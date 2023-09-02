Well it happened again and as always I was caught off-guard. I wasn’t paying the least bit of attention; I was busy with the stuff of summer – mowing, growing, lopping and shearing; the picking, pickling, drying and freezing; the painting, building, fixing and cleaning; and the plucking, strumming, writing and humming. I was busy when the sun rose and tired when she set. I was busy with summer stuff and happy you bet.
I was busy pruning cucumber and green-tomato vines.
I was busy fermenting the cukes in a 4 percent brine.
I was busy burping Mason jars of pickles with thyme.
I was busy canning heirloom tomatoes in my busy spare time.
I was busy pulling loopers off my cauliflower plants.
I was busy with a colony of carpenter ants.
I was busy washing laundry and on the clothesline hanging my pants.
I was busy picking beetles from my rosebush plants.
I was busy traveling to my grandbabies in the town of St. Paul.
I was busy watching them sprout right in front of my eyes,
With the herky-jerky motions of their arms and legs.
Soon their eyes learn to focus and their mouths begin to smile.
I was busy helping them fall asleep and watching them dream.
I was busy with what I’d forgotten of raising three kids of my own.
I was busy visiting farms and sharing the dreams,
People are also reading…
Of the courageous women and men,
Who want a family and a farm.
I was busy with fellow philosophers solving the world’s pressing ills.
I was busy with the poets writing sonnets and songs.
I was busy with the authors writing stories all night long.
I was busy in the Northwoods with the bass and the loon,
Swatting deer flies and mosquitos that the dragonflies had missed.
I was busy fishing with a worm and a lead-free jig.
I was foraging for mushrooms in the shade of her trees.
I was busy burying the ashes of my mother’s cremains.
Next to my old man who’s been there since 1975.
With a portion in a Tupperware to a creek near her home.
I emptied it and watched her float down the stream.
One last free ride around the boulders and bends.
Even a long life is fleeting in this crazy grand scheme.
Through all my summer busyness I didn’t see it coming or going. August came and graced us with her open skies and rustling fields of tall corn and swaying hayfields. In my neck of the woods storms arrived and thirsty crops drank. Now only the tops of old dairy barns can be seen on a Sunday drive across the rural gravel roads. That lush verdancy had me lulled into complacency.
So August quietly slips away. But that won’t stop either you or me from continuing to do those “summer things.” And September’s version of summer has its own traits to treasure. There’s plenty of cutting, raking, baling and combining ahead, and the fields of September will
Friend, carry a safety knife, hammer and spare Woodruff key in your toolbox, and keep your roller chains oiled. Until the next time ...
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Greg Galbraith owned and operated for 30 years a grazing-based dairy farm in central Wisconsin, until selling it to another couple who continues to operate an organic grass-based dairy. He’s an agrarian writer who’s involved in projects promoting the environmental and social benefits of an agricultural landscape dedicated to the functional permanent cover that managed pasture provides.