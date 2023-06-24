According to the U.S. Drought Monitor map released June 15, 2023, most of Wisconsin is experiencing abnormally-dry to full-on-drought conditions. Nothing can erase the idyllic nature of the spring flush and subsequent haying season on a grass-based livestock operation like a dry spell.
My first experience dairying in a drought was 1988. I rented a dairy operation and acreage from a retired bachelor farmer for my starter herd of 40 cows. He was always looking over my shoulder, providing me with bits of advice along the way.
“All signs fail in dry weather,” he’d always say during dry spells.
I must admit after farming through a few droughts I truly understand the meaning of that simplistic phrase. In 1988 when there was an 80 percent chance of rain and the western sky was darkening, and the ash grove’s leaves were trembling to reveal their pale undersides, it was difficult not to be filled with hope that much-needed rain was on the way.
Old Ray would come to the barn prior to the evening milking while my herd was milling in from the withering pastures to be milked. He’d wring his hands and repeat his favorite phrase, “all signs fail in dry weather,” while outside the sky fully darkened and the thunder rumbled. And in 1988 he was always right. All signs failed.
People are also reading…
I had a few occasions to make the best of a bad situation during drought years on the farm. In 1998 when I was on my own farm I took on a deck-building project during that dry year when the first crop of hay was completed in half the time it normally took. I had salvaged 24-foot lengths of tongue-and-groove western-red-cedar boards from a wooden silo, in the corner of our classic red dairy barn’s haymow. It had all blown down the previous summer in 100-mile-per-hour straight-line winds. Those salvaged boards were the focus of my summer labor. The result was a nice space off our farmhouse dining room.
The year 2012 was also dry. By that time in my farm-ownership timeline I’d secured a piece of cabin property on a remote off-grid lake in northern Wisconsin. It was another year when haying was in the books and completed way before normal because of drought conditions and reduced yields. So I did a photography exhibition based on following a loon family. I watched as their chick was born and successfully raised on our lakeside-cabin property. I guess it shows there’s a flip side to everything, including a drought, but I’m fully aware of how stressful it can be to a farmer.
Summer 2012 was when I’d arrived home from a stretch at the cabin and immediately head for the rain gauge mounted to a fencepost at the end of the cattle exit lane of our milking parlor. I was always wondering if a predicted rain event came to fruition while I was away. My son, who was at the helm on the farm while I was gone, knew my patterns. He would fill the gauge to the 2-inch mark and then sneak around a corner to watch as I predictably headed to the gauge after a weekend of following loons. As someone who loves an orchestrated gag once in a while, I was able to laugh it off. Sometimes that’s all one can do during a stressful time.
It’s easy to become superstitious during dry phases. Even now I hesitate to write about dry conditions, thinking I might make it worse. But seemingly on cue as I fired up my Dixon Ticonderoga No. 2 graphite pencil June 10 to generate this rambling prose, rain fell steadily on the metal roof of my aforementioned off-grid lake-property cabin. And after finishing a rough draft in honest-to-goodness cursive handwriting I headed home to my home in west-central Marathon County, Wisconsin. The roads were rain-slickened and there were puddles. The sky was heavy with dark-grey clouds that hung over rolling hills covered with germinated rows of corn and beans. Pastures had received a much-needed drink.
So I guess “all signs don’t always fail in dry weather.” Perhaps the trend will change, friend. Here’s to hoping for that. Enjoy the summer solstice; it only happens once each year.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Greg Galbraith owned and operated for 30 years a grazing-based dairy farm in central Wisconsin, until selling it to another couple who continues to operate an organic grass-based dairy. He’s an agrarian writer who’s involved in projects promoting the environmental and social benefits of an agricultural landscape dedicated to the functional permanent cover that managed pasture provides.