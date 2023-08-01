WASHBURN, Wis. – A little north of Washburn along Wisconsin Highway 13 a stack of beehives next to a driveway catches the eye. Surrounded by green fields and market gardens, the hives are painted white. Neat red letters on the sides facing north and south spell out the word, “Honey.” Those travelers with a sweet tooth who stop to investigate are not disappointed. They’ll discover Ma’s and Pa’s Bees.
Gerald Strebe paused at 6 a.m. during a summer morning to talk about bees – the bees he and his wife, Joanne Strebe, keep.
“I’ve been keeping bees for 13 years,” he said. “I don’t have as many hives right now; honey sales have been dropping. Two years ago I ran 70 hives. I enjoy it; my wife helps me with it. But if you lose enough sales you can’t sustain an apiary. I used to have hives scattered in four other locations. Now, besides here, I only have them at one other location. Checking hives at other locations costs money and time. If you aren’t careful pretty soon you’re working for nothing.
“I went into beekeeping because we were not getting any cucumbers. There were no wild bees left. I watched my cucumber patch and I had about three bumblebees in a 30-foot by 30-foot patch. The blossoms were falling off the vines and I had no cucumbers. I decided we needed to have our own bees.
“Last year I had eight hives but our cucumbers didn’t do as well. This year I have 12 here and five at another spot. They claim a bee has to visit a cucumber blossom eight times to pollinate it.
“We have several market gardens scattered around our place; in all we have about 2 acres of market gardens. We sell broccoli, cabbage, onions, beans and cucumbers. Since we have a ‘Pickle Law’ in Wisconsin, my wife cans and we sell a wide variety of canned goods. Originally when I started going to farm markets I just sold honey. But to make enough money to support spending four hours at a market we need to sell several products. At a farm market, the more variety you have the more likely you are to have sales. Plus my wife’s pickles are so good.
“Years ago, before I got into beekeeping, the queens used to last a long time. Some lived for years before they had to be replaced. Sometimes now when I buy bees the queens are replaced right away. The bees in the hive don’t think she is good enough so they supersede her. Very few queens make it to a year old. We’ve become a nation of breeding to make better stock, but maybe it went haywire with bees. We get a lot of queens that are really good, but we get a lot that are really poor too. It is hard to pinpoint (problems with honey production) with things like the Varroa mite and diseases. Still, bees breed faster than rabbits. If you can keep the mite count low production is better.”
Honey production varies dramatically from hive to hive. Some produce little, while others can produce 200 pounds in a season. Diseases and mites are a factor, but sometimes beekeepers encounter larger problems in far-northern Wisconsin.
“Normally bears come in and hit the electric fence wires,” Gerald Strebe said. “This spring a bear stood up and crawled over the fence. They need to get their nose on that electric wire. They are so hairy that if they don’t get it on the nose, they keep coming back. I had 22 hives and every one of them was spread all over.
“Between that and the cold weather it has been a tough year. I don’t know if I’ll have enough bees now to do a good job pollinating our own gardens. Bees have a range of about a mile and a half on average and you never know where they will go. That bear killed a lot of bees.”
Though raising bees may be enjoyable, it’s not likely to make a person rich.
“If your bees do well you can make a little money,” he said. “It can be worthwhile (but) you aren’t going to buy a new car. Maybe you might buy a new wheelbarrow if you need to, but hopefully your old one still works. If you buy the new wheelbarrow you might not have anything to haul to the bank in it.”
To find Ma’s and Pa’s Bees look to the west when driving between Washburn and Bayfield in far-northern Wisconsin. Ma’s and Pa’s Bees honey is available at farm markets in Ashland, Washburn and Bayfield.
Visit abfnet.org and www.wihoney.org for more information.
