MADISON, Wis. – As the annual fall harvest begins, Alliant Energy urges farmers to stay safe by knowing their surroundings and equipment sizes to maintain safe clearances from poles and overhead power lines.
Contact with poles and power lines increases significantly during harvest season for three main reasons.
• More equipment is in the field.
• That equipment tends to be larger – like combines, wagons and tractors.
• Farmers work more hours in the dark when it’s difficult to see poles and overhead lines.
Alliant Energy offers farmers several safety tips to stay safe.
• Know the height of the equipment. Don’t drive under power lines if any part of the equipment is too tall to clear them.
People are also reading…
• Be aware of the turning radius. Ensure the tractor and anything being pulled doesn’t swing into poles or overhead lines while turning. Pay special attention at the end of rows and field entrances.
• Stay safe during grain handling and storage. Be alert when preparing and moving equipment. Boom, auger and grain-bin use can place workers near overhead lines.
• Stay alert, especially when it becomes dark. Know where poles and overhead lines are at all times.
Know what to do if an overhead line is contacting equipment. Stay on the equipment and do not step to the ground while touching the equipment. Call 911 and wait until a qualified person can verify the line is not energized and says it’s safe to exit the vehicle. If you must leave the equipment because of fire or other danger, try to jump clear of the equipment so you don't touch the equipment and the ground at the same time. Land with both feet together. Shuffle away, keeping feet together and on the ground.
Never assume a power line is safe to touch. If work requires anyone to be near a line, call 800-ALLIANT and explain the situation. Alliant Energy will discuss it or come to the site to make the line safe.
If an individual or equipment makes contact with a power line, don’t touch the victim or item. Call 911 and inform the dispatcher of the electrical accident. Always seek medical help for an electrical-contact accident because some injuries might not be visible – or appear several hours later.
Contact with power lines can interrupt electric service, which can halt work and slow other farming activities that require electricity such as grain drying until power is restored.
Call 800-ALLIANT to report a downed power line. In addition, call 811 before any project that requires digging.
Visit alliantenergy.com/farmsafety for more information.