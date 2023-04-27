It was rattling around on the bottom of one of my syrup buckets. It was there with all the other classic sap spigots, kept separate from the more-modern styles I’d inherited from my grandfather and uncle.
At the base of this particular sap spigot a tiny hole caused it to stand out from the others. I studied it for a while and decided it needed to be called to duty after years of going unnoticed. I drilled a hole in one of my woodlot maples – that is if .85 acres is big enough to be considered a woodlot. It was a big tree with a diameter greater than my arms would fit around. I tapped the spigot in place with an old inherited claw hammer, its wooden handle worn smooth by my grandfather’s right handprint. His left hand would be free to steady a 10-penny nail or wood chisel, or – annually every spring – a sap spigot. The trough-like design of the spigot allowed me to see the season’s first sap begin its descent toward the rim of the spile. It clung for an instant before gracefully cascading to its galvanized-pail landing place, with a characteristic baritone “plunk.” The sound heralded the beginning of the 2023 syrup season.
Soon my property was a chorus of sap drumbeats with no rhythm or time signature. It was its own style of jazz-rock fusion drumming that morphed into easy listening as the buckets filled with crystal-clear sap. I put out 18 pails this year, intending to make enough syrup for my own and my immediate family’s needs.
It was March 26. I jotted the date down in my sap notepad, vowing to do a good job of chronicling my first syrup season away from my former ancestral maple woodlot near Aniwa, Wisconsin. I’d heard from some locals that there wasn’t much happening deep in the woods yet but with my maples having full southern exposure I was hoping for a few good runs and a one-batch season. I figured I had just enough firewood for that and it was a task my back could handle. It was nice to be able to look out my front window and judge the rate of sap flow from the friendly confines of my living room.
It seemed odd making syrup in a place other than my grandfather’s woodlot, a place I said goodbye to just one year ago. According to my calculation his syrup pails and spiles lived in his farmstead woodlot for the past 105 years – until I packed them and everything else I owned and moved to the other side of the county. As odd as it felt there was a sameness to the ritualistic nature of it. The sap didn’t boil any differently and reached its final destination in the same way it always does – through those characteristic stages from a light-tea-like color to an amber hue reminiscent of bourbon aged in oak for 12 years. And my logs of alder, maple and ironwood burned the same at my new locale as they did at the old one, giving the open-pan-cooked syrup a characteristic smokiness that evokes the oft used phrase, “it doesn’t get any better than this.”
I did a little deep dive into classic sap spigots to see what I could learn about my collection. It turns out the model I used with a tiny hole in the base is a Eureka Sap Spout. Its patent was improved in 1884 with the addition of the hole, a self-sealing air trap that sugar makers claimed resulted in increased sap flow. My particular model received in both 1884 and 1885 the Highest Award of Merit from the World’s Industrial Exposition at New Orleans. It was good to revive the old relic and put it into action.
My syrup season this year was brief yet successful. The sugar content ran strong as I managed nearly 4 gallons of finished syrup from three days of collecting from my 11 trees. The result was a clear amber harvest with just a hint of wood smoke to round out the sweetness. My wife, Wendy, and I worked as a team just like we did on the farm and pulled a batch of finished product from the wood stove just before dark. The weather forecast was for a brief return to winter as the Wisconsin spring see-sawed its way to another growing season. Hopefully when this goes to print there’ll be no doubt the growing season has fully arrived.
Enjoy the season of re-birth and rituals, friend. May your planting endeavors be mud-free and fruitful. Until next time …
Greg Galbraith owned and operated for 30 years a grazing-based dairy farm in central Wisconsin, until selling it to another couple who continues to operate an organic grass-based dairy. He’s an agrarian writer who’s involved in projects promoting the environmental and social benefits of an agricultural landscape dedicated to the functional permanent cover that managed pasture provides.