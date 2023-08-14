Email any corrections and new market information to agriview@madison.com with "farmers market" in the subject line. Include hours, days, address and contacts for more information. Optionally, attach photos as jpg files of at least .3M or 300k in size. Paid ads are available on request. We will publish a calendar and update our interactive map throughout the year.
Visit bit.ly/WImarkets for an interactive map of farmers markets.
August
Mondays
TCC Farmers Market
The event will be held 3-6 p.m. every Monday, June-September, at the Trinity Community Center, N6409 Highway P, Mayville, Wisconsin. Call 920-209-7705 for more information.
Stevens Point Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to sold out every Monday at Second and Main streets, Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Contact stevenspointfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-321-0229 for more information.
Southshore Open-Air Markets
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday at 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, Wisconsin. Contact southshoreoutdoormarkets@gmail.com or 262-583-1696 for more information.
Mosinee Farmers Market
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to sold out every Monday at 311 Armory Road, Mosinee, Wisconsin. Contact macoc@mtc.net or 715-693-4330 for more information.
Chippewa Valley Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. every Monday at 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Email farmermarketec@gmail.com for more information.
South Madison Rimrock Road
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Monday at 2500 Rimrock Road, Madison, Wisconsin. Contact robert@nfsinc.org or 608-358-5834 for more information.
Amery Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Monday at Keller Ave. and Center St., Amery, Wisconsin. Visit www.amerywisconsin.org/318/Farmers-Market for more information.
Osseo Farmers Market
The event will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. every Monday along Main St., Osseo, Wisconsin. Contact osseofarmersmarket@outlook.com or 715-533-0638 for more information.
Tuesdays
Beaver Dam Farmers Market
The Beaver Dam Farmers Market will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday through October in the parking lot at the corner of Spring and Henry streets in downtown Beaver Dam. Call 920-887-8879 for more information.
Pennoyer Park Farmers Market
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at 3601 7th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact caseyburmeister@kenoshacounty.org or 262-605-6782 for more information.
Watertown Farmers Market – Riverside Park
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at 850 Labaree St., Watertown, Wisconsin. Visit watertownmainstreet.org for more information.
Festival Foods Oshkosh Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday at 2415 Westowne Ave., Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Contact tbauer@festfoods.com or 920-966-3378 for more information.
Stevens Point Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to sold out every Tuesday at Second and Main streets, Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Contact stevenspointfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-321-0229 for more information.
Main Street Marshfield Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday at 631 South Central Ave., Marshfield, Wisconsin. Visit www.mainstreetmarshfield.com for more information.
Village of Weston Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday at 3910 Schofield Ave., Weston, Wisconsin. Contact rhodell@westonwi.gov or 715-241-2608 for more information.
Thiensville Village Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday at 250 Elm St., Thiensville, Wisconsin. Contact thiensvillefm@gmail.com or 908-295-9808 for more information.
Fondy Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday at 2200 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Visit fondymke.org for more information.
Chippewa Valley Farmers Market
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Email farmermarketec@gmail.com for more information.
Eau Claire County Gov’t Center Farmers Market
The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Tuesday at 721 Oxford Ave., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Contact janessa.vandenberge@co.eau-claire.wi.us or 715-492-4678 for more information.
West Allis Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at 6501 W. National Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin. Email farmersmarket@westalliswi.gov for more information.
Medford Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at 157 S. Whelen Ave., Medford, Wisconsin. Contact farmer@wegrowfoods.com or 715-745-3960 for more information.
Tomahawk Main Street Farmers Market
The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at 223 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tomahawk, Wisconsin. Visit www.tomahawkmainstreet.org for more information.
Seymour Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at 690 Woodland Plaza, Seymour, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/farmersmarketseymour for more information.
Mauston Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at 220 E. State St., Mauston, Wisconsin. Visit www.mauston.org for more information.
South Madison Labor Temple
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at 1605 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact robert@nfsinc.org or 608-358-5834 for more information.
Oregon Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at 131 W. Richards Road, Oregon, Wisconsin. Email mcstorefms@gmail.com for more information.
West Main Street Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2:30 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at 1110 W. Main St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Email westmainfarmersmarkets@gmail.com for more information.
Union Grove Public Market
The event will be held from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at 4400 67th Drive, Union Grove, Wisconsin. Visit www.uniongrovechamber.org/farmers-market for more information.
River Falls Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at 1121 S. Main St., River Falls, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/River-Falls-Farmers-Market for more information.
DeForest Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday along DeForest Street in DeForest, Wisconsin. Contact farmersmarket@vi.deforest.wi.us or 608-509-5324 for more information.
Whitewater City Market
The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday at 301 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/WhitewaterCityMarket for more information.
Eastside Farmers Market
The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday at 202 S. Ingersoll St., Madison, Wisconsin. Email efmmanager@gmail.com for more information.
Tuesdays in the Gardens
The event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday at 7003 Wisconsin Highway 175, Allenton, Wisconsin. Visit www.gardensweddingcenter.com for more information.
Belleville Farmers Market
The event will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Old Train Depot, 109 S. Park St., Belleville, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/bellevillefreshproduce for more information.
Wednesdays
Gilman's Farmers Market
The event will be held 3-6 p.m. every Wednesday along Main Street in Gilman, Wisconsin. Call 715-827-0027 for more information.
Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday, June-October, in Phoenix Park, 300 Riverfront Terrace, Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Visit www.ecdowntownfarmersmarket.com or call 715-563-2544 for more information.
Kenosha Market – Columbus Park
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to noon every Wednesday at 2003 54th St., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact caseyburmeister@kenoshacounty.org or 262-605-6782 for more information.
Wausau Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to sold out every Wednesday at 210 River Drive, Wausau, Wisconsin. Visit www.farmersmarketofwausau.com for more information.
Stevens Point Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to sold out every Wednesday at Second and Main streets, Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Contact stevenspointfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-321-0229 for more information.
Baraboo Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday at 500 Oak St., Baraboo, Wisconsin. Visit www.baraboofarmersmarket.com for more information.
Sheboygan SCIO Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at 922 N. 8th St., Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Visit www.sheboygancountyinterfaith.org/farmersmarket.html for more information.
Hilldale Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at 434 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact hilldale@wsdevelopment.com or 608-209-7130 for more information.
Eagle River Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at 525 E. Maple St., Eagle River, Wisconsin. Visit www.eaglerivermainstreet.org/farmers-market for more information.
Dane County Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. every Wednesday at 200 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact info@dcfm.org or 608-455-1999 for more information.
Brown Deer Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday at 9078 N. Green Bay Road, Brown Deer, Wisconsin. Email elise.bellin@mcfls.org for more information.
Menomonie Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at 800 Wilson Ave., Menomonie, Wisconsin. Contact manager@menomoniefam.org or 715-641-0050 for more information.
Superior Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday at 1215 Banks Ave., Superior, Wisconsin. Contact sa_dumke@yahoo.com or 715-372-8441 for more information.
Chippewa Valley Farmers Market
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Wednesday at 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Email farmermarketec@gmail.com for more information.
Rusk County Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. every Wednesday at the corner of Wisconsin Highway 8 and W. 2nd Street, Ladysmith, Wisconsin. Visit inruskcounty.com/farmersmarkets/ for more information.
Adams County Wednesday Market
The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. every Wednesday on Hazel Street in Adams, Wisconsin. Email romefarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.
Tomah Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at 101 E. Holton St., Tomah, Wisconsin. Call 608-374-7420 for more information.
Gays Mills Farmers Market
The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday along Main Street in Gays Mills, Wisconsin. Contact sunriseumcmarket@gmail.com or 608-391-1532 for more information.
Richland Area Farmers Market
The event will be held from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the corner of Court and Orange streets, Richland Center, Wisconsin. Visit www.richlandareafarmersmarket.org for more information.
Dousman Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at 118 S. Main St., Dousman, Wisconsin. Visit www.dousmanchamber.org/special-events/farmers-market for more information.
Greater Menomonee Falls Foundation Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at N87 W16749 Garfield Drive, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Visit fallsfarmersmarket.org for more information.
Mukwonago Area Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at 933 N. Rochester St., Mukwonago, Wisconsin. Visit www.mukwonagochamber.org for more information.
Okauchee Lions Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at N49 W34400 E. Wisconsin Ave., Okauchee, Wisconsin. Visit okaucheelionsclub.com for more information.
Kiel Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at 417 Paine St., Kiel, Wisconsin. Visit kielmarket.com for more information.
Sparta Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at 120 N. Water St., Sparta, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/Spartawisconsinfarmersmarket for more information.
Washburn Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at the corner of Central Avenue and Bayfield Street in Washburn, Wisconsin. Call 715-292-3249 for more information.
Waunakee Area Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at 301 S. Century Ave., Waunakee, Wisconsin. Contact office@waunakeechamber.com or 608-849-5977 for more information.
Verona Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday at 101 W. Railroad St., Verona, Wisconsin. Contact info@veronawi.com or 608-845-5777 for more information.
Columbus Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday at 150 N. Ludington St., Columbus, Wisconsin. Contact farmersmarketcolumbus@gmail.com or 815-222-6718 for more information.
Sustain Greenville Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at W6860 Parkview Drive, Greenville, Wisconsin. Visit www.sustaingreenville.org for more information.
Festival Foods Holmen Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 123 Hale Drive, Holmen, Wisconsin. Contact TBauer@festfoods.com or 608-526-3339 for more information.
Farmers Market On Broadway
The event will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday at the corner of Broadway and Walnut streets in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Contact info@onbroadway.org or 920-437-2531 for more information.
Pewaukee Lake Country Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at W240 N3103 Pewaukee Road, Pewaukee, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/PLCFarmersMarket for more information.
Hartung Park Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at Menomonee River Parkway and W. Keefe Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Visit www.hartungpark.com for more information.
Horicon Farmers Market
The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 760 S. Hubbard St., Horicon, Wisconsin. Contact info@horiconphoenix.com or 920-485-0216 for more information.
Thursdays
Justin Trails Farmer's Market
The event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. every Thursday at 7452 Kathryn Ave., Sparta, Wisconsin. Contact dawn@justintrails.com or 608-397-9708 for more information.
Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. every Thursday, June-October, in Phoenix Park, 300 Riverfront Terrace, Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Visit www.ecdowntownfarmersmarket.com or call 715-563-2544 for more information.
Kenosha Market – Lincoln Park
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to noon every Thursday at 6900 18th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact caseyburmeister@kenoshacounty.org or 262-605-6782 for more information.
Stevens Point Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to sold out every Thursday at the corner of Second and Main streets, Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Contact stevenspointfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-321-0229 for more information.
Hudson Farmers Market @ Plaza 94
The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to noon every Thursday at 1800 Ward Ave., Hudson, Wisconsin. Contact dlweiss574@gmail.com or 715-307-8489 for more information.
Lake Geneva Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Visit www.horticulturalhall.com for more information.
Greenway Station Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at 1650 Deming Way, Middleton, Wisconsin. Contact hecksmarket@gmail.com or 608-753-2474 for more information.
Wisconsin Rapids Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday at 100 1st Ave. South, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/WRDowntownFM for more information.
Elk Mound Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday at E220 Menomonie St., Elk Mound, Wisconsin. Contact julie@elkmound.org or 715-879-5011 for more information.
Fondy Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday at 2200 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Visit fondymke.org for more information.
SCIO Plymouth Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. every Thursday at 3101 Eastern Ave., Plymouth, Wisconsin. Visit www.sheboygancountyinterfaith.org for more information.
Portage Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. every Thursday at 299 Wisconsin St., Portage, Wisconsin. Visit facebook.com and search for “Portage WI farmers market” or contact pacc@portagewi.com or 608-742-6242 for more information.
Oneida Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. every Thursday at N7332 Water Circle Place, Oneida, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/OFMWI for more information.
West Allis Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. every Thursday at 6501 W. National Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin. Email farmersmarket@westalliswi.gov for more information.
Chippewa Falls Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. every Thursday at 1 S. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Contact teri@cfms.us or 715-723-6661 for more information.
Kewaskum Farm Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Thursday at the intersection of Wisconsin highways 45 and 28, Kewaskum, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/kewaskumfarmersmarket for more information.
Somerset Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Thursday at 520 Main St., Somerset, Wisconsin. Email petersonfamily54017@yahoo.com for more information.
Spring Valley Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Thursday at W1190 Wisconsin Highway 29, Spring Valley, Wisconsin. Contact ericshuppert@gmail.com or 715-495-9858 for more information.
Jackson County Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Thursday along Diploma Drive, Black River Falls, Wisconsin. Visit www.jcfarmmarket.org for more information.
Marathon City Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Thursday at 400 Main St., Marathon City, Wisconsin. Email marathoncityfarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.
Kewaskum Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Thursday east of Wisconsin Highway 45 and Wisconsin Highway 28, Kewaskum, Wisconsin. Email KewaskumFM@gmail.com for more information.
Market on Military
The event will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. every Thursday at 1555 W. Mason St., Green Bay, Wisconsin. Contact director@militaryave.org or 920-544-9503 for more information.
Jackson Food and Farm Market
The event will be held from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. every Thursday at 2708 Sherman Road, Jackson, Wisconsin. Visit www.lammscape.com/summer_events for more information.
Watertown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Thursday at 106 Jones St., Watertown, Wisconsin. Contact klemo1982@earthlink.net or 920-261-0601 for more information.
Fitchburg Center Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Thursday at 5511 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, Wisconsin. Contact steven.leverentz@fitchburgcenter.com or 608-277-2592 for more information.
Jackson Park Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday at 3500 W. Forest Home Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Contact JPFarmersMarket@yahoo.com or 414-687-0938 for more information.
Mt. Horeb Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday at 315 E. Main St., Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin. Contact mthorebfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 608-437-3237 for more information.
Burlington Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. every Thursday at 355 N. Pine St., Burlington, Wisconsin. Visit burlingtonwifarmersmarket.com for more information.
South Milwaukee Downtown Market
The event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. every Thursday at 1101 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Visit www.smmarket.org for more information.
Downtown De Pere Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. every Thursday at George Street Plaza, De Pere, Wisconsin. Contact kendall@definitelydepere.org or 920-403-0337 for more information.
Omro Night Market
The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday at 515 E. Main St., Omro, Wisconsin. Visit www.futureomro.org/thursday-night-market.html for more information.
Two Rivers Farmers Market
The event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. every Thursday along West Park Street, Two Rivers, Wisconsin. Contact rebhan@two-rivers.org or 920-793-5598 for more information.
Hartford Farmers Market
The event will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday at 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin. Visit www.hartfordchamber.org for more information.
Lomira Farmers Market
The event will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4 and 11 at 568 Pleasant Hill Ave., Lomira, Wisconsin. Contact jenpriesgen@gmail.com or 920-960-8732 for more information.
Rush River Brewery Farmers Market
The event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday at 990 Antler Court, River Falls, Wisconsin. Contact rushriverbrewing@yahoo.com or 715-426-3065 for more information.
Fridays
Kenosha Market – Baker Park
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to noon every Friday at 835 65th St., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact casey.burmeister@kenoshacounty.org or 262-605-6782 for more information.
Stevens Point Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to sold out every Friday at the corner of Second and Main streets, Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Contact stevenspointfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-321-0229 for more information.
Minocqua Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday at 8216 Wisconsin Highway 51 South, Minocqua, Wisconsin. Visit minocquafarmersmarket.com for more information.
Elk Mound Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Friday at E220 Menomonie St., Elk Mound, Wisconsin. Contact julie@elkmound.org or 715-879-5011 for more information.
Rome Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday at 1156 Alpine Drive, Rome, Wisconsin. Email romefarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.
Chilton Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday at 815 Memorial Drive, Chilton, Wisconsin. Email info@chilton.govoffice.com for more information.
Reedsburg Area Medical Center Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday at 2000 N. Dewey Ave., Reedsburg, Wisconsin. Contact cmercer@ramchealth.org or 608-768-6246 for more information.
Bruce Community Farmers Market
The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. every Friday at the corner of Highway 8 and N. Alvey Street, Bruce, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/pg/BruceCommunityFarmersMarket/ for more information.
East Troy Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 5 at 2881 Main St. and Aug. 19 at N8030 Townline Road, both in East Troy, Wisconsin. Contact info@easttroywi.org or 262-642-3770 for more information.
Osceola Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Friday at Millpond Park, Osceola, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/OsceolaFarmersMarket for more information.
South Madison Villager Mall
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Friday at 2234 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact robert@nsfinc.org or 608-358-5834 for more information.
Balsam Lake Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. every Friday at 507 W. Main St., Balsam Lake, Wisconsin. Contact dickandesthernelson979@gmail.com or 715-268-8223 for more information.
Burnett County Farmers Market – Grantsburg
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Friday at 411 Wisconsin Highway 70, Grantsburg, Wisconsin. Email marketsbcfm@gmail.com for more information.
The Market at Town Square – Summer
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Friday at 492 Hill St., Green Lake, Wisconsin. Contact info@greenlakerenewal.org or 920-807-0008 for more information.
Farmers Garden Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. every Friday at N36898 North County Road D, Whitehall, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/farmersmarketgarden for more information.
Cameron Park Farmers Market
The event will be held from 4 p.m. to dusk every Friday at Cameron Park, 400 King St., La Crosse, Wisconsin. Visit www.cameronparkmarket.org for more information.
Saturdays
Hudson Farmers Market on Carmichael
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday, May-October, at 777 Carmichael Road, Hudson, Wisconsin. Email hudsonmarketcarmichael@yahoo.com for more information.
Hartford Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday in the south end of the Hartford Rec Center parking lot, 125 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin. Contact events@hartfordchamber.org or 262-673-7002 for more information.
Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday, May-October, in Phoenix Park, 300 Riverfront Terrace, Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Visit www.ecdowntownfarmersmarket.com or call 715-563-2544 for more information.
Beaver Dam Farmers Market
The Beaver Dam Farmers Market will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. every Saturday through October in the parking lot at the corner of Spring and Henry streets in downtown Beaver Dam. Call 920-887-8879 for more information.
Tomah Farmers Market
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 101 E. Holton St., Tomah, Wisconsin. Call 608-374-7420 for more information.
Kenosha Market – Columbus Park
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 2003 54th St., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact caseyburmeister@kenoshacounty.org or 262-605-6782 for more information.
Dane County Farmers Market – Saturday on the Square
The event will be held from 6:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. every Saturday at the Capitol Square, 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact info@dcfm.org or 608-455-1999 for more information.
Farmers Market – Downtown Green Bay
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the corner of South Washington and Dotty streets in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Contact info@downtowngreenbay.com or 920-437-5972 for more information.
Sun Prairie Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 1 Cannery Square, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Contact market@cityofsunprairie.com or 608-515-4862 for more information.
Stevens Point Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to sold out every Saturday at Second and Main streets, Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Contact stevenspointfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-321-0229 for more information.
Fondy Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at 2200 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Visit fondymke.org for more information.
Wausau Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to sold out every Saturday at 210 River Drive, Wausau, Wisconsin. Visit www.farmersmarketofwausau.com for more information.
Downtown West Bend Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7:30 to 11 a.m. every Saturday at 120 N. Main St., Ste. 120, West Bend, Wisconsin. Visit www.downtownwestbend.com for more information.
Brookfield Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 16900 Gebhardt Road, Brookfield, Wisconsin. Visit www.brookfieldfarmersmarket.com for more information.
Downtown Kaukauna Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 101 Crooks Ave., Kaukauna, Wisconsin. Contact farmersmarket@kaukauna-wi.org or 920-766-6304 for more information.
Baraboo Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday at 500 Oak St., Baraboo, Wisconsin. Visit www.baraboofarmersmarket.com for more information.
Poynette Area Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. every Saturday at 126 S. Main St., Poynette, Wisconsin. Contact patricianiglis@gmail.com or 608-635-2627 for more information.
Dodgeville Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 to 11:30 a.m. every Saturday at 327 N. Iowa St., Dodgeville, Wisconsin. Contact dodgevillefarmersmarket@gmail.com or 608-574-3027 for more information.
New Berlin Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 15055 W. National Ave., New Berlin, Wisconsin. Visit www.newberlinchamber.org for more information.
Oconomowoc Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 155 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. Visit www.oconomowoc.org/events/summer-farmers-market for more information.
Waukesha Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 125 W. St. Paul, Waukesha, Wisconsin. Visit www.waukeshafarmersmarket.com for more information.
Neenah Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 210 E. Wisconsin Ave., Neenah, Wisconsin. Visit Neenah.org for more information.
Whitewater Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 301 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater, Wisconsin. Visit whitewaterfarmersmarket.com for more information.
Spooner Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 805 S. River St., Spooner, Wisconsin. Contact thespoonerfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-914-0940 for more information.
Hartford Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin. Visit www.hartfordchamber.org for more information.
Germantown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at N112 W17001 Mequon Road, Germantown, Wisconsin. Visit www.village.germantown.wi.us for more information.
Galesville Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the Town Square, Galesville, Wisconsin. Contact farmersmarket@galesvillewi.com or 608-582-2868 for more information.
Medford Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at Wisconsin highways 13 and 64, Medford, Wisconsin. Contact farmer@wegrowfoods.com or 715-748-3960 for more information.
Shawano Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 235 S. Washington Ave., Shawano, Wisconsin. Visit www.thefreshproject.org for more information.
Hudson Farmers Market on Carmichael
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 777 Carmichael Road, Hudson, Wisconsin. Contact hudsonmarketcarmichael@yahoo.com or 612-599-9570 for more information.
River Falls Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 1121 S. Main St., River Falls, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/River-Falls-Farmers-Market for more information.
Sparta Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 120 N. Water St., Sparta, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/Spartawisconsinfarmersmarket for more information.
Tosa Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 7720 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Visit www.tosafarmersmarket.com for more information.
South Shore Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 2900 S. Shore, Bay View, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/southshorefarmersmarket for more information.
Greendale Downtown Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 5600 Broad St., Greendale, Wisconsin. Contact park.rec@greendaleschools.org or 414-423-2790 for more information.
Fox Point Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 7330 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point, Wisconsin. Visit fpfarmersmarket.com for more information.
Fort Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 31 Milwaukee Ave. E., Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. Visit fortchamber.com/farmers-market for more information.
Ashland Area Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 200 Block Chapple Ave., Ashland, Wisconsin. Email ashlandfarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.
Rice Lake Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 2900 S. Main St., Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Contact barbv@chibardun.net or 715-418-0372 for more information.
Sturgeon Bay’s Farm and Craft Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 421 Michigan St., Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. Contact vacation@sturgeonbay.net or 920-743-6246 for more information.
Darlington Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 101 E. Catherine St., Darlington, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/DarlingtonFarmersMarket for more information.
Antigo Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 420 Field St., Antigo, Wisconsin. Visit www.antigofarmersmarket.com for more information.
Oshkosh Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday along the 400-500 block of N. Main Street and the 100 block of Church Avenue, Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Visit www.OSFMI.com for more information.
Viroqua Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday at 220 S. Main St., Viroqua, Wisconsin. Contact promotions@viroqua-wisconsin.com or 608-637-2575 for more information.
Appleton Downtown Farm Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday at 100 W. College Ave., Appleton, Wisconsin. Visit www.appletondowntown.org for more information.
Delafield Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 421 Main St., Delafield, Wisconsin. Visit www.delafieldfarmersmarket.com for more information.
Festival Foods Marshfield Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 1613 North Central Ave., Marshfield, Wisconsin. Contact tbauer@festfoods.com or 715-384-8866 for more information.
Sheboygan SCIO Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 922 N. 8th St., Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Visit www.sheboygancountyinterfaith.org/farmersmarket.html for more information.
New Richmond Heritage Center’s Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 1100 Heritage Drive, New Richmond, Wisconsin. Visit www.NRHeritageCenter.org for more information.
Janesville Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 69 S. River St., Janesville, Wisconsin. Visit www.janesvillefarmersmarket.com for more information.
Beloit Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at the corner of State Street and Grand Avenue, Beloit, Wisconsin. Visit downtownbeloit.com/us/farmers-market-2/ for more information.
Two Rivers Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at West Park St., Two Rivers, Wisconsin. Contact rebhan@two-rivers.org or 920-793-5598 for more information.
Downtown Manitowoc Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 900 Quay St., Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Contact manitowocfm@gmail.com or 920-686-6930 for more information.
Menomonie Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 800 Wilson Ave., Menomonie, Wisconsin. Contact manager@menomoniefam.org or 715-641-0050 for more information.
Hilldale Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 434 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact hilldale@wsdevelopment.com or 608-209-7130 for more information.
Cameron Park Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at Cameron Park, 400 King St., La Crosse, Wisconsin. Visit www.cameronparkmarket.org for more information.
Wisconsin Rapids Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at 100 1st Ave. South, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/WRDowntownFM for more information.
Village of Weston Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at 3910 Schofield Ave., Weston, Wisconsin. Contact rhodell@westonwi.gov or 715-241-2608 for more information.
Chippewa Valley Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Email farmermarketec@gmail.com for more information.
Rusk County Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the corner of Wisconsin Highway 8 and W. 2nd Street, Ladysmith, Wisconsin. Visit inruskcounty.com/farmersmarkets/ for more information.
Bayfield Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday along South 1st Street in Bayfield, Wisconsin. Contact bayfieldfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-257-0064 for more information.
Stoughton Community Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 207 S. Forest St., Stoughton, Wisconsin. Contact stoughtoncommunityfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 608-628-5587 for more information.
Whitefish Bay Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday at 325 E. Silver Spring Drive, Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin. Visit www.whitefishbayfarmersmarket.com for more information.
Meyer Oak Grove Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 780 Philips Blvd., Sauk City, Wisconsin. Contact meyeroakmarket@gmail.com or 608-393-5211 for more information.
Phillips Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 185 S. Avon Ave., Phillips, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/PhillipsFarmersMarket for more information.
Amery Saturday Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday at Keller Ave. and Center St., Amery, Wisconsin. Visit www.amerywisconsin.org/318/Farmers-Market for more information.
Port Wing Saturday Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the corner of Wisconsin Highway 13 and Grand Avenue in Port Wing, Wisconsin. Call 715-774-3944 for more information.
Cadott Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday at Riverview Park and Park Place Road, Cadott, Wisconsin. Contact cadottfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-703-3779 for more information.
Barker’s Island Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 14 Marina Drive, Superior, Wisconsin. Contact sa_dumke@yahoo.com or 715-372-8441 for more information.
Cathedral Square Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday at 520 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Contact events@easttown.com or 414-759-9286 for more information.
Waupaca Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 205 W. Fulton St., Waupaca, Wisconsin. Visit www.waupacafarmersmarket.org for more information.
Geneva Outdoor Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at N3252 County Road H, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Contact genevaoutdoormarket@gmail.com or 262-215-6139 for more information.
Baldwin’s Main St. Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at the corner of Main Street and 6th Avenue, Baldwin, Wisconsin. Visit www.villageofbaldwin.com for more information.
Port Washington Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 347 Main St., Port Washington, Wisconsin. Visit www.downtownport.com/farmers_market for more information.
Oak Creek Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 361 W. Town Square Way, Oak Creek, Wisconsin. Visit www.visitoakcreek.com/farmers-market for more information.
Jackson County Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at Diploma Drive, Black River Falls, Wisconsin. Visit www.jcfarmmarket.org for more information.
Cable Community Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 13445 County Highway M, Cable, Wisconsin. Contact cablecommunityfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-798-3066 for more information.
Kenosha Harbor Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at the corner of 2nd Ave. and 56th St., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact info@kenoshacharbormarket.com or 262-914-1252 for more information.
Ferryville Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at Sugar Creek Park in Ferryville, Wisconsin. Contact squamme43@gmail.com or 920-210-4560 for more information.
St. Croix Falls Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 230 South Washington St., St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Visit stcroixfallsfarmersmarket.org for more information.
Burnett Co. Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 23985 Wisconsin Highway 35, Siren, Wisconsin. Email markets.bcfm@gmail.com for more information.
Kenosha Public Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at 625 52nd St., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Visit www.kenoshapublicmarket.com for more information.
Mauston Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to when sold out every Saturday at 220 E. State St., Mauston, Wisconsin. Visit www.mauston.org for more information.
West Allis Farmers Market
The event will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. every Saturday at 6501 W. National Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin. Email farmersmarket@westalliswi.gov for more information.
Sundays
Camp Douglas Farmers Market
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday, June-October, at 129 Main St., Camp Douglas, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063575679521 or email avantgardeoilenthusiast@outlook.com for more information.
Festival Foods Suamico Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon every Sunday at 2348 Lineville Road, Green Bay, Wisconsin. Contact tbauer@festfoods.com or 920-965-0042 for more information.
Festival Foods Darboy Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at W3195 Van Roy Road, Appleton, Wisconsin. Contact tbauer@festfoods.com or 920-968-2203 for more information.
Festival Foods Onalaska Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at 1260 Crossing Meadows Drive, Onalaska, Wisconsin. Contact TBauer@festfoods.com or 608-781-2272 for more information.
Festival Foods Marshfield Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at 1613 North Central Ave., Marshfield, Wisconsin. Contact tbauer@festfoods.com or 715-384-8866 for more information.
Festival Foods Sheboygan Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at 595 S. Taylor Drive, Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Contact tbauer@festfoods.com or 920-694-6260 for more information.
Chippewa Valley Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Email farmermarketec@gmail.com for more information.
Marshall Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Sunday at 279 American Legion Circle, Marshall, Wisconsin. Contact michalak433@msn.com or 608-422-0428 for more information.
Monona Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Sunday at 400 E. Broadway, Monona, Wisconsin. Email mononafarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.
Northside Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Sunday at 2901 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact manager.nfm@gmail.com or 608-515-8843 for more information.
Algoma Sunday Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Sunday at 620 Lake St., Algoma, Wisconsin. Visit visitalgomawi.com/market/ for more information.
Rock County Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at 5013 Wisconsin Highway 11 West, Janesville, Wisconsin. Visit www.rockcountyfarmersmarket.com for more information.
Saukville Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at 639 E. Green Bay Ave., Saukville, Wisconsin. Visit www.village.saukville.wi.us for more information.
Monroe Street Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at 2219 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact manager@monroestreetfarmersmarket.org or 608-561-8290 for more information.
Kronenwetter Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at 2390 Terrebonne Drive, Kronenwetter, Wisconsin. Contact jgrande@kronenwetter.org or 715-696-4200 ext. 107 for more information.
Fondy Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at 2200 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Visit fondymke.org for more information.
Shorewood Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at 4100 Estabrook Parkway, Shorewood, Wisconsin. Visit www.shorewoodfarmersmarket.com for more information.
Wisconsin Dells Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Sunday at Elm St. and Broadway, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. Contact briana@wisdells.com or 608-291-5157 for more information.
Greater Menomonee Falls Foundation Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at N87 W16749 Garfield Drive, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Visit fallsfarmersmarket.org for more information.
Eagle River Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at 525 E. Maple St., Eagle River, Wisconsin. Visit www.eaglerivermainstreet.org/farmers-market for more information.
Great Lakes Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at 4838 Douglas Ave., Racine, Wisconsin. Visit www.milaegers.com/info/farmers-market for more information.
Greenfield Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at 5151 West Layton Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin. Visit www.greenfieldwifarmersmarket.com for more information.
Riverwest Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday at 2700 N. Pierce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Email info@riverwestmarket.com for more information.
South Madison Labor Temple
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday at 1605 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact robert@nfsinc.org or 608-358-5834 for more information.
September
Mondays
TCC Farmers Market
The event will be held 3-6 p.m. every Monday, June-September, at the Trinity Community Center, N6409 Highway P, Mayville, Wisconsin. Call 920-209-7705 for more information.
Stevens Point Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to sold out every Monday at the corner of Second and Main streets, Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Contact stevenspointfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-321-0229 for more information.
Southshore Open-Air Markets
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday at 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, Wisconsin. Contact southshoreoutdoormarkets@gmail.com or 262-583-1696 for more information.
Mosinee Farmers Market
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to sold out every Monday at 311 Armory Road, Mosinee, Wisconsin. Contact macoc@mtc.net or 715-693-4330 for more information.
Chippewa Valley Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. every Monday at 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Email farmermarketec@gmail.com for more information.
South Madison Rimrock Road
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Monday at 2500 Rimrock Road, Madison, Wisconsin. Contact robert@nfsinc.org or 608-358-5834 for more information.
Amery Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Monday at Keller Ave. and Center St., Amery, Wisconsin. Visit www.amerywisconsin.org/318/Farmers-Market for more information.
Osseo Farmers Market
The event will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. every Monday along Main St., Osseo, Wisconsin. Contact osseofarmersmarket@outlook.com or 715-533-0638 for more information.
Tuesdays
Beaver Dam Farmers Market
The Beaver Dam Farmers Market will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday through October in the parking lot at the corner of Spring and Henry streets in downtown Beaver Dam. Call 920-887-8879 for more information.
Pennoyer Park Farmers Market
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at 3601 7th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact caseyburmeister@kenoshacounty.org or 262-605-6782 for more information.
Watertown Farmers Market – Riverside Park
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at 850 Labaree St., Watertown, Wisconsin. Visit watertownmainstreet.org for more information.
Festival Foods Oshkosh Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 6, 13 and 20 at 2415 Westowne Ave., Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Contact tbauer@festfoods.com or 920-966-3378 for more information.
Stevens Point Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to sold out every Tuesday at the corner of Second and Main streets, Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Contact stevenspointfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-321-0229 for more information.
Main Street Marshfield Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday at 631 S. Central Ave., Marshfield, Wisconsin. Visit www.mainstreetmarshfield.com for more information.
Village of Weston Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday at 3910 Schofield Ave., Weston, Wisconsin. Contact rhodell@westonwi.gov or 715-241-2608 for more information.
Thiensville Village Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday at 250 Elm St., Thiensville, Wisconsin. Contact thiensvillefm@gmail.com or 908-295-9808 for more information.
Fondy Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday at 2200 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Visit fondymke.org for more information.
Chippewa Valley Farmers Market
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Email farmermarketec@gmail.com for more information.
Eau Claire County Gov’t Center Farmers Market
The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 6, 13 and 20 at 721 Oxford Ave., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Contact janessa.vandenberge@co.eau-claire.wi.us or 715-492-4678 for more information.
West Allis Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at 6501 W. National Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin. Email farmersmarket@westalliswi.gov for more information.
Medford Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at 157 S. Whelen Ave., Medford, Wisconsin. Contact farmer@wegrowfoods.com or 715-745-3960 for more information.
Tomahawk Main Street Farmers Market
The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at 223 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tomahawk, Wisconsin. Visit www.tomahawkmainstreet.org for more information.
Mauston Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at 220 E. State St., Mauston, Wisconsin. Visit www.mauston.org for more information.
South Madison Labor Temple
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at 1605 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact robert@nfsinc.org or 608-358-5834 for more information.
Oregon Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at 131 W. Richards Road, Oregon, Wisconsin. Email mcstorefms@gmail.com for more information.
West Main Street Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2:30 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at 1110 W. Main St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Email westmainfarmersmarkets@gmail.com for more information.
Union Grove Public Market
The event will be held from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at 4400 67th Drive, Union Grove, Wisconsin. Visit www.uniongrovechamber.org/farmers-market for more information.
River Falls Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at 1121 S. Main St., River Falls, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/River-Falls-Farmers-Market for more information.
DeForest Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday along DeForest Street in DeForest, Wisconsin. Contact farmersmarket@vi.deforest.wi.us or 608-509-5324 for more information.
Whitewater City Market
The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday at 301 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/WhitewaterCityMarket for more information.
Eastside Farmers Market
The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday at 202 S. Ingersoll St., Madison, Wisconsin. Email efmmanager@gmail.com for more information.
Tuesdays in the Gardens
The event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday at 7003 Wisconsin Highway 175, Allenton, Wisconsin. Visit www.gardensweddingcenter.com for more information.
Belleville Farmers Market
The event will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Old Train Depot, 109 S. Park St., Belleville, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/bellevillefreshproduce for more information.
Wednesdays
Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday, June-October, in Phoenix Park, 300 Riverfront Terrace, Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Visit www.ecdowntownfarmersmarket.com or call 715-563-2544 for more information.
Kenosha Market – Columbus Park
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to noon every Wednesday at 2003 54th St., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact caseyburmeister@kenoshacounty.org or 262-605-6782 for more information.
Wausau Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to sold out every Wednesday at 210 River Drive, Wausau, Wisconsin. Visit www.farmersmarketofwausau.com for more information.
Stevens Point Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to sold out every Wednesday at the corner of Second and Main streets, Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Contact stevenspointfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-321-0229 for more information.
Baraboo Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday at 500 Oak St., Baraboo, Wisconsin. Visit www.baraboofarmersmarket.com for more information.
Hilldale Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at 434 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact hilldale@wsdevelopment.com or 608-209-7130 for more information.
Sheboygan SCIO Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at 922 N. 8th St., Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Visit www.sheboygancountyinterfaith.org/farmersmarket.html for more information.
Eagle River Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at 525 E. Maple St., Eagle River, Wisconsin. Visit www.eaglerivermainstreet.org/farmers-market for more information.
Dane County Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. every Wednesday at 200 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact info@dcfm.org or 608-455-1999 for more information.
Brown Deer Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday at 9078 N. Green Bay Road, Brown Deer, Wisconsin. Email elise.bellin@mcfls.org for more information.
Menomonie Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at 800 Wilson Ave., Menomonie, Wisconsin. Contact manager@menomoniefam.org or 715-641-0050 for more information.
Superior Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday at 1215 Banks Ave., Superior, Wisconsin. Contact sa_dumke@yahoo.com or 715-372-8441 for more information.
Chippewa Valley Farmers Market
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Wednesday at 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Email farmermarketec@gmail.com for more information.
Rusk County Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. every Wednesday at the corner of Wisconsin Highway 8 and W. 2nd Street, Ladysmith, Wisconsin. Visit inruskcounty.com/farmersmarkets/ for more information.
Adams County Wednesday Market
The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. every Wednesday along Hazel Street in Adams, Wisconsin. Email romefarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.
Tomah Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at 101 E. Holton St., Tomah, Wisconsin. Call 608-374-7420 for more information.
Gays Mills Farmers Market
The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday along Main Street in Gays Mills, Wisconsin. Contact sunriseumcmarket@gmail.com or 608-391-1532 for more information.
Richland Area Farmers Market
The event will be held from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Court and Orange streets, Richland Center, Wisconsin. Visit www.richlandareafarmersmarket.org for more information.
Dousman Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at 118 S. Main St., Dousman, Wisconsin. Visit www.dousmanchamber.org/special-events/farmers-market for more information.
Greater Menomonee Falls Foundation Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at N87 W16749 Garfield Drive, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Visit fallsfarmersmarket.org for more information.
Mukwonago Area Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at 933 N. Rochester St., Mukwonago, Wisconsin. Visit www.mukwonagochamber.org for more information.
Okauchee Lions Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at N49 W34400 E. Wisconsin Ave., Okauchee, Wisconsin. Visit okaucheelionsclub.com for more information.
Kiel Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at 417 Paine St., Kiel, Wisconsin. Visit kielmarket.com for more information.
Sparta Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at 120 N. Water St., Sparta, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/Spartawisconsinfarmersmarket for more information.
Washburn Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at the corner of Central Avenue and Bayfield Street in Washburn, Wisconsin. Call 715-292-3249 for more information.
Waunakee Area Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at 301 S. Century Ave., Waunakee, Wisconsin. Contact office@waunakeechamber.com or 608-849-5977 for more information.
Verona Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday at 101 W. Railroad St., Verona, Wisconsin. Contact info@veronawi.com or 608-845-5777 for more information.
Columbus Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at 150 N. Ludington St., Columbus, Wisconsin. Contact farmersmarketcolumbus@gmail.com or 815-222-6718 for more information.
Sustain Greenville Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at W6860 Parkview Drive, Greenville, Wisconsin. Visit www.sustaingreenville.org for more information.
Festival Foods Holmen Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 123 Hale Drive, Holmen, Wisconsin. Contact TBauer@festfoods.com or 608-526-3339 for more information.
Farmers Market On Broadway
The event will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday at the corner of Broadway and Walnut streets in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Contact info@onbroadway.org or 920-437-2531 for more information.
Pewaukee Lake Country Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at W240 N3103 Pewaukee Road, Pewaukee, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/PLCFarmersMarket for more information.
Hartung Park Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at Menomonee River Parkway and W. Keefe Avenue, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Visit www.hartungpark.com for more information.
Horicon Farmers Market
The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 760 S. Hubbard St., Horicon, Wisconsin. Contact info@horiconphoenix.com or 920-485-0216 for more information.
Thursdays
Justin Trails Farmer's Market
The event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. every Thursday at 7452 Kathryn Ave., Sparta, Wisconsin. Contact dawn@justintrails.com or 608-397-9708 for more information.
Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. every Thursday, June-October, in Phoenix Park, 300 Riverfront Terrace, Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Visit www.ecdowntownfarmersmarket.com or call 715-563-2544 for more information.
Kenosha Market – Lincoln Park
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to noon every Thursday at 6900 18th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact caseyburmeister@kenoshacounty.org or 262-605-6782 for more information.
Stevens Point Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to sold out every Thursday at the corner of Second and Main streets, Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Contact stevenspointfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-321-0229 for more information.
Hudson Farmers Market @ Plaza 94
The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to noon every Thursday at 1800 Ward Ave., Hudson, Wisconsin. Contact dlweiss574@gmail.com or 715-307-8489 for more information.
Lake Geneva Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Visit www.horticulturalhall.com for more information.
Greenway Station Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at 1650 Deming Way, Middleton, Wisconsin. Contact hecksmarket@gmail.com or 608-753-2474 for more information.
Wisconsin Rapids Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday at 100 1st Ave. South, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/WRDowntownFM for more information.
Elk Mound Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday at E220 Menomonie St., Elk Mound, Wisconsin. Contact julie@elkmound.org or 715-879-5011 for more information.
Fondy Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday at 2200 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Visit fondymke.org for more information.
SCIO Plymouth Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. every Thursday at 3101 Eastern Ave., Plymouth, Wisconsin. Visit www.sheboygancountyinterfaith.org for more information.
Portage Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. every Thursday at 299 Wisconsin St., Portage, Wisconsin. Visit facebook.com and search for “Portage WI farmers market” or contact pacc@portagewi.com or 608-742-6242 for more information.
Oneida Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. every Thursday at N7332 Water Circle Place, Oneida, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/OFMWI for more information.
West Allis Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. every Thursday at 6501 W. National Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin. Email farmersmarket@westalliswi.gov for more information.
Chippewa Falls Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. every Thursday at 1 S. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Contact teri@cfms.us or 715-723-6661 for more information.
Kewaskum Farm Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Thursday at the corner of Wisconsin highways 45 and 28, Kewaskum, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/kewaskumfarmersmarket for more information.
Somerset Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Thursday at 520 Main St., Somerset, Wisconsin. Email petersonfamily54017@yahoo.com for more information.
Spring Valley Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Thursday at W1190 Wisconsin Highway 29, Spring Valley, Wisconsin. Contact ericshuppert@gmail.com or 715-495-9858 for more information.
Jackson County Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Thursday along Diploma Drive, Black River Falls, Wisconsin. Visit www.jcfarmmarket.org for more information.
Marathon City Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Thursday at 400 Main St., Marathon City, Wisconsin. Email marathoncityfarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.
Kewaskum Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Thursday east of Wisconsin Highway 45 and Wisconsin Highway 28, Kewaskum, Wisconsin. Email KewaskumFM@gmail.com for more information.
Market on Military
The event will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. every Thursday at 1555 W. Mason St., Green Bay, Wisconsin. Contact director@militaryave.org or 920-544-9503 for more information.
Jackson Food and Farm Market
The event will be held from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. every Thursday at 2708 Sherman Road, Jackson, Wisconsin. Visit www.lammscape.com/summer_events for more information.
Watertown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Thursday at 106 Jones St., Watertown, Wisconsin. Contact klemo1982@earthlink.net or 920-261-0601 for more information.
Fitchburg Center Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Thursday at 5511 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, Wisconsin. Contact steven.leverentz@fitchburgcenter.com or 608-277-2592 for more information.
Jackson Park Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday at 3500 W. Forest Home Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Contact JPFarmersMarket@yahoo.com or 414-687-0938 for more information.
Mt. Horeb Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday at 315 E. Main St., Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin. Contact mthorebfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 608-437-3237 for more information.
Burlington Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. every Thursday at 355 N. Pine St., Burlington, Wisconsin. Visit burlingtonwifarmersmarket.com for more information.
South Milwaukee Downtown Market
The event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. every Thursday at 1101 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Visit www.smmarket.org for more information.
Downtown De Pere Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at George Street Plaza, De Pere, Wisconsin. Contact kendall@definitelydepere.org or 920-403-0337 for more information.
Omro Night Market
The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 515 E. Main St., Omro, Wisconsin. Visit www.futureomro.org/thursday-night-market.html for more information.
Two Rivers Farmers Market
The event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. every Thursday along West Park Street, Two Rivers, Wisconsin. Contact rebhan@two-rivers.org or 920-793-5598 for more information.
Hartford Farmers Market
The event will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday at 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin. Visit www.hartfordchamber.org for more information.
Rush River Brewery Farmers Market
The event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday at 990 Antler Court, River Falls, Wisconsin. Contact rushriverbrewing@yahoo.com or 715-426-3065 for more information.
Fridays
Kenosha Market – Baker Park
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to noon every Friday at 835 65th St., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact casey.burmeister@kenoshacounty.org or 262-605-6782 for more information.
Stevens Point Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to sold out every Friday at Second and Main streets, Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Contact stevenspointfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-321-0229 for more information.
Minocqua Farmers Market
People are also reading…
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday at 8216 Wisconsin Highway 51 South, Minocqua, Wisconsin. Visit minocquafarmersmarket.com for more information.
Elk Mound Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Friday at E220 Menomonie St., Elk Mound, Wisconsin. Contact julie@elkmound.org or 715-879-5011 for more information.
Rome Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday at 1156 Alpine Drive, Rome, Wisconsin. Email romefarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.
Chilton Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday at 815 Memorial Drive, Chilton, Wisconsin. Email info@chilton.govoffice.com for more information.
Reedsburg Area Medical Center Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday at 2000 N. Dewey Ave., Reedsburg, Wisconsin. Contact cmercer@ramchealth.org or 608-768-6246 for more information.
Bruce Community Farmers Market
The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. every Friday at the corner of Highway 8 and N. Alvey Street, Bruce, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/pg/BruceCommunityFarmersMarket/ for more information.
East Troy Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 2 at 2881 Main St., East Troy, Wisconsin. Contact info@easttroywi.org or 262-642-3770 for more information.
Osceola Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Friday at Millpond Park, Osceola, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/OsceolaFarmersMarket for more information.
South Madison Villager Mall
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Friday at 2234 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact robert@nsfinc.org or 608-358-5834 for more information.
Balsam Lake Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. every Friday at 507 West Main St., Balsam Lake, Wisconsin. Contact dickandesthernelson979@gmail.com or 715-268-8223 for more information.
Burnett County Farmers Market – Grantsburg
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Friday at 411 Wisconsin Highway 70, Grantsburg, Wisconsin. Email marketsbcfm@gmail.com for more information.
The Market at Town Square – Summer
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 2, 9, 16 and 23 at 492 Hill St., Green Lake, Wisconsin. Contact info@greenlakerenewal.org or 920-807-0008 for more information.
Farmers Garden Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. every Friday at N36898 North County Road D, Whitehall, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/farmersmarketgarden for more information.
Cameron Park Farmers Market
The event will be held from 4 p.m. to dusk every Friday at Cameron Park, 400 King St., La Crosse, Wisconsin. Visit www.cameronparkmarket.org for more information.
Saturdays
Hudson Farmers Market on Carmichael
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday, May-October, at 777 Carmichael Road, Hudson, Wisconsin. Email hudsonmarketcarmichael@yahoo.com for more information.
Hartford Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday in the south end of the Hartford Rec Center parking lot, 125 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin. Contact events@hartfordchamber.org or 262-673-7002 for more information.
Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday, May-October, in Phoenix Park, 300 Riverfront Terrace, Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Visit www.ecdowntownfarmersmarket.com or call 715-563-2544 for more information.
Beaver Dam Farmers Market
The Beaver Dam Farmers Market will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. every Saturday through October in the parking lot at the corner of Spring and Henry streets in downtown Beaver Dam. Call 920-887-8879 for more information.
Tomah Farmers Market
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 101 E. Holton St., Tomah, Wisconsin. Call 608-374-7420 for more information.
Kenosha Market – Columbus Park
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 2003 54th St., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact caseyburmeister@kenoshacounty.org or 262-605-6782 for more information.
Dane County Farmers Market – Saturday on the Square
The event will be held from 6:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. every Saturday at the Capitol Square, 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact info@dcfm.org or 608-455-1999 for more information.
Farmers Market – Downtown Green Bay
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the corner of South Washington and Dotty streets in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Contact info@downtowngreenbay.com or 920-437-5972 for more information.
Sun Prairie Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 1 Cannery Square, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Contact market@cityofsunprairie.com or 608-515-4862 for more information.
Fondy Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at 2200 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Visit fondymke.org for more information.
Stevens Point Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to sold out every Saturday at Second and Main streets, Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Contact stevenspointfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-321-0229 for more information.
Wausau Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to sold out every Saturday at 210 River Drive, Wausau, Wisconsin. Visit www.farmersmarketofwausau.com for more information.
Downtown West Bend Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7:30 to 11 a.m. every Saturday at 120 N. Main St., Ste. 120, West Bend, Wisconsin. Visit www.downtownwestbend.com for more information.
Brookfield Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 16900 Gebhardt Road, Brookfield, Wisconsin. Visit www.brookfieldfarmersmarket.com for more information.
Downtown Kaukauna Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 101 Crooks Ave., Kaukauna, Wisconsin. Contact farmersmarket@kaukauna-wi.org or 920-766-6304 for more information.
Baraboo Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday at 500 Oak St., Baraboo, Wisconsin. Visit www.baraboofarmersmarket.com for more information.
Poynette Area Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. every Saturday at 126 S. Main St., Poynette, Wisconsin. Contact patricianiglis@gmail.com or 608-635-2627 for more information.
Dodgeville Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 to 11:30 a.m. every Saturday at 327 N. Iowa St., Dodgeville, Wisconsin. Contact dodgevillefarmersmarket@gmail.com or 608-574-3027 for more information.
New Berlin Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 15055 W. National Ave., New Berlin, Wisconsin. Visit www.newberlinchamber.org for more information.
Oconomowoc Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 155 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. Visit www.oconomowoc.org/events/summer-farmers-market for more information.
Waukesha Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 125 W. St. Paul, Waukesha, Wisconsin. Visit www.waukeshafarmersmarket.com for more information.
Neenah Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 210 E. Wisconsin Ave., Neenah, Wisconsin. Visit Neenah.org for more information.
Whitewater Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 301 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater, Wisconsin. Visit whitewaterfarmersmarket.com for more information.
Spooner Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 805 S. River St., Spooner, Wisconsin. Contact thespoonerfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-914-0940 for more information.
Hartford Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin. Visit www.hartfordchamber.org for more information.
Germantown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at N112 W17001 Mequon Road, Germantown, Wisconsin. Visit www.village.germantown.wi.us for more information.
Galesville Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the Town Square, Galesville, Wisconsin. Contact farmersmarket@galesvillewi.com or 608-582-2868 for more information.
Medford Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at Wisconsin highways 13 and 64, Medford, Wisconsin. Contact farmer@wegrowfoods.com or 715-748-3960 for more information.
Shawano Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 235 S. Washington Ave., Shawano, Wisconsin. Visit www.thefreshproject.org for more information.
Hudson Farmers Market on Carmichael
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 777 Carmichael Road, Hudson, Wisconsin. Contact hudsonmarketcarmichael@yahoo.com or 612-599-9570 for more information.
River Falls Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 1121 S. Main St., River Falls, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/River-Falls-Farmers-Market for more information.
Sparta Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 120 N. Water St., Sparta, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/Spartawisconsinfarmersmarket for more information.
Tosa Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 7720 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Visit www.tosafarmersmarket.com for more information.
South Shore Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 2900 S. Shore, Bay View, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/southshorefarmersmarket for more information.
Greendale Downtown Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 5600 Broad St., Greendale, Wisconsin. Contact park.rec@greendaleschools.org or 414-423-2790 for more information.
Fox Point Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 7330 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point, Wisconsin. Visit fpfarmersmarket.com for more information.
Fort Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 31 Milwaukee Ave. E., Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. Visit fortchamber.com/farmers-market for more information.
Ashland Area Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday in the 200 Block of Chapple Ave. in Ashland, Wisconsin. Email ashlandfarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.
Rice Lake Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 2900 S. Main St., Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Contact barbv@chibardun.net or 715-418-0372 for more information.
Sturgeon Bay’s Farm and Craft Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 421 Michigan St., Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. Contact vacation@sturgeonbay.net or 920-743-6246 for more information.
Darlington Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 101 E. Catherine St., Darlington, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/DarlingtonFarmersMarket for more information.
Antigo Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 420 Field St., Antigo, Wisconsin. Visit www.antigofarmersmarket.com for more information.
Oshkosh Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday along the 400-500 block of N. Main Street and the 100 block of Church Avenue, Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Visit www.OSFMI.com for more information.
Viroqua Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday at 220 S. Main St., Viroqua, Wisconsin. Contact promotions@viroqua-wisconsin.com or 608-637-2575 for more information.
Appleton Downtown Farm Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday at 100 W. College Ave., Appleton, Wisconsin. Visit www.appletondowntown.org for more information.
Delafield Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 421 Main St., Delafield, Wisconsin. Visit www.delafieldfarmersmarket.com for more information.
Festival Foods Marshfield Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 1613 N. Central Ave., Marshfield, Wisconsin. Contact tbauer@festfoods.com or 715-384-8866 for more information.
Sheboygan SCIO Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 922 N. 8th St., Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Visit www.sheboygancountyinterfaith.org/farmersmarket.html for more information.
New Richmond Heritage Center’s Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 1100 Heritage Drive, New Richmond, Wisconsin. Visit www.NRHeritageCenter.org for more information.
Janesville Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 69 S. River St., Janesville, Wisconsin. Visit www.janesvillefarmersmarket.com for more information.
Beloit Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at the corner of State Street and Grand Avenue, Beloit, Wisconsin. Visit downtownbeloit.com/us/farmers-market-2/ for more information.
Two Rivers Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday along West Park Street, Two Rivers, Wisconsin. Contact rebhan@two-rivers.org or 920-793-5598 for more information.
Downtown Manitowoc Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 900 Quay St., Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Contact manitowocfm@gmail.com or 920-686-6930 for more information.
Menomonie Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 800 Wilson Ave., Menomonie, Wisconsin. Contact manager@menomoniefam.org or 715-641-0050 for more information.
Hilldale Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 434 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact hilldale@wsdevelopment.com or 608-209-7130 for more information.
Cameron Park Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at Cameron Park, 400 King St., La Crosse, Wisconsin. Visit www.cameronparkmarket.org for more information.
Wisconsin Rapids Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at 100 1st Ave. S., Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/WRDowntownFM for more information.
Village of Weston Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at 3910 Schofield Ave., Weston, Wisconsin. Contact rhodell@westonwi.gov or 715-241-2608 for more information.
Chippewa Valley Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Email farmermarketec@gmail.com for more information.
Rusk County Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the corner of Wisconsin Highway 8 and W. 2nd Street, Ladysmith, Wisconsin. Visit inruskcounty.com/farmersmarkets/ for more information.
Bayfield Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday at South 1st St., Bayfield, Wisconsin. Contact bayfieldfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-257-0064 for more information.
Stoughton Community Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 207 S. Forest St., Stoughton, Wisconsin. Contact stoughtoncommunityfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 608-628-5587 for more information.
Whitefish Bay Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday at 325 E. Silver Spring Drive, Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin. Visit www.whitefishbayfarmersmarket.com for more information.
Meyer Oak Grove Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 780 Philips Blvd., Sauk City, Wisconsin. Contact meyeroakmarket@gmail.com or 608-393-5211 for more information.
Phillips Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 185 S. Avon Ave., Phillips, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/PhillipsFarmersMarket for more information.
Amery Saturday Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday at Keller Ave. and Center St., Amery, Wisconsin. Visit www.amerywisconsin.org/318/Farmers-Market for more information.
Port Wing Saturday Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the corner of Wisconsin Highway 13 and Grand Avenue in Port Wing, Wisconsin. Call 715-774-3944 for more information.
Cadott Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the corner of Riverview Park and Park Place Road in Cadott, Wisconsin. Contact cadottfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-703-3779 for more information.
Barker’s Island Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 14 Marina Drive, Superior, Wisconsin. Contact sa_dumke@yahoo.com or 715-372-8441 for more information.
Cathedral Square Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday at 520 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Contact events@easttown.com or 414-759-9286 for more information.
Waupaca Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 205 W. Fulton St., Waupaca, Wisconsin. Visit www.waupacafarmersmarket.org for more information.
Geneva Outdoor Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at N3252 County Road H, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Contact genevaoutdoormarket@gmail.com or 262-215-6139 for more information.
Baldwin’s Main St. Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at the corner of Main Street and 6th Avenue, Baldwin, Wisconsin. Visit www.villageofbaldwin.com for more information.
Port Washington Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 347 Main St., Port Washington, Wisconsin. Visit www.downtownport.com/farmers_market for more information.
Oak Creek Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 361 W. Town Square Way, Oak Creek, Wisconsin. Visit www.visitoakcreek.com/farmers-market for more information.
Jackson County Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at Diploma Drive, Black River Falls, Wisconsin. Visit www.jcfarmmarket.org for more information.
Cable Community Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 13445 County Highway M, Cable, Wisconsin. Contact cablecommunityfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-798-3066 for more information.
Kenosha Harbor Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at 2nd Ave. and 56th St., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact info@kenoshacharbormarket.com or 262-914-1252 for more information.
Ferryville Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at Sugar Creek Park, Ferryville, Wisconsin. Contact squamme43@gmail.com or 920-210-4560 for more information.
St. Croix Falls Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 230 S. Washington St., St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Visit stcroixfallsfarmersmarket.org for more information.
Burnett Co. Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 23985 Wisconsin Highway 35, Siren, Wisconsin. Email markets.bcfm@gmail.com for more information.
Kenosha Public Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at 625 52nd St., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Visit www.kenoshapublicmarket.com for more information.
Mauston Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to when sold out every Saturday at 220 E. State St., Mauston, Wisconsin. Visit www.mauston.org for more information.
West Allis Farmers Market
The event will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. every Saturday at 6501 W. National Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin. Email farmersmarket@westalliswi.gov for more information.
Sundays
Camp Douglas Farmers Market
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday, June-October, at 129 Main St., Camp Douglas, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063575679521 or email avantgardeoilenthusiast@outlook.com for more information.
Festival Foods Suamico Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon every Sunday at 2348 Lineville Road, Green Bay, Wisconsin. Contact tbauer@festfoods.com or 920-965-0042 for more information.
Festival Foods Darboy Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at W3195 Van Roy Road, Appleton, Wisconsin. Contact tbauer@festfoods.com or 920-968-2203 for more information.
Festival Foods Onalaska Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at 1260 Crossing Meadows Drive, Onalaska, Wisconsin. Contact TBauer@festfoods.com or 608-781-2272 for more information.
Festival Foods Marshfield Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at 1613 N. Central Ave., Marshfield, Wisconsin. Contact tbauer@festfoods.com or 715-384-8866 for more information.
Festival Foods Sheboygan Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at 595 S. Taylor Drive, Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Contact tbauer@festfoods.com or 920-694-6260 for more information.
Chippewa Valley Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Email farmermarketec@gmail.com for more information.
Marshall Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Sunday at 279 American Legion Circle, Marshall, Wisconsin. Contact michalak433@msn.com or 608-422-0428 for more information.
Monona Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Sunday at 400 E. Broadway, Monona, Wisconsin. Email mononafarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.
Northside Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Sunday at 2901 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact manager.nfm@gmail.com or 608-515-8843 for more information.
Algoma Sunday Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Sunday at 620 Lake St., Algoma, Wisconsin. Visit visitalgomawi.com/market/ for more information.
Rock County Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at 5013 Wisconsin Highway 11 West, Janesville, Wisconsin. Visit www.rockcountyfarmersmarket.com for more information.
Saukville Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at 639 E. Green Bay Ave., Saukville, Wisconsin. Visit www.village.saukville.wi.us for more information.
Monroe Street Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at 2219 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact manager@monroestreetfarmersmarket.org or 608-561-8290 for more information.
Fondy Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at 2200 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Visit fondymke.org for more information.
Kronenwetter Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at 2390 Terrebonne Drive, Kronenwetter, Wisconsin. Contact jgrande@kronenwetter.org or 715-696-4200 ext. 107 for more information.
Shorewood Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at 4100 Estabrook Parkway, Shorewood, Wisconsin. Visit www.shorewoodfarmersmarket.com for more information.
Wisconsin Dells Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Sunday at Elm St. and Broadway, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. Contact briana@wisdells.com or 608-291-5157 for more information.
Greater Menomonee Falls Foundation Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at N87 W16749 Garfield Drive, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Visit fallsfarmersmarket.org for more information.
Eagle River Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at 525 E. Maple St., Eagle River, Wisconsin. Visit www.eaglerivermainstreet.org/farmers-market for more information.
Great Lakes Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 4, 11 and 18 at 4838 Douglas Ave., Racine, Wisconsin. Visit www.milaegers.com/info/farmers-market for more information.
Greenfield Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at 5151 West Layton Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin. Visit www.greenfieldwifarmersmarket.com for more information.
Riverwest Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday at 2700 N. Pierce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Email info@riverwestmarket.com for more information.
South Madison Labor Temple
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday at 1605 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact robert@nfsinc.org or 608-358-5834 for more information.
October
Mondays
Stevens Point Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to sold out every Monday at the corner of Second and Main streets, Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Contact stevenspointfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-321-0229 for more information.
Southshore Open-Air Markets
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday at 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, Wisconsin. Contact southshoreoutdoormarkets@gmail.com or 262-583-1696 for more information.
Mosinee Farmers Market
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to sold out every Monday at 311 Armory Road, Mosinee, Wisconsin. Contact macoc@mtc.net or 715-693-4330 for more information.
Chippewa Valley Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 3, 10 and 17 at 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Email farmermarketec@gmail.com for more information.
South Madison Rimrock Road
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Monday at 2500 Rimrock Road, Madison, Wisconsin. Contact robert@nfsinc.org or 608-358-5834 for more information.
Amery Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24 at Keller Ave. and Center St., Amery, Wisconsin. Visit www.amerywisconsin.org/318/Farmers-Market for more information.
Tuesdays
Beaver Dam Farmers Market
The Beaver Dam Farmers Market will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday through October in the parking lot at the corner of Spring and Henry streets in downtown Beaver Dam. Call 920-887-8879 for more information.
Pennoyer Park Farmers Market
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at 3601 7th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact caseyburmeister@kenoshacounty.org or 262-605-6782 for more information.
Watertown Farmers Market – Riverside Park
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at 850 Labaree St., Watertown, Wisconsin. Visit watertownmainstreet.org for more information.
Stevens Point Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to sold out every Tuesday at the corner of Second and Main streets, Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Contact stevenspointfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-321-0229 for more information.
Main Street Marshfield Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 4 at 631 South Central Ave., Marshfield, Wisconsin. Visit www.mainstreetmarshfield.com for more information.
Village of Weston Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday at 3910 Schofield Ave., Weston, Wisconsin. Contact rhodell@westonwi.gov or 715-241-2608 for more information.
Thiensville Village Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 4 and 11 at 250 Elm St., Thiensville, Wisconsin. Contact thiensvillefm@gmail.com or 908-295-9808 for more information.
Fondy Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday at 2200 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Visit fondymke.org for more information.
Chippewa Valley Farmers Market
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 4, 11 and 18 at 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Email farmermarketec@gmail.com for more information.
West Allis Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at 6501 W. National Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin. Email farmersmarket@westalliswi.gov for more information.
Medford Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at 157 S. Whelen Ave., Medford, Wisconsin. Contact farmer@wegrowfoods.com or 715-745-3960 for more information.
Tomahawk Main Street Farmers Market
The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 4 and 11 at 223 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tomahawk, Wisconsin. Visit www.tomahawkmainstreet.org for more information.
Mauston Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at 220 E. State St., Mauston, Wisconsin. Visit www.mauston.org for more information.
South Madison Labor Temple
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at 1605 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact robert@nfsinc.org or 608-358-5834 for more information.
Oregon Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at 131 W. Richards Road, Oregon, Wisconsin. Email mcstorefms@gmail.com for more information.
West Main Street Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2:30 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at 1110 W. Main St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Email westmainfarmersmarkets@gmail.com for more information.
River Falls Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at 1121 S. Main St., River Falls, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/River-Falls-Farmers-Market for more information.
DeForest Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4, 11 and 18 along DeForest Street in DeForest, Wisconsin. Contact farmersmarket@vi.deforest.wi.us or 608-509-5324 for more information.
Whitewater City Market
The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday at 301 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/WhitewaterCityMarket for more information.
Eastside Farmers Market
The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday at 202 S. Ingersoll St., Madison, Wisconsin. Email efmmanager@gmail.com for more information.
Belleville Farmers Market
The event will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4 and 11 at the Old Train Depot, 109 S. Park St., Belleville, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/bellevillefreshproduce for more information.
Wednesdays
Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday, June-October, in Phoenix Park, 300 Riverfront Terrace, Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Visit www.ecdowntownfarmersmarket.com or call 715-563-2544 for more information.
Kenosha Market – Columbus Park
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to noon every Wednesday at 2003 54th St., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact caseyburmeister@kenoshacounty.org or 262-605-6782 for more information.
Wausau Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to sold out every Wednesday at 210 River Drive, Wausau, Wisconsin. Visit www.farmersmarketofwausau.com for more information.
Stevens Point Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to sold out every Wednesday at the corner of Second and Main streets, Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Contact stevenspointfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-321-0229 for more information.
Baraboo Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday at 500 Oak St., Baraboo, Wisconsin. Visit www.baraboofarmersmarket.com for more information.
Sheboygan SCIO Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at 922 N. 8th St., Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Visit www.sheboygancountyinterfaith.org/farmersmarket.html for more information.
Hilldale Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at 434 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact hilldale@wsdevelopment.com or 608-209-7130 for more information.
Eagle River Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5 and 12 at 525 E. Maple St., Eagle River, Wisconsin. Visit www.eaglerivermainstreet.org/farmers-market for more information.
Dane County Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. every Wednesday at 200 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact info@dcfm.org or 608-455-1999 for more information.
Brown Deer Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday at 9078 N. Green Bay Road, Brown Deer, Wisconsin. Email elise.bellin@mcfls.org for more information.
Menomonie Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 5, 12 and 19 at 800 Wilson Ave., Menomonie, Wisconsin. Contact manager@menomoniefam.org or 715-641-0050 for more information.
Superior Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday at 1215 Banks Ave., Superior, Wisconsin. Contact sa_dumke@yahoo.com or 715-372-8441 for more information.
Chippewa Valley Farmers Market
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5, 12 and 19 at 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Email farmermarketec@gmail.com for more information.
Rusk County Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 5 and 12 at the corner of Wisconsin Highway 8 and W. 2nd Street, Ladysmith, Wisconsin. Visit inruskcounty.com/farmersmarkets/ for more information.
Tomah Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at 101 E. Holton St., Tomah, Wisconsin. Call 608-374-7420 for more information.
Gays Mills Farmers Market
The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday along Main Street in Gays Mills, Wisconsin. Contact sunriseumcmarket@gmail.com or 608-391-1532 for more information.
Richland Area Farmers Market
The event will be held from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and 12 at the corner of Court and Orange streets, Richland Center, Wisconsin. Visit www.richlandareafarmersmarket.org for more information.
Dousman Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 5, 12 and 19 at 118 S. Main St., Dousman, Wisconsin. Visit www.dousmanchamber.org/special-events/farmers-market for more information.
Greater Menomonee Falls Foundation Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 5 and 12 at N87 W16749 Garfield Drive, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Visit fallsfarmersmarket.org for more information.
Mukwonago Area Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 5 and 12 at 933 North Rochester St., Mukwonago, Wisconsin. Visit www.mukwonagochamber.org for more information.
Okauchee Lions Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at N49 W34400 E. Wisconsin Ave., Okauchee, Wisconsin. Visit okaucheelionsclub.com for more information.
Kiel Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 5 and 12 at 417 Paine St., Kiel, Wisconsin. Visit kielmarket.com/ for more information.
Sparta Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 5 and 12 at 120 N. Water St., Sparta, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/Spartawisconsinfarmersmarket for more information.
Washburn Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 5 and 12 at the corner of Central Avenue and Bayfield Street in Washburn, Wisconsin. Call 715-292-3249 for more information.
Waunakee Area Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at 301 S. Century Ave., Waunakee, Wisconsin. Contact office@waunakeechamber.com or 608-849-5977 for more information.
Verona Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5, 12 and 19 at 101 W. Railroad St., Verona, Wisconsin. Contact info@veronawi.com or 608-845-5777 for more information.
Sustain Greenville Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at W6860 Parkview Drive, Greenville, Wisconsin. Visit www.sustaingreenville.org for more information.
Festival Foods Holmen Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 123 Hale Drive, Holmen, Wisconsin. Contact TBauer@festfoods.com or 608-526-3339 for more information.
Horicon Farmers Market
The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 760 S. Hubbard St., Horicon, Wisconsin. Contact info@horiconphoenix.com or 920-485-0216 for more information.
Thursdays
Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. every Thursday, June-October, in Phoenix Park, 300 Riverfront Terrace, Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Visit www.ecdowntownfarmersmarket.com or call 715-563-2544 for more information.
Kenosha Market – Lincoln Park
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to noon every Thursday at 6900 18th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact caseyburmeister@kenoshacounty.org or 262-605-6782 for more information.
Stevens Point Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to sold out every Thursday at the corner of Second and Main streets, Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Contact stevenspointfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-321-0229 for more information.
Hudson Farmers Market @ Plaza 94
The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to noon every Thursday at 1800 Ward Ave., Hudson, Wisconsin. Contact dlweiss574@gmail.com or 715-307-8489 for more information.
Lake Geneva Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Visit www.horticulturalhall.com for more information.
Greenway Station Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at 1650 Deming Way, Middleton, Wisconsin. Contact hecksmarket@gmail.com or 608-753-2474 for more information.
Wisconsin Rapids Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 6 and 13 at 100 1st Ave. South, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/WRDowntownFM for more information.
Elk Mound Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday at E220 Menomonie St., Elk Mound, Wisconsin. Contact julie@elkmound.org or 715-879-5011 for more information.
Fondy Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday at 2200 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Visit fondymke.org for more information.
SCIO Plymouth Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 6 and 13 at 3101 Eastern Ave., Plymouth, Wisconsin. Visit www.sheboygancountyinterfaith.org for more information.
Portage Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. every Thursday at 299 Wisconsin St., Portage, Wisconsin. Visit facebook.com and search for “Portage WI farmers market” or contact pacc@portagewi.com or 608-742-6242 for more information.
West Allis Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. every Thursday at 6501 W. National Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin. Email farmersmarket@westalliswi.gov for more information.
Chippewa Falls Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 6 and 13 at 1 S. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Contact teri@cfms.us or 715-723-6661 for more information.
Kewaskum Farm Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 6 and 13 at the corner of Wisconsin highways 45 and 28, Kewaskum, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/kewaskumfarmersmarket for more information.
Somerset Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 6 and 13 at 520 Main St., Somerset, Wisconsin. Email petersonfamily54017@yahoo.com for more information.
Spring Valley Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Thursday at W1190 Wisconsin Highway 29, Spring Valley, Wisconsin. Contact ericshuppert@gmail.com or 715-495-9858 for more information.
Marathon City Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Thursday at 400 Main St., Marathon City, Wisconsin. Email marathoncityfarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.
Kewaskum Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 6 and 13 east of Wisconsin Highway 45 and Wisconsin Highway 28, Kewaskum, Wisconsin. Email KewaskumFM@gmail.com for more information.
Market on Military
The event will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. every Thursday at 1555 W. Mason St., Green Bay, Wisconsin. Contact director@militaryave.org or 920-544-9503 for more information.
Jackson Food and Farm Market
The event will be held from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 6 and 13 at 2708 Sherman Road, Jackson, Wisconsin. Visit www.lammscape.com/summer_events for more information.
Watertown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Thursday at 106 Jones St., Watertown, Wisconsin. Contact klemo1982@earthlink.net or 920-261-0601 for more information.
Fitchburg Center Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Thursday at 5511 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, Wisconsin. Contact steven.leverentz@fitchburgcenter.com or 608-277-2592 for more information.
Mt. Horeb Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 and 13 at 315 E. Main St., Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin. Contact mthorebfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 608-437-3237 for more information.
Burlington Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at 355 N. Pine St., Burlington, Wisconsin. Visit burlingtonwifarmersmarket.com for more information.
South Milwaukee Downtown Market
The event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 6 and 13 at 1101 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Visit www.smmarket.org for more information.
Two Rivers Farmers Market
The event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 6, 13 and 20 along West Park Street, Two Rivers, Wisconsin. Contact rebhan@two-rivers.org or 920-793-5598 for more information.
Hartford Farmers Market
The event will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday at 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin. Visit www.hartfordchamber.org for more information.
Rush River Brewery Farmers Market
The event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday at 990 Antler Court, River Falls, Wisconsin. Contact rushriverbrewing@yahoo.com or 715-426-3065 for more information.
Fridays
Kenosha Market – Baker Park
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to noon every Friday at 835 65th St., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact casey.burmeister@kenoshacounty.org or 262-605-6782 for more information.
Stevens Point Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to sold out every Friday at the corner of Second and Main streets, Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Contact stevenspointfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-321-0229 for more information.
Minocqua Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 7 and 14 at 8216 Wisconsin Highway 51 South, Minocqua, Wisconsin. Visit minocquafarmersmarket.com for more information.
Elk Mound Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Friday at E220 Menomonie St., Elk Mound, Wisconsin. Contact julie@elkmound.org or 715-879-5011 for more information.
Chilton Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 7 and 14 at 815 Memorial Drive, Chilton, Wisconsin. Email info@chilton.govoffice.com for more information.
Reedsburg Area Medical Center Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday at 2000 N. Dewey Ave., Reedsburg, Wisconsin. Contact cmercer@ramchealth.org or 608-768-6246 for more information.
Bruce Community Farmers Market
The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 7 at the corner of Wisconsin Highway 8 and N. Alvey Street, Bruce, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/pg/BruceCommunityFarmersMarket/ for more information.
Osceola Farmers Market
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Friday at Millpond Park, Osceola, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/OsceolaFarmersMarket for more information.
South Madison Villager Mall
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. every Friday at 2234 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact robert@nsfinc.org or 608-358-5834 for more information.
Balsam Lake Farmers Market
The event will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 7 and 14 at 507 West Main St., Balsam Lake, Wisconsin. Contact dickandesthernelson979@gmail.com or 715-268-8223 for more information.
Burnett County Farmers Market – Grantsburg
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 7 at 411 Wisconsin Highway 70, Grantsburg, Wisconsin. Email marketsbcfm@gmail.com for more information.
Farmers Garden Market
The event will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. every Friday at N36898 North County Road D, Whitehall, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/farmersmarketgarden for more information.
Cameron Park Farmers Market
The event will be held from 4 p.m. to dusk every Friday at Cameron Park, 400 King St., La Crosse, Wisconsin. Visit www.cameronparkmarket.org for more information.
Saturdays
Hudson Farmers Market on Carmichael
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday, May-October, at 777 Carmichael Road, Hudson, Wisconsin. Email hudsonmarketcarmichael@yahoo.com for more information.
Hartford Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday in the south end of the Hartford Rec Center parking lot, 125 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin. Contact events@hartfordchamber.org or 262-673-7002 for more information.
Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday, May-October, in Phoenix Park, 300 Riverfront Terrace, Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Visit www.ecdowntownfarmersmarket.com or call 715-563-2544 for more information.
Beaver Dam Farmers Market
The Beaver Dam Farmers Market will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. every Saturday through October in the parking lot at the corner of Spring and Henry streets in downtown Beaver Dam. Call 920-887-8879 for more information.
Tomah Farmers Market
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 101 E. Holton St., Tomah, Wisconsin. Call 608-374-7420 for more information.
Kenosha Market – Columbus Park
The event will be held from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 2003 54th St., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact caseyburmeister@kenoshacounty.org or 262-605-6782 for more information.
Dane County Farmers Market – Saturday on the Square
The event will be held from 6:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. every Saturday at the Capitol Square, 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact info@dcfm.org or 608-455-1999 for more information.
Farmers Market – Downtown Green Bay
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the corner of South Washington and Dotty streets in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Contact info@downtowngreenbay.com or 920-437-5972 for more information.
Sun Prairie Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 1 Cannery Square, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Contact market@cityofsunprairie.com or 608-515-4862 for more information.
Fondy Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at 2200 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Visit fondymke.org for more information.
Stevens Point Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to sold out every Saturday at the corner of Second and Main streets, Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Contact stevenspointfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-321-0229 for more information.
Wausau Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to sold out every Saturday at 210 River Drive, Wausau, Wisconsin. Visit www.farmersmarketofwausau.com for more information.
Downtown West Bend Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7:30 to 11 a.m. every Saturday at 120 N. Main St., Ste. 120, West Bend, Wisconsin. Visit www.downtownwestbend.com for more information.
Brookfield Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 16900 Gebhardt Road, Brookfield, Wisconsin. Visit www.brookfieldfarmersmarket.com for more information.
Downtown Kaukauna Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 1 and 8 at 101 Crooks Ave., Kaukauna, Wisconsin. Contact farmersmarket@kaukauna-wi.org or 920-766-6304 for more information.
Baraboo Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday at 500 Oak St., Baraboo, Wisconsin. Visit www.baraboofarmersmarket.com for more information.
Dodgeville Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 1 and 8 at 327 N. Iowa St., Dodgeville, Wisconsin. Contact dodgevillefarmersmarket@gmail.com or 608-574-3027 for more information.
New Berlin Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 15055 W. National Ave., New Berlin, Wisconsin. Visit www.newberlinchamber.org for more information.
Oconomowoc Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 155 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. Visit www.oconomowoc.org/events/summer-farmers-market for more information.
Waukesha Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 125 W. St. Paul, Waukesha, Wisconsin. Visit www.waukeshafarmersmarket.com for more information.
Neenah Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 1, 8 and 15 at 210 E. Wisconsin Ave., Neenah, Wisconsin. Visit Neenah.org for more information.
Whitewater Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 301 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater, Wisconsin. Visit whitewaterfarmersmarket.com for more information.
Spooner Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 1 at 805 S. River St., Spooner, Wisconsin. Contact thespoonerfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-914-0940 for more information.
Hartford Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin. Visit www.hartfordchamber.org for more information.
Germantown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at N112 W17001 Mequon Road, Germantown, Wisconsin. Visit www.village.germantown.wi.us for more information.
Galesville Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the Town Square, Galesville, Wisconsin. Contact farmersmarket@galesvillewi.com or 608-582-2868 for more information.
Medford Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the intersection of Wisconsin highways 13 and 64, Medford, Wisconsin. Contact farmer@wegrowfoods.com or 715-748-3960 for more information.
Shawano Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 1 at 235 S. Washington Ave., Shawano, Wisconsin. Visit www.thefreshproject.org for more information.
Hudson Farmers Market on Carmichael
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 777 Carmichael Road, Hudson, Wisconsin. Contact hudsonmarketcarmichael@yahoo.com or 612-599-9570 for more information.
River Falls Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 1121 S. Main St., River Falls, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/River-Falls-Farmers-Market for more information.
Sparta Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 1, 8 and 15 at 120 N. Water St., Sparta, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/Spartawisconsinfarmersmarket for more information.
Tosa Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 1, 8 and 15 at 7720 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Visit www.tosafarmersmarket.com for more information.
South Shore Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 2900 S. Shore, Bay View, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/southshorefarmersmarket for more information.
Greendale Downtown Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 1 at 5600 Broad St., Greendale, Wisconsin. Contact park.rec@greendaleschools.org or 414-423-2790 for more information.
Fox Point Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 1, 8 and 15 at 7330 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point, Wisconsin. Visit fpfarmersmarket.com for more information.
Fort Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 31 Milwaukee Ave. E., Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. Visit fortchamber.com/farmers-market for more information.
Rice Lake Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 1 at 2900 S. Main St., Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Contact barbv@chibardun.net or 715-418-0372 for more information.
Sturgeon Bay’s Farm and Craft Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 1, 8 and 15 at 421 Michigan St., Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. Contact vacation@sturgeonbay.net or 920-743-6246 for more information.
Ashland Area Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 1, 8 and 15 at 200 Block Chapple Ave., Ashland, Wisconsin. Email ashlandfarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.
Darlington Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 101 E. Catherine St., Darlington, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/DarlingtonFarmersMarket for more information.
Oshkosh Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday along the 400-500 block of N. Main St. and the 100 block of Church Ave., Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Visit www.OSFMI.com for more information.
Viroqua Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday at 220 S. Main St., Viroqua, Wisconsin. Contact promotions@viroqua-wisconsin.com or 608-637-2575 for more information.
Appleton Downtown Farm Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday at 100 W. College Ave., Appleton, Wisconsin. Visit www.appletondowntown.org for more information.
Delafield Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 421 Main St., Delafield, Wisconsin. Visit www.delafieldfarmersmarket.com for more information.
Festival Foods Marshfield Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 1613 North Central Ave., Marshfield, Wisconsin. Contact tbauer@festfoods.com or 715-384-8866 for more information.
Sheboygan SCIO Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 922 N. 8th St., Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Visit www.sheboygancountyinterfaith.org/farmersmarket.html for more information.
New Richmond Heritage Center’s Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 1100 Heritage Drive, New Richmond, Wisconsin. Visit www.NRHeritageCenter.org for more information.
Janesville Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 69 S. River St., Janesville, Wisconsin. Visit www.janesvillefarmersmarket.com for more information.
Beloit Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at State St. and Grand Ave., Beloit, Wisconsin. Visit downtownbeloit.com/us/farmers-market-2/ for more information.
Two Rivers Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1, 8, 15 and 22 along West Park Street, Two Rivers, Wisconsin. Contact rebhan@two-rivers.org or 920-793-5598 for more information.
Downtown Manitowoc Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 900 Quay St., Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Contact manitowocfm@gmail.com or 920-686-6930 for more information.
Menomonie Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 800 Wilson Ave., Menomonie, Wisconsin. Contact manager@menomoniefam.org or 715-641-0050 for more information.
Hilldale Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 434 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact hilldale@wsdevelopment.com or 608-209-7130 for more information.
Cameron Park Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at Cameron Park, 400 King St., La Crosse, Wisconsin. Visit www.cameronparkmarket.org for more information.
Wisconsin Rapids Downtown Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1, 8 and 15 at 100 1st Ave. South, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/WRDowntownFM for more information.
Village of Weston Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at 3910 Schofield Ave., Weston, Wisconsin. Contact rhodell@westonwi.gov or 715-241-2608 for more information.
Chippewa Valley Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Email farmermarketec@gmail.com for more information.
Rusk County Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 1, 8 and 15 at the corner of Wisconsin Highway 8 and W. 2nd St., Ladysmith, Wisconsin. Visit inruskcounty.com/farmersmarkets/ for more information.
Bayfield Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 1, 8 and 15 along South 1st St. in Bayfield, Wisconsin. Contact bayfieldfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-257-0064 for more information.
Whitefish Bay Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 8 and 15 at 325 E. Silver Spring Drive, Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin. Visit www.whitefishbayfarmersmarket.com for more information.
Meyer Oak Grove Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 1, 8 and 15 at 780 Philips Blvd., Sauk City, Wisconsin. Contact meyeroakmarket@gmail.com or 608-393-5211 for more information.
Phillips Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 1 and 8 at 185 S. Avon Ave., Phillips, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/PhillipsFarmersMarket for more information.
Amery Saturday Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday at Keller Ave. and Center St., Amery, Wisconsin. Visit www.amerywisconsin.org/318/Farmers-Market for more information.
Port Wing Saturday Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 1 at the corner of Wisconsin Highway 13 and Grand Avenue in Port Wing, Wisconsin. Call 715-774-3944 for more information.
Barker’s Island Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 14 Marina Drive, Superior, Wisconsin. Contact sa_dumke@yahoo.com or 715-372-8441 for more information.
Cadott Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 1, 8 and 15 at the corner of Riverview Park and Park Place Road in Cadott, Wisconsin. Contact cadottfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 715-703-3779 for more information.
Cathedral Square Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 8 and 15 at 520 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Contact events@easttown.com or 414-759-9286 for more information.
Waupaca Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 205 W. Fulton St., Waupaca, Wisconsin. Visit www.waupacafarmersmarket.org for more information.
Geneva Outdoor Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at N3252 County Road H, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Contact genevaoutdoormarket@gmail.com or 262-215-6139 for more information.
Baldwin’s Main St. Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 and 8 at the corner of Main Street and 6th Avenue, Baldwin, Wisconsin. Visit www.villageofbaldwin.com for more information.
Port Washington Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 347 Main St., Port Washington, Wisconsin. Visit www.downtownport.com/farmers_market for more information.
Oak Creek Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 361 W. Town Square Way, Oak Creek, Wisconsin. Visit www.visitoakcreek.com/farmers-market for more information.
Jackson County Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Diploma Drive, Black River Falls, Wisconsin. Visit www.jcfarmmarket.org for more information.
Kenosha Harbor Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at the corner of 2nd Avenue and 56th Street, Kenosha, Wisconsin. Contact info@kenoshacharbormarket.com or 262-914-1252 for more information.
Ferryville Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at Sugar Creek Park, Ferryville, Wisconsin. Contact squamme43@gmail.com or 920-210-4560 for more information.
St. Croix Falls Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at 230 South Washington St., St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Visit stcroixfallsfarmersmarket.org for more information.
Burnett Co. Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 and 8 at 23985 Wisconsin Highway 35, Siren, Wisconsin. Email markets.bcfm@gmail.com for more information.
Kenosha Public Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at 625 52nd St., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Visit www.kenoshapublicmarket.com for more information.
Mauston Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to when sold out every Saturday at 220 E. State St., Mauston, Wisconsin. Visit www.mauston.org for more information.
West Allis Farmers Market
The event will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. every Saturday at 6501 W. National Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin. Email farmersmarket@westalliswi.gov for more information.
Sundays
Camp Douglas Farmers Market
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday, June-October, at 129 Main St., Camp Douglas, Wisconsin. Visit www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063575679521 or email avantgardeoilenthusiast@outlook.com for more information.
Festival Foods Suamico Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon Oct. 2 and 9 at 2348 Lineville Road, Green Bay, Wisconsin. Contact tbauer@festfoods.com or 920-965-0042 for more information.
Festival Foods Darboy Farmers Market
The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2, 9 and 16 at W3195 Van Roy Road, Appleton, Wisconsin. Contact tbauer@festfoods.com or 920-968-2203 for more information.
Festival Foods Marshfield Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at 1613 N. Central Ave., Marshfield, Wisconsin. Contact tbauer@festfoods.com or 715-384-8866 for more information.
Festival Foods Onalaska Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at 1260 Crossing Meadows Drive, Onalaska, Wisconsin. Contact TBauer@festfoods.com or 608-781-2272 for more information.
Festival Foods Sheboygan Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2, 9 and 16 at 595 S. Taylor Drive, Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Contact tbauer@festfoods.com or 920-694-6260 for more information.
Chippewa Valley Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2, 9, 16 and 23 at 2717 Birch St., Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Email farmermarketec@gmail.com for more information.
Marshall Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 2, 9, 16 and 23 at 279 American Legion Circle, Marshall, Wisconsin. Contact michalak433@msn.com or 608-422-0428 for more information.
Monona Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Sunday at 400 E. Broadway, Monona, Wisconsin. Email mononafarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.
Northside Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 2, 9, 16 and 23 at 2901 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact manager.nfm@gmail.com or 608-515-8843 for more information.
Algoma Sunday Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Sunday at 620 Lake St., Algoma, Wisconsin. Visit https://visitalgomawi.com/market/ for more information.
Rock County Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at 5013 Wisconsin Highway 11 West, Janesville, Wisconsin. Visit www.rockcountyfarmersmarket.com for more information.
Saukville Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at 639 E. Green Bay Ave., Saukville, Wisconsin. Visit www.village.saukville.wi.us for more information.
Monroe Street Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at 2219 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact manager@monroestreetfarmersmarket.org or 608-561-8290 for more information.
Fondy Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at 2200 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Visit fondymke.org for more information.
Kronenwetter Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2, 9, 16 and 23 at 2390 Terrebonne Drive, Kronenwetter, Wisconsin. Contact jgrande@kronenwetter.org or 715-696-4200 ext. 107 for more information.
Shorewood Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at 4100 Estabrook Parkway, Shorewood, Wisconsin. Visit www.shorewoodfarmersmarket.com for more information.
Wisconsin Dells Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at Elm St. and Broadway, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. Contact briana@wisdells.com or 608-291-5157 for more information.
Greater Menomonee Falls Foundation Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2 and 9 at N87 W16749 Garfield Drive, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Visit fallsfarmersmarket.org for more information.
Eagle River Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 and 8 at 525 E. Maple St., Eagle River, Wisconsin. Visit www.eaglerivermainstreet.org/farmers-market for more information.
Greenfield Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at 5151 West Layton Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin. Visit www.greenfieldwifarmersmarket.com for more information.
Riverwest Farmers Market
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday at 2700 N. Pierce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Email info@riverwestmarket.com for more information.
South Madison Labor Temple
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday at 1605 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact robert@nfsinc.org or 608-358-5834 for more information.
November
Tuesdays
West Allis Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 6501 W. National Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin. Email farmersmarket@westalliswi.gov for more information.
Wednesdays
Dane County Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Nov. 2 at 200 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact info@dcfm.org or 608-455-1999 for more information.
Thursdays
West Allis Farmers Market
The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. every Thursday at 6501 W. National Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin. Email farmersmarket@westalliswi.gov for more information.
Saturdays
Dane County Farmers Market – Saturday on the Square
The event will be held from 6:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Nov. 5 and 12 at the Capitol Square, 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin. Contact info@dcfm.org or 608-455-1999 for more information.
Galesville Farmers Market
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5 at the Town Square, Galesville, Wisconsin. Contact farmersmarket@galesvillewi.com or 608-582-2868 for more information.
The Market at Town Square – Fall
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 492 Hill St., Green Lake, Wisconsin. Contact info@greenlakerenewal.org or 920-807-0008 for more information.
Fondy Farmers Market
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5, 12 and 19 at 2200 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Visit fondymke.orgfor more information.
West Allis Farmers Market
The event will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. every Saturday at 6501 W. National Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin. Email farmersmarket@westalliswi.gov for more information.
December
Saturdays
The Market at Town Square – Fall
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 3 and 10 at 492 Hill St., Green Lake, Wisconsin. Contact info@greenlakerenewal.org or 920-807-0008 for more information.
Email market information to agriview@madison.com with "farmers market" in the subject line. Include hours, days, address and contacts for more information. Optionally, attach photos as jpg files of at least .3M or 300k in size. Paid ads are available on request.
Visit bit.ly/WImarkets for an interactive map of farmers markets.