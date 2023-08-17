The varied skies of August are etched upon my mind. I can daydream of them even during a bleak January afternoon. It seems it’s been so since I was a “knee high to a grasshopper” – a phrase my grandfather used often. I was a kid of 10 years old or so, lying on my back in my grandfather’s side yard, next to the foot trail created by the old man as he ventured to his dairy barn twice-daily for 30 years. The barn is now succumbing to sumacs and soft maples that from the gravel road out front appear to be using the old structure for nutrients. Inside the long hemlock runners have given way and the fiberboard nameplates have faded on the broken concrete floor. Tillie, Eliza, Elsie and Sally … Guernsey cows of another era.
Looking up through a filter of maple leaves while I lay on my grandfather’s June-grass side yard I came to know the varied skies of August in northern Wisconsin. West from my grandfather’s farm down a gravel road formerly named Hilldale and just prior to the creek whose tannic waters still ripple across pink-granite stones, was a cow pasture with a group of Holstein yearlings. I watched the August sky through a low-lying fog while those young bovines licked at mine and my cousin’s sleeping bags after a night of sleeping beneath the stars.
An August sky on my grandfather’s farm had many filters. Sometimes it was chaff blowing off a hayrack that filtered the azure expanse above me as the wagon lurched in synch with the baler’s plunger that packed the oat-straw bales. I was awed by the strength of my grandfather’s brother, who came across the road down his long driveway in his ever-present overalls to help stack the hay wagon. My grandfather sat sideways on the seat of his Oliver 60 row-crop tractor and watched as the intake swallowed the raked rows of oat straw. Each time the row became heavy or the incline increased, the tractor groaned and a temporary filter of black exhaust trailed across the August sky.
It’s amazing to me now how impactful were those times on my grandfather’s farm. It was true whether I was lying in his yard while the maples swayed and the blue sky beyond held only a few cirrus wisps, or was sitting on a narrow tractor fender grasping the headlight fixture and looking for figures in the cumulus-filled sky of an August afternoon as my grandfather maneuvered the steering knob while driving across a field of second-crop red clover and timothy hay. Those August skies were always part of the story. So much so that I had the fortune to watch the August skies over my own dairy farm a few miles from where my grandfather farmed.
For 30 years I saw August’s skies work their magic while I farmed below. I grew grass and ran a 100-cow dairy, give or take 20 head. I saw the August sky from behind a long row of dairy cows heading home for the morning milking and heading back out to a fresh paddock of meadow foxtail, meadow fescue, ryegrass and clover mix. I saw that sky while lying on my back in a field of hay stubble fixing a misaligned pickup tine on my New Holland 740 round baler.
One morning in 1991 the August sky rode along as I headed to the hospital with my wife in labor with our third child. Between milkings that day, my son was born. Now he’s a man. And a kinder and more compassionate gent I don’t believe I’ve ever known. The skies of August have always been good to me.
August’s sky can stretch on forever, as vast as the oceans, forests and rangeland below it. It can be arrayed with cumulus fair-weather clouds or bedecked with mares-tails that signal rain. It’ll darken when stormy. For some, and I’m one myself, the only thing bad about the skies of August is they come too soon and travel too quickly.
Enjoy the skies of August, friend, and may they be smiling down upon you. They are for me. I’ll always have them etched upon my mind.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Greg Galbraith owned and operated for 30 years a grazing-based dairy farm in central Wisconsin, until selling it to another couple who continues to operate an organic grass-based dairy. He’s an agrarian writer who’s involved in projects promoting the environmental and social benefits of an agricultural landscape dedicated to the functional permanent cover that managed pasture provides.