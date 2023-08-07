WEST ALLIS, Wis. – It cost just $5 and two cans of fruit to visit the Wisconsin State Fair the first day. And parking is free if one is willing to walk several blocks. I was and I did, at a rapid pace. I was in a hurry to see the goat barn, my favorite exhibit.
I paused briefly along the way to watch one heat of “the world-famous racing pigs.” The Show-Me Swine Racers from East Prairie, Missouri, are a fixture at the fair. The stands were full of all ages of cheering fans. The piglets, or feeder pigs as we call them on the farm, were fast and furiously intent on racing around the track to the trough full of porcine goodies that awaited them at the finish line. It was thrilling to watch, but it was way too hot to linger in the blazing August sun. I quickly ducked into the comparatively shady confines of the goat barn.
Megan Mosgaller, 17, president of the Hi-Lite Happy Workers 4-H Club from Washington County, Wisconsin, was preparing for the showmanship competition. Megan, who hails from Iron Ridge, Wisconsin, is a senior at Richfield High School. She said she plans to be a large-animal veterinarian. She was preparing to show Roseta, her prize milking goat.
I watched as Megan and her mom prepped Roseta, 5, a Toggenburg mature milker. They used as much care as if she was a Las Vegas show girl. Mom clipped Roseta’s tail and hocks while Megan brushed her coat one more time. I assume the bubble bath had happened earlier but the scent of Eau de Cedar Sawdust lingered.
When I asked permission to take a picture, Megan wondered if she should remove Roseta’s orange and green protective shoes. The shoes stayed on for the photo op, but came off just before Roseta entered the show ring. As a past 4-H club president who once won a showmanship blue ribbon with a carefully coifed Cheviot sheep named Muggins, I found myself rooting for Megan.
Next I came upon Beth Roche, 12, of the Cornerstone 4-H club in Columbus, Wisconsin, and her mom, Jackie Roche. They introduced me to Fancy, another Toggenburg. Jackie Roche told me Toggenburgs were the first goats domesticated in the United States. They originated in the Toggenburg Valley in Switzerland and are the oldest-known dairy goats, producing 1 to 3 liters of milk per day. Known for their consistency throughout the year, a Toggenburg doe can produce annually as much as 2,283 pounds of extreme-butterfat-laden milk. That’s a lot of cheese, ice cream and yogurt.
I watched from the stands as Beth entered the first round of the showmanship competition. She won in the 12-year-old age group, the first of the eight divisions that conclude with 19-year-old 4-H veterans. I was still rooting for Megan Mosgaller, whose turn finally came when the 17-year-olds appeared and just after John Knapp, her fellow club member from Richfield, bagged a blue ribbon in the 16-year-old grouping.
As Megan walked into the ring with beautiful Roseta, I overheard an enthusiastic group behind me cheering for Brady Pichler of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and his lovely “flock queen,” Hazel. Alas for Megan and Roseta, Brady and the “flock queen” waltzed away with the coveted blue. Megan did take second out of the seven competing, and proudly posed for me afterward with Roseta and their red ribbon. Even in showmanship, where the exhibiter is the one being judged, a cooperative goat can make all the difference.
Baseball aficionados have nothing on the raucous goat-community fans who cheer for their favorite exhibitors and their goats – while completing score cards, and exchanging inside information about genealogies and butter-fat statistics. One grandmother sitting beside me kept pointing to goats that had been sired on her farm, as proud of them as if they were her own grandkids – which I guess, in a way, they were. She was also a fan of the young Dairy Goat Showmanship judge, Mason Spenser, from Stoughton, Wisconsin. She said he had been showing goats himself at the state fair for many years. When I asked her how he did, she gave two thumbs up.
Another woman waxed nostalgic, saying she missed the poster that had been on the wall this past year behind the judge’s stand, by the State Fair logo.
It read, “No, I can’t come to your dog’s birthday party; my goats are getting married that weekend.”
Goat fans have their own special breed of fun.
I caught Amy Robinson from Mineral Point, Wisconsin, sweeping up after goats and her own three 4-H kids, who I found playing cards in a corner with two other kids from their County Line Club. There was no money on the table but like the competition in the show ring it was intense.
4-H moms were everywhere, aiding and abetting their progeny in the intense atmosphere that pervades the events. Showing goats is serious business; it’s an honor to show at the State Fair. Neither the kids nor their parents take it lightly. And one could see that being with dozens of other goat-happy kids from all across the state was probably the highlight of the year for the dedicated 4-Hers.
The competition is fierce and the blue ribbons will be cherished. But 50 years from now it’s the laughter and friendships that will be most remembered. I know.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.