I planted pole beans this past year in pots below the front porch, in rich compost and potting soil with mulch to retain moisture in the dry times. Those beans sprouted very quickly. It took some persistence to train those searching tendrils to climb the porch railings. Often they would grab onto anything and everything nearby – tall weeds, low-growing bushes; they would even trail on the ground. Finally they were long enough and mature enough to grab on where I wanted them to go. Once the foundation had been secured they seemed to race up those railings.
I chose special seed. I wanted the fruit of the seed to harvest for food, but I also was going for the beautiful blossoms that specific variety produces. That particular strain of pole bean has attractive red blossoms that provide curb appeal for the general public driving by along with long purple pods to harvest.
I checked those bean plants daily to be sure they were still attached to the right thing, crawling up the rails in the right direction and that the beans hadn’t become too hard to eat. Because we seemed to have a plethora of chipmunks, I hoped the cats would ensure those marauders didn’t damage my tender plants. I was also hoping the abundance of birds would help keep under control any insect pests that might consider my beans their lunch.
The seed had been sown in good soil; it sprouted and was growing well. I kept it watered and tended. The rest was in the Lord’s hands.
In Matthew, chapter 13, as well as in Mark, chapter 4, and in Luke, chapter 8, the Gospel writers relate the story of the sower – one who sows or plants seed. In the times of Jesus everyone knew about planting crops in order to have food to survive so there was no question the hearers would understand what he was trying to teach.
Jesus specifically talked about three different types of seed thrown out by the sower.
• The first seed mentioned fell on hard ground packed down by much traffic. That seed was immediately snatched up by birds and varmints; it had no opportunity to sprout.
• The second type of seed fell on ground that was stony and shallow. It may have sprouted, but the sun scorched the tender plants and there was no water to sustain them so they died.
• The seed the farmer was banking on fell on good fertile ground; he anticipated as much as 100 times his input if conditions were optimal.
In explaining the understanding of the story, Jesus tells us the seed the farmer disperses is the Word of God. He goes on to explain that only those who listen to those parables with an open heart – that is by spiritual understanding – can fully understand the mystery of the parable. Those who reason with the intellect of man will not. In Matthew 13:17 he even says, “Many prophets and godly people in times past yearned to see these days of miracles that you’ve been favored to see.” – The Passion Translation
The first seed, Jesus explained, represents the heart of one who hears the Word but doesn’t understand. That seed is snatched up immediately; it doesn’t grow. The second seed is those who gladly receive the message of the Kingdom of God but because of troubles, offences and persecutions the seed withers and dies.
“As for the seed that fell upon good, rich soil, it represents the hearts of people who hear and fully embrace the message of heaven’s kingdom realm. Their lives bear good fruit.” – Matthew 13:23 The Passion Translation
Are you like my bean seed – planted in good soil, watered and protected from pests while being trained in the way it should go to produce an abundant harvest? Do you have a heavenly harvest bearing the good fruit of making disciples of people and nations for the Creator of heaven and earth?
In this season of troubles many are yearning to hear one word that brings hope and comfort. Be ready to be the one who plants in the soil of their hearts the good seed they don’t even know they’re searching for. Then be prepared to witness the miracles that bloom from your planting.
