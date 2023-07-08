It’s not easy being one. I don’t know what it is about me they’re attracted to. I don’t use cologne or aftershave so that’s not part of the equation.
I don’t wear Brylcreem and the only Axe I’ve worn is a Warren axe in a leather holster while trimming limbs in my old woodlot so we can rule out hair gel attractions. Perhaps it’s pure animal magnetism. There’s a distinct seasonal aspect to the phenomena so I could logically deduce that spring fever plays into it.
What’s most alarming to me is it’s obvious they only want me for my body. And once they’re under my skin it’s difficult to part ways with them. Again, it’s not easy being one.
I’m talking about being a “tick magnet.” I guess it’s just my calling in life.
It’s becoming a spring ritual. I’ll find a tick that’s been latched on to me for a few hours. It’s just settling in after learning the lay of the land and where to easily draw blood on my formerly flawless epidermal surface. My tick-magnet dissertation will by no means detail the various anatomical locations I’ve located adoring tick specimens upon my unsuspecting physique. But a small extendable mechanic’s mirror – a mirror normally used to locate things like a tiny set screw that’s fallen between an engine block and a cast-iron tractor frame – has come in handy more than once to locate a bloodthirsty admirer nourishing itself upon my red and white blood cells.
I found this year’s specimen, Ixodes scapularis or commonly called a deer tick, deeply imbedded in my right shoulder. But I should expect that after a day kneeling in the grass tending to my raised garden beds. One of my oft-repeated phrases is I’m happy I experienced my time as a farmer with my “feet on the ground.” That hasn’t changed since I left the farm. I’m constantly in close contact with the earth as I navigate through my post--farming career. Often the earth and her inhabitants share my space unbeknownst to me. The evidence is in the dirt on my floor, the mud on my jeans, the grit in my hair and occasionally the wood tick burrowed within me.
My tweezer effort to remove it left half of it remaining in my shoulder, necessitating a ride to the walk-in-clinic the next morning. It seems every spring I take a ride to the clinic to get my two-pill dose of Lyme’s-preventing doxycycline following a tick episode. They just can’t resist sinking their intricate and highly developed mandibles into my flesh. The latest health-provider policy regarding imbedded ticks that are partially remaining after attempted removal is to leave them alone. I left the clinic with my new tick pal still inside me – well at least half of him.
In my effort to respect all natural flora and fauna I come in contact with, the tick is a challenging one. What benefit does this lowly speck of a creature have in the Tree of Life? When I see one crawling on me, navigating across my arm for example through what must seem like a forest of arm hair, my instinct is always the same. Remove it and exterminate it either by knife tip, hammer head, match flame or thumb nail – whatever it takes. But I ask myself what Buddha, one of the ultimate pacifists of all time, would say of my reflex to eliminate an innocent wood tick from this earth? Ah yes, Wikipedia to the rescue. A simple search reveals what I suspected. The first of five Buddhist precepts bans the taking of life. It seems there’s no exceptions. That means mosquitos too. Goodness the complexities of life are many.
Being a tick magnet isn’t easy. Perhaps there’s a natural method of repelling them like consuming more garlic – or maybe Limburger cheese; yes there’s a thought. It would be a natural tick repellent that boosts the dairy industry.
I’m off to the cheese shop; I’ll keep you posted on the results. Thanks for listening, friend. Enjoy the dog days of summer.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Greg Galbraith owned and operated for 30 years a grazing-based dairy farm in central Wisconsin, until selling it to another couple who continues to operate an organic grass-based dairy. He’s an agrarian writer who’s involved in projects promoting the environmental and social benefits of an agricultural landscape dedicated to the functional permanent cover that managed pasture provides.