy shifts add a new layer of complexity and cost to the energy transition underway. Indeed the scramble to fund clean technology will likely come at the expense of limiting fossil-fuel investment, possibly increasing both costs for consumers. In this comment we will focus on the price implications of this shift for natural gas and discuss why the domestic market will be increasingly exposed to international market forces at a time when the traditional buffers have weakened.
In our opinion, this past year was an important turning point for natural-gas globalization with greater agility now required from wholesale consumers to manage through periods of fuel scarcity. During the past century, the United States has operated as a natural-gas island with domestic supply about sufficient to meet the nation’s requirements. International trade has mostly taking the form of cross-border pipeline balancing with Canada and Mexico. From a pricing perspective, domestic consumers – home or commercial-building owners, chemical manufacturers and power plants, etc. – benefitted from their close proximity to world-class recoverable natural-gas reserves, experiencing only brief periods of sustained inflated prices. However this “islanding” effect began to change with the outsized growth of U.S. production in 2006, with the expanded application of fracking and horizontal drilling technologies in shale formations. This rapid shale-production boom led to the subsequent commissioning of large liquefied-natural-gas export facilities on the Gulf of Mexico a decade later to absorb the excess.
Now the domestic market looks vastly different than it did before the shale boom. The country produces almost double the amount of natural gas it did in 2006; total exports now account for one-fifth of that production. In the next five years more than 90 percent of gas demand growth could come from liquefied-natural-gas exports, with perhaps as much as one-third of U.S. production possibly reserved for international trade. This past year, when Russia cut off natural gas to most of Europe, it created a supply vacuum that enabled U.S. liquefied-natural-gas terminals to form the market equivalent of a land bridge to Europe, laying the groundwork for greater resource competition for domestic consumers. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted a scramble by global gas buyers to shore up new liquefied-natural-gas volumes by committing to new long-term contracts, thus paving the way for the next big construction cycle this decade. While the United States can already boast more liquefied-natural-gas export capacity than any other producing nation, the country’s liquefied-natural-gas shipping armada is about to grow bigger, potentially doubling in size.
This liquefied-natural-gas growth will convert a mostly captive market to one that is at least partially exposed to world prices. As Mark Finley, the former U.S. energy economist for BP and current Fellow at Baker Institute, said, “A pipeline can only go to where the pipeline ends, a liquefied-natural-gas tanker can literally stop in the middle of the ocean, and turn around and go anywhere in the world that has the capacity to receive it.” Yet the United States is only as connected to the world market as long as its liquefied-natural-gas capacity is not fully tapped out and there is spare capacity to push more supplies into the marketplace. This additional supply capacity acts as a bargaining chip for potential buyers and connects domestic prices with international benchmarks, with supply ultimately going to the highest bidder.
At least a hint of this connection occurred this past year as U.S. natural-gas spot prices for delivery in the Gulf rose to their most expensive level since 2008, averaging about $6.50 per MMBtu or more than three times more than the recent inexpensive prices recorded in 2020. Daily price swings ranged from $3.50 per MMBtu upward to almost $10 per MMBtu, with the CME futures contract recording the greatest level of daily volatility since its inception in 1991.
The European linkage was more apparent this past winter in New England, with prices increasing to new record levels as a result of pipeline constraints and increased competition for liquefied natural gas. Our records indicate that natural-gas spot prices near Boston peaked in December at about $35 per MMBtu, as Northeast buyers outbid their Asian and European counterparts to sustain a continued flow of liquefied-natural-gas imports.
While true competition this past year was fleeting, we expect to see greater ties later this decade as the next buildout introduces greater spare capacity to the system. Growth in U.S. liquefied-natural-gas capacity, in turn, will lead to growing interconnectedness between previously regionally disconnected markets – in essence, an expanded land bridge to domestic resources. This new connectivity will ultimately lead to a situation where events in one market in the world will more strongly influence outcomes in other markets. For the better part of the past three decades, consumers have benefitted from the fuel competition between natural gas and coal. It meant reliable, affordable electricity was available in many regions of the country.
The market impact of electric-power fuel-switching has diminished and structural changes are now driving more-pronounced price movements for natural gas.
Charlie Blanchard, author of the book “The Extraction State: A History of Natural Gas in America” and senior analyst at Mercuria Energy Group, said, “Not only do we not have the coal plants that burn coal and make electricity, we don’t have the coal itself even for those plants that are still around.”
As circa 1970s and 1980s U.S. coal plants have aged and faced competitive pressure from low-cost natural gas and expansive emissions regulations, about one-third of the capacity has been forced into early retirement. From 1985 through 2014, U.S. net-operating coal capacity exceeded 300 gigawatts. Installed coal plants peaked at about 318 gigawatts of operating generating capacity in 2011 and have been on a downward trajectory since. It appears that another one-third of this capacity is at risk of closing by 2030. From a starting point of about 200 gigawatts of operating capacity in 2023, utilities will retire 51 gigawatts of coal power by 2027, with a “record plunge” of more than 23 gigawatts to close in 2028.
Of the slated coal plants projected for retirement by 2030, more than 40 percent are due to the Inflation Reduction Act. It makes coal less competitive than other resources, according to research by S&P Global. The U.S. coal fleet generated about 50 percent or more of the nation’s electricity until about 2007. In 2012 that contribution decreased to 37 percent and to just 19.5 percent a decade later. After briefly recapturing market share in 2021, there was some expectation that coal-fired generation would make a greater comeback in 2022 with the increased natural-gas prices. This didn’t occur because the subset of coal units most price sensitive to fluctuating gas prices has mostly retired.
Moreover, as Blanchard alluded to, U.S. coal production has struggled to return to pre-COVID levels. Despite record coal prices this past year, the fall-off in U.S. mining investment and, more recently, workforce shortages and transport bottlenecks hampered a greater response to the past year’s record prices. Consequently what’s left is coal generation that is much less affected by swings in the competitiveness between coal and natural-gas pricing.
Looking forward, S&P Global sees coal-fired power accounting for just 10.4 percent of electricity generation by 2030. This means that this next wave of coal retirements will usher in an even tighter connection between electricity prices and the price of natural gas. With so much of the U.S. coal fleet retired or retiring, there is simply too little elasticity left in the system to damp down natural-gas price spikes. Certainly the eroding price protection afforded by fuel substitution was a point brought home this past winter with increasing electricity bills directly tied to increasing natural-gas prices. As long as domestic supply remains readily available and flowing, this growing dependency doesn’t pose a particular risk to reliability or affordability for electricity consumers.
Can U.S. natural-gas production ramp fast enough to meet the simultaneous accelerated growth of exports and electric generation beginning in 2025? The answer would undoubtedly have been a resounding “yes” a decade ago. Now it’s not so clear. About a dozen years ago the combination of new hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling into shale enabled the United States to surpass the oil- and gas-production record established in 1973. Yet the technology breakthrough of “fracking,” which resulted in an almost doubling of U.S. production, would not have occurred without the massive mobilization of capital. Perhaps the biggest obstacle now to future growth will prove to be reinvestment in the resource base as well as the delivery system.
The problem is until recently, fracking has simply not proved a great investment. Many shale operators consistently outspent cash flows, burning through hundreds of billions of dollars to fund the past two decades of growth. Production increased, but lack of returns sparked an investor exodus that has yet to meaningfully reverse. Investment in oil and gas peaked this past decade, with investment now anchored at more than 45 percent less than the 2014 peak.
The industry has always gone through cycles of boom and bust. But currently the situation might be different as energy transition places an even greater emphasis on short- rather than long-term returns. According to Bloomberg, for the first time U.S. producers spent more on share buybacks and dividends this past year than on capital projects, underscoring the change in priorities.
Indeed, prioritizing returns as opposed to untapped reserves has made the sector the S&P’s best performer for the past two years – but at the expense of future growth. What’s more, even if the funding were available, The Wall Street Journal reported this past year that U.S. producers would exhaust their best inventory in a handful of years if they resumed the breakneck drilling pace of the pre-pandemic era. We are reminded of the investment advice that “past performance is no guarantee of future results,” as increasing governmental spending on transition creates uncertainty for hydrocarbon demand and the more generalized perception of a shortened life cycle for these projects. The change in investor opinion is perhaps best expressed by the recent dearth of pipeline development. This past year the least amount of new interstate natural-gas pipeline capacity came online since the Energy Information Administration began data collection in 1995. And this year is shaping up to see even fewer additions.
Because much of the regulation and legal opposition has been focused on large interstate transmission-pipeline projects, these projects are just not moving forward as they did a decade earlier. Instead, intrastate projects in Texas and Louisiana have shouldered the burden of meeting the increasing export requirements. Consequently the basins closest to Gulf-based liquefied-natural-gas facilities – namely Permian and Haynesville – represent about 70 percent of natural-gas production growth during the past five years, given the takeaway capacity limits for more remote resources. Further, new restrictive policies and pushback from the insurance industry might perpetuate this gridlock. All told, the lack of reinvestment both upstream and midstream poses a real obstacle for a meaningful supply response to inflated prices.
Conclusion
Given the recent freefall in prices, it would be easy to consign last year’s run-up as a blip in the context of historically tight balances. This, in our opinion, would be a mistake because we believe that the run-up caused by this past year’s scarcity concerns related to exports will be revisited several times this decade – and will continue to play an outsized role in setting domestic prices. Moreover the buffers customarily used to temper natural-gas-price blow-outs – namely, power-plant fuel-switching and-or ramping domestic production – will increasingly prove less impactful in the future. Indeed more than a few analysts have suggested that this year and next might prove the last of the “cheap shale gas era.” If correct, the market would then resort to the least-favorable re-balancing option for all consumers – price-driven demand destruction.
How should power and energy providers manage through future periods of scarcity? The advice of one Texas cooperative is to revive financial hedging programs but also secure adequate physical supply through firm pipeline and storage arrangements.
“That gives us the ability to have that gas coming into the system when you really need it. That’s really what our idea of protecting our customers, mitigating that price risk,” said Charley Harrel of CoServ Gas, located in Denton, Texas.
In other words, downstream wholesale consumers need to fortify that investment. There is nothing new about physical hedging for the U.S. natural-gas market. The problem is that excessive production during more than a decade diminished the value of these instruments. We would argue that it’s time to dust off that playbook. U.S. natural-gas hedging became common in the 1990s and early 2000s when prices fluctuated widely. Since then the surge in U.S. shale-gas production caused prices to bottom out, discouraging consumer hedging activity. Yet as we discussed, there are key structural changes in the marketplace that merit a closer review of current price-risk practices. At the end of the day, the cure to inflated prices might ultimately rest with the consumer.
Visit www.cobank.com for more information.
Teri Viswanath is a lead economist in CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange Division, where she focuses on the energy industry, including the electric distribution, generation and transmission sectors as well as the rural water industry.
CoBank is a $158 billion cooperative bank serving vital industries across rural America. The bank provides loans, leases, export financing and other financial services to agribusinesses and rural power, water and communications providers in all 50 states. It’s a member of the Farm Credit System. Visit www.cobank.com for more information.