I’d just ambled down the hardware aisle at the farm store when I saw a collection of pristine modern fencing staples for sale. It piqued that portion of my brain dedicated to memories of rusty old remnants. It’s located right there in my grey matter next to memories of old hand tools worn to a smooth patina and the sight of my grandfather sharpening sickle-mower knives at the grinding wheel while sparks flew like a Fourth of July fireworks finale. On cue over the store sound system James Taylor began crooning “Carolina in my Mind.” It was as though I was transported. No, not to sunny Carolina but instead my mind landed on the cool moist gravel and dirt at the back of my former machine shed in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin. There a bucket of rusty fencing staples seemed destined to ride out the rest of eternity. I can’t be sure but I bet that bucket is still there.
It’s likely been 25 years or more since the old bucket has seen the light of day. As I stood in the store aisle I could see it in my mind’s-eye, leaning against the bottom of one of the 4-by-6 vertical posts supporting the pole-style machine shed on my former grass-based dairy farm. Directly above the bucketed staples the vertical post also supported a truss runner that helped hold up the shed’s metal roof. That truss runner also served as a starling nesting site every spring. They had a way of adding an artistic touch to the exterior of the 5-gallon bucket that once held the acid product required for the daily cleaning of our milking-parlor pipeline.
The biggest move my former staple bucket made was when I rearranged the order putting away machinery one early winter. I recall needing to pry the semi-frozen weighty bucket from the frozen gravel and mud it had settled in so I could accommodate the length of the discbine that found its home where the round baler usually went. The bucket went from the second post in from the east end of the shed to the third. And I’ll be darned if the following spring the starlings didn’t shift their annual nesting site down one post as though the staple bucket was part of their entire plan to continue their life cycle.
Those old fencing staples’ duties on this earth ceased when I pulled them from the splintering cedar posts that held the five-strand barb-wire fences that surrounded the grass and clover hayfields I purchased in 1989. That bucket of staples was one of the few things I was glad to leave behind when I left the farm; I felt pretty confident I’d never wish for another fencing staple.
There I stood in the farm store as James Taylor faded and in a moment of pure irony a song from the same era cued up. It was Joni Mitchell singing ever so appropriately, “Don’t it always seem as though you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.” Sure enough I felt tears coming – tears brought on by a momentary perfect storm of music with memories of a bucket of rusty staples. I moved on down the aisle past the fencing staples, 10-penny nails, carriage bolts and cap screws. I moved on past the lock washers, flat washers and shear bolts. I moved on past the draw pins and twisted-shank clevis pins.
Moving on … at some point everyone needs to do it. I recall my friend Jack spreading a layer of crushed granite on my former farm’s driveway one spring. I’d asked him if he missed his days on his former dairy farm.
“That was another chapter, Greg,” he said. “Now I’m busy with my trucking chapter.”
I liked his common-sense answer and put it in my back-pocket collection, figuring someday I might be asked the same question.
Thanks to this column and things like the memory of a rusty bucket of fencing staples, farming is a chapter I can always revisit when the urge strikes.
Thanks for listening friend. Enjoy the spring flush and happy haying …
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Greg Galbraith owned and operated for 30 years a grazing-based dairy farm in central Wisconsin, until selling it to another couple who continues to operate an organic grass-based dairy. He’s an agrarian writer who’s involved in projects promoting the environmental and social benefits of an agricultural landscape dedicated to the functional permanent cover that managed pasture provides.