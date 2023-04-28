So we’ve come to the end of winter – we hope. Some people like winter; some don’t. Winter can make for difficult times on the farm, especially in the northern climes. It usually means cold and snow with maybe some rain and ice thrown in for good measure.
Some may recall the ice storm of 1976, when many were homebound and without power for a week or longer. That made life extremely difficult. My then-to-be-husband literally cut his way through many downed trees over the roads to reach his beloved. At the time my parents were vacationing in sunny Florida so our grandparents were minding the farm with us three children. There was snow and rain and ice and wind. We lived on a hobby farm with animals in the barn to care for, so we couldn’t pick the “stay in the house” card. We had experienced a barn fire the year before and the new barn didn’t yet have gutters and downspouts on it. So a river of rain was running into the barn. Then came the knight in shining armor, sawing his way through wooden obstacles with a hand saw to reach his … well, we’ll go on.
In the downpour a channel was dug to divert water from the barn. Then the animal portion of the barn was relieved of its water-soaked bedding. It was a long process for two young men, but they “got ’er done.” Needless to say they were soaking wet and cold when they came into the house – to no electricity.
The two fireplaces my father had designed into the house; one upstairs and one in the basement were the only source of heat for a week. Adapted for grilling and cooking, the basement hearth also provided food in addition to warmth. But all those luxuries didn’t keep my knight from succumbing to the influence of pneumonia, which leads to my motivation for this article – rest.
People are also reading…
My knight had a forced rest while combating his pneumonia adversary. Many had a forced rest of a type they did not anticipate during that monster storm because they couldn’t go anywhere. Others had a lot of work right in front of their homes as downed trees severely hampered travel. Farmers didn’t have the opportunity for rest because much effort was expended reaching and caring for their animals. After digging a path to the barn, only to find frozen water and feed, and cows to be milked without electricity, a farmer’s day became very long. Add to that too-brief daylight and too much physical energy expended for too long, and it was a trying time.
I always look at winter as a sort of hiatus from the work of the growing season. The ground is lying asleep under a blanket of snow while trees stand stark and bare against the sky. Wildlife is often hibernating and many birds have migrated south for warmer climes. Canning and preserving are finished.
It’s the time I try to catch up with paperwork and reading. I try to make more-substantial meals to provide extra calories to offset the colder weather. Winter is a time when we should be able to sleep longer every day – and even perhaps take naps during the day – because there is no soil to work, or crops to plant or harvest, or buildings to erect.
Winter is also a time of preparation. The extra rest gives our bodies a chance to prepare for the upcoming race in the spring. We look at seed catalogs to choose what we’ll plant. We work on machinery repair and upkeep to ensure all is ready for the fields in spring. We take the time to clean and clear our lives of clutter we’ve been walking around for far too long.
Sometimes winter is also a good time to evaluate where we left God in all the craziness of the rest of the year. It’s an excellent time to renew our relationship with the One who created us, has a plan for our lives and wants to spend time with us. In winter downtime it’s good to practice listening to the Holy Spirit tell us what He hears from Father God and Son Jesus about Their plans for us, Their fondness for us and Their reassurance that nothing can take Their love away from us. Hopefully we all took some time this winter to know the God who has greater things for us than we can think of or imagine. Give Him the opportunity to be your knight in shining armor.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Married for 45 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She's been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ. Her degree in geography is from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.