The highlight of the latest dairy breakfast for me at Zweig’s Maple Acres farm near Ixonia, Wisconsin, was watching children swing on ropes in the haymow, pet the calves and cows, and climb on the big tractors that were on display. It brought back memories that are imprinted on every old farm kid’s heart. The ride from the hayfield parking lot on a hay wagon pulled by an old Farmall H took me back to happy summer days growing up on the farm.
Seeing the DeLaval milking-robot display was a “back to the future” moment; the family milks 70 head of Holstein. It was something unimaginable 56 years ago, when I was a 16-year-old high-school kid milking 35 cows with Surge Bucket milking machines – and carrying the milk to the bulk tank in 5-gallon pails. We’ve come a long way, baby!
The scrambled eggs and sausages, and pancakes with maple syrup and cheese on the side, followed by an ice cream cone, was a feast fit for a farm king. And there was a real Dairy Princess. Danielle Chwala, the Jefferson County Fairest of the Fair, greeted us warmly and waved a scepter of grace over the ravenous crowd of hungry visitors. The Gary Beal band played toe-tapping music, or “Dairy Aire Moosic” as they call it, just outside the massive dining tent.
A handout with the Zwieg’s Maple Farm history made for interesting breakfast reading and set the tone for the tour of the farm that followed.
“In 1856 Christian Friedrich Zwieg and Maria Albert left Brandenburg, Kingdom of Prussia, in modern-day Germany, setting sail for the United States. They landed at the Port of New York and began their venture west, settling in the town of Lebanon in the newly formed state of Wisconsin. The original 80-acre Zwieg Homestead was purchased directly from the state of Wisconsin. A single-room log cabin was erected west of where the Victorian-style farmhouse stands today. It sheltered the family until the farmhouse and barn could be constructed. The log cabin stood into the 1960s and served various purposes until its demolition. The original barn is still used for farm operations today.
“Each subsequent generation has added land and value to the business during the 150-year history. Presently Kyle, Rachel and parents Joe and Lisa operate the seven-generation dairy and crop farm. The family farm focuses on sustainability and integrating technology. They have grown the dairy herd and the number of acres the farm operates.
“In 2009 they adopted a 100% no-till cropping system accompanied by field-data management and recording via specialized software. The Zwiegs no-till 1,500 acres of corn, soybeans, wheat and alfalfa. The robotic-milking system, implemented in 2020, was a major positive change for the family. The herd is currently producing 114 pounds per cow per day. They have also begun using autonomous drones for different field operations and are excited to continue to utilize new technology as the farm continues into the future.
“In 2010, Zwieg’s Maple Acres had the honor of being selected for Wisconsin’s Purchase of Agriculture Easement program – one of the first farms statewide to achieve this pinnacle of sustainability. This led Kyle to active participation in Tall Pines Conservancy. Tall Pines believes in protecting farmland, water and open spaces within our community to honor generations past, maintain a connection to rural heritage and preserve irreplaceable resources for future generations to enjoy. Kyle and Rachel were nationally recognized as 2023 Outstanding Farmers of America and hope to pass on their passion for agriculture to their three sons – Theodore, Landon and Logan.”
The “Breakfast on the Farm” was sponsored by the Watertown Agri-Business Club. Christine Bender, vice-president of the club, said they served 4,300 people on perfect June days – Father’s Day weekend, June 17-18. Daybreak Foods from Lake Mills, Wisconsin, provided 50 cases of eggs.
Editor’s note: See Agri-View’s dairy-breakfast calendar for photos John Sumwalt took at the Richland County Dairy Breakfast.
John Sumwalt grew up on a farrm; he's a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.