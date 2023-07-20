From the Back Paddock

Winifred Wagenmaker – I feel like I know her. Better yet she seems like someone my grandfather would have liked in a lumberjack-pal kind of way. They both had a lot of character and were a big influence on others, especially their grandchildren. But maybe their commonalities would have resulted in conflict. They may even have resorted to donning boxing gloves and duking it out behind the lumber camp.
But I digress because the two never crossed paths – my grandfather with hands of leather from a lifetime of dairy-farm labor and an ever-present flat-top haircut, and Winifred Wagenmaker, better known as the “Apple Lady” from Twin Lake, Michigan. And if they had ever come to blows behind the confines of some lumber-camp barracks I think my grandfather would have been at a distinct disadvantage against the long reach of the 6-foot-4-inch frame of the Apple Lady.
Through opportunities given to me by contributing to this farm newspaper I’ve met a lot of interesting folks in the agricultural world. My cup overflows with gratitude as a result. One of the themes I repeatedly see in talking with farmers of all ages is the influence their grandparents had on them. For many it’s the reason they chose to pursue farming. That was certainly true of me and I’ve waxed about it frequently in my column.
But you might ask what that has to do with the Apple Lady. Allow me to let my son-in-law Chad Kooistra of Roseville, Minnesota, tell a bit more about his grandmother Winifred Wagenmaker, who by then had assumed the last name of Kooistra through marriage.
“Living on the family dairy farm and apple orchard (near) Twin Lake, Michigan, Grandma Kooistra was affectionately known to many as the ‘Apple Lady,’” Chad Kooistra said. “She warmly welcomed anyone into her home, especially apple customers, and always had coffee and cookies ready to serve.
“Her grandsons and their friends were treated to Coca-Cola and chocolate-chip-cookie breaks when working in the orchard, and hearty casseroles and homemade buns for lunch. The school bus dropped her six grandkids off at her house most days, where they would promptly eat an entire loaf of white Wonder Bread toasted and spread with oleo.
“She was always happy, smiling and ready to share her opinion on anything. I remember regularly riding in her car with her on country roads listening to her telling stories about all the houses, farms, fields and people in the area over the years. Some of these rides were on the way to ‘Fat Club’ where she and her friends would chip in a dollar or so each, step on a scale, hand over the pot of money to the person who lost the most weight that month, then head over to the M&L Cafe for breakfast. I’ll always clearly remember walking up her back porch and seeing her sitting at the kitchen table. (She would) then look at me with a big smile and say, ‘Hey young fella come on in,’ and the big Tupperware of cookies was on the table before I could sit down.”
My son-in-law shared more with me about his grandmother. He said she was 6-feet-4-inches tall and had a huge garden. She canned tons of beans and potatoes; she ate fresh tomatoes like an apple with salt and pepper on each bite. She always had her last cup of coffee at 8 p.m. every night. Winifred, or Winnie, had bacon and eggs with toast every morning. He exchanged letters with her through his college years and saved them all. He said she wrote mostly about the weather, and asked how he was doing in school. She often added that she’d had her hair done.
Grandparents – they are a meaningful part of the lives of many and often have a lasting influence. Allow me to introduce my third grandchild, Winifred Marie Kooistra, born April 6, 2023. My daughter, Sara, and Chad Kooistra are her proud parents. She’s named after her great-grandmother from Twin Lake. She has her own form of energy, expressed with twitches and jerks in her little arms and legs as her neurons develop. She has a lot to say, in her own language. Winifred Marie Kooistra, you have big shoes to fill. And I think you’ll do just fine.
Did I mention the word gratitude earlier? At the risk of being redundant, my cup is overflowing.
Until next time, friend …
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Greg Galbraith owned and operated for 30 years a grazing-based dairy farm in central Wisconsin, until selling it to another couple who continues to operate an organic grass-based dairy. He’s an agrarian writer who’s involved in projects promoting the environmental and social benefits of an agricultural landscape dedicated to the functional permanent cover that managed pasture provides.