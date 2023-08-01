Related to this story

Most Popular

Back Home

Back Home

There’s nothing predictable about memories, which are sometimes as harsh as a hammer strike on an anvil – and the next moment as soft as puffy…

Grow community with crops

Grow community with crops

ASHLAND, Wis. – Country, town or city, all across the nation folks talk of feeling isolated, detached and alone. They wish there were ways to …

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

BARABOO, Wis. – I love visiting animal barns and 4-H exhibits at our county fairs in Wisconsin. The sounds of crowing roosters and the pungent…

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

When I visit your church for the first time, consider the possibility that I might be looking for a church home. I’m a good-looking old guy wi…