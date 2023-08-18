HURLEY, Wis. – Some folks stare disaster in the face and give up. Others meet the challenge. Some of those people with grit and gumption leave behind a mark on a community – sometimes even a region.
Iron mining was a large employer in Wisconsin’s Iron County during the first half of the 20th century. Underground shaft mines worked ore deposits along the border of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. The work was difficult but the mines provided a livelihood for families and towns.
But when the ore deposits played out a little more than halfway through the century, the mines closed. Many families were left destitute. The regional economy went into a long recession; towns lost population. Families moved away. Some who stayed lost hope.
Still, while some pined away for the past, others planted seeds for the future. And those seeds have grown into a better life for folks in the whole region.
On a sunny summer Saturday morning a steady stream of automobiles turn from U.S. Highway 51 onto North 10th Avenue in Hurley. Many are drawn in by signs along U.S. Highway 51 and U.S. Highway 2. Vehicles are parked around a large pavilion with a metal roof. Some folks are unloading farm produce and carrying it into the structure. Others are showing off home-baked goods. Some have brought honey and maple syrup. A table is covered with knitted garments and afghans. People are laughing. A sign says live music begins later in the morning. Come on the right Saturday and there will be strawberry shortcake, fresh hot pasties or homemade pies.
The Iron County Farmers Market is in full swing. Customers are arriving early for the best selection of produce in the area.
What happened was when the mines left some farmers decided to find a way to stimulate the local economy. They thought there could maybe be a seed and plant sale. The plant sale then attracted folks selling produce. Later land was donated for a market site. County government and university-Extension agents helped as nonprofit status was gained; a governing board was developed.
And now a long line of early customers snakes past tables loaded with fresh locally grown produce. Richard Kinnunen of Kinnunen Produce in Iron Belt, Wisconsin, was standing behind a table arranging new red potatoes, cabbage, lettuce and loaves of bread while doing steady business with a line of customers.
“I grow just about everything,” he said between customers. “Cabbage, broccoli, potatoes, about every garden vegetable. We have a lot of market gardens. My wife makes the bread; she bakes almost every day. I’ve been coming to this farmers market for about 10 years. I’m 88 years old; I won’t be doing this forever.”
Had Kinnunen not volunteered his age, nobody would have guessed it.
Deb Tijan serves as the secretary for the farmers-market board. She was arranging a table with cut flowers for sale.
“I manage the market,” she said. “I set up and organize tables, and help people get where they are supposed to go. As secretary I do other work for the organization like advertising. Years ago a couple of farmers wanted a place to sell their stuff out of trucks in a parking lot. Eventually it grew into this.”
Tijan needed to speak loudly to be heard over large groups of customers shopping in the pavilion.
At another group of tables a man was arranging beautiful fresh bunches of chard sticking out of jars filled with water.
“Besides being a vendor, I’m president of the board for the farmers market,” Bruce Dalman paused to say. “We have seven people on the board – some from Michigan, some from Wisconsin. On Saturdays we run from 12 to as many as 30 vendors. Some days we have food and live music, and that packs the place. Food draws people. To have food you need volunteers or an organization like 4-H to come in and put it on. They help us by drawing in people and they raise money for things they want to do in the community. We try to have live music and food once or twice a month; we have those days listed on our seasonal schedule.
“This market has been in existence going on 50 years. The land for the market was donated and transferred to our county. Our organization, a nonprofit, has an agreement with the county to have the market here. Funds for the pavilion were donated; it was built by volunteers. People can get fresher produce in-season here. It’s always a challenge growing things here in the north, with dry weather some years and frost every year. We have a short growing season. In addition to vegetables we have meat vendors periodically and we have craft vendors. The market gives people who want to sell produce or products a venue. The cost for a table is $5 per market up to $25, which is our maximum fee for the year.
“Money that changes hands in a local market tends to stay in the community longer. What I’m getting for my vegetables and breads I make, a lot of it goes to pay young people who want to learn how to grow produce. I am teaching them skills (and) how to follow directions. When they get into the job market they will know how to follow an employer’s directions. That puts those young people two or three steps ahead of their peers.”
The Iron County Farmers Market has served as a pattern for other groups who have started markets through the years across the northern tier of counties in Wisconsin and in Upper Michigan. Each farmers market is unique, but all offer venues for local customers to purchase fresh locally grown produce and homemade goods from neighbors. Each market provides a venue for money to circulate locally while building a community of neighbors and friends.
In northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan near Lake Superior’s south shore, people are working together to build community while they strengthen their local economy. No one person does it all but with everyone doing their part, a lot of good things are happening.
Visit www.ironcountyfarmersmarket.com for more information.
