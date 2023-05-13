It’s May 3 as I pen this on another cold and rainy spring morning – one that’s good for writing. That’s fine because it’s time for another column piece and I’m searching my inner Steinbeck for a spring musing. It’s as though it’s nowhere to be found; perhaps it’s been banned.
Ah finally, there my muse is on my morning walk, by the flooded banks of Scotch Creek in Marathon County, Wisconsin. There along the road ditch the season’s first rogue dandelion braves colder-than-normal temperatures and shows itself like an extension of my winter-weary emotions.
Somewhere out there warm weather is hiding. Wisconsin farmers have had a difficult spring. Cold temps with abundant rain and snow have delayed field work and have farmers becoming antsy. The 10-day forecast applications on their cell phones are smudged with muddy fingerprints. As a former grass-based dairyman, I’m reminded of the theme that dominated my mind during a cold spring such as this one.
When will dandelion time arrive?
Early in my farming career – when I turned to grass-based farming out of need more than anything – the term “dandelion time” soon became a recurring theme each spring. It was when the cowslips emerged in the marshes and orioles returned to their nests high in the branches of basswood and oak trees. It was when the grass began its blaze of growth and my fencerows teemed with new flora and returning fauna. It was just before the haybine came out of the shed and demanded I bust my knuckles installing a new set of knives before the endless task of haymaking. It was when the sun stayed around in the evening until half-past seven, and I could sit on the front porch after chores and listen to the herd tearing at new grass and yellow flowers before turning my attention to Bob Uecker calling another Brewers game. It was when I couldn’t entice my cows to be interested in any forage except the succulent growth emerging from the fields. It was when Mother Earth yielded her increase.
Dandelion time – every May I knew it was just around the corner; a grass farmer’s paradise was on the cusp of returning. And in a late spring like the one we’re having now it’s eagerly anticipated. There’s more than one way to approach dairy farming. We can use all the bells and whistles to get as much milk as possible from a cow. We can tweak rations and adjust the day length with artificial lighting. We can build a concrete cow-comfort paradise and ventilate it with fan blades whirling like jet propellers.
I’ll not cast judgement upon any of those methods. But when I switched to grass-based dairying I was glad to have just two things to contend with – growing grass and keeping it growing by managing my herd’s access to it during the growing season.
Managed grazing, rotational grazing and grass-based farming are just a few ways to describe the same thing. My own favorite was “rational grazing” because it described the way grass is metered out to livestock in a controlled fashion. I preferred the term because it also pointed to the rational nature of rotational grazing. It’s irrational to simply open the gate in spring and let the herd have access to the entire pasture area all at once. Rationing, or doling out pasture in a controlled fashion, is simply the rational choice. The ultimate goal is to have quality pasture all growing season long that resembles the same excellent-quality forage that first emerges in the spring.
Perhaps we’ve turned a corner. Perhaps that rogue dandelion along the road ditch by the flooded banks of Scotch Creek was a sign that Mother Nature is ready to let go of winter. I believe the robin’s back has already exceeded its limit of experiencing snowfall three times. Hang in there folks in the farming world. The flush is surely on its way and dandelion time will soon be upon us.
Until next time …
Greg Galbraith owned and operated for 30 years a grazing-based dairy farm in central Wisconsin, until selling it to another couple who continues to operate an organic grass-based dairy. He’s an agrarian writer who’s involved in projects promoting the environmental and social benefits of an agricultural landscape dedicated to the functional permanent cover that managed pasture provides.