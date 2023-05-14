In Proverbs 31 we find the description of a virtuous woman … well that’s how it’s translated most of the time. But the Hebrew word for virtuous is also the word used for valor.
Those who are scripture-savvy will recall the Angel of the Lord – aka the Holy Spirit – calling Gideon, who was the baby of the weakest family of the tribe, a mighty man of valor. He was prophesying, or declaring, Gideon’s destiny long before it came to pass. Gideon was going to become a mighty deliverer through the Lord’s power in him.
There are other instances of valor in the Old Testament. One is the men gathered around David before and after his reign as King of Israel. See 2 Samuel and 1 Chronicles 11 for more information.
They were mighty warriors, strong in battle with heroic bravery defending their king and the nation against attack. Another example is the men Moses commissioned as elders and leaders in Exodus 18:21. Men of valor were brave, courageous and fearless heroes.
We find Ruth was known by the townspeople as a virtuous woman – Ruth 3:11 – and Tabitha – Acts 9: 39-41 – was so greatly respected for her ministry to the poor and widows that when she died the believers sent for Peter to come immediately.
The term valor referring to the Proverbs 31 woman in her virtue means “mighty, wealthy, excellent, morally righteous, and full of substance, integrity, abilities and strength – mighty like an army.” Now that's a mouthful! From verses 10 through 31, we find a description of this astounding woman – how she functions, the fruit of her labors and how people perceive her.
Verses 12-27 delineate some of the attributes of this remarkable woman. She always delights in her work, runs a business with great integrity, helps those in need, her family always is adequately clothed for the weather, and out of her mouth comes wisdom and kindness. She even deals with her enemies righteously. She works through the night if necessary; her hands minister both to others and to the Lord. She is strong and looks forward to the future without fear.
Interspersed are descriptions of how others perceive her. She always brings good to her husband and he has confidence in her; her husband is honored by the city because of her, and her children and husband call her blessed. Everyone gives her credit for all she’s done.
People are also reading…
Mother’s Day is upon us. If the Proverbs 31 woman is the ideal, probably most of us wouldn’t be able to fit the bill. But as mothers we surely can say we tried our best to raise our children to be responsible and faithful individuals. We nurtured them to the best of our ability – feeding and clothing them, watching over them, imparting wisdom to them and revealing God to them.
We never stopped taking seriously our role as keepers of our children. It was a bit difficult to release them year by year, no longer doing everything for them, but we allowed them to make their own choices. We always hoped what we had taught them meant they would make right choices as they became adults. We wanted them to become men and women of valor and virtue.
No matter how our children turn out, we still love them as much as the moment they came into the world. We realize everyone experiences unexpected hiccups in life; it’s how our children come through them that counts. We can hold Proverbs 22:6 in our hearts.
“Dedicate your children to God and point them in the way that they should go, and the values they’ve learned from you will be with them for life.” – Passion Translation
If we point our children in the right direction, they will arrive there eventually; some just take longer than others.
A friend once commented that the end of that verse says when they are old they will not depart from the way they should go. But it never says anything about the time between when they are young and they are old.
Remember Gideon. He wasn’t much to write home about when he encountered the Holy Spirit, but he went on to do great exploits for the Lord as the leader of a small army of qualified recruits. Prophesy into the lives of your children that they will become mighty men and women of valor. As those prophecies come to pass, you’ll find they will call their mother blessed and praise her.
Visit biblegateway.com and search for each mentioned passage in a preferred translation.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Married for 45 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She's been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ. Her degree in geography is from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.