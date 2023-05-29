Agri-View offers a schedule of events of special interest to our readers. Some events and activities might require advance registration. Email agriview@madison.com with calendar submissions.
Be sure to check with organizers to learn any changes in event times, dates and/or locations.
JUNE
June 1
Relay intercropping field day
The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 1 at Jason Russell’s Farm, 234 Prairie Main Road, Monticello, Iowa. Field day aims to equip attendees with best management practices for establishing and managing a relay intercropping system designed to improve soil health and reduce nutrient losses while increasing productivity and profitability. Visit www.iowalearningfarms.org for more information.
Summer field day
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. June 1 at Blue Ox Farm, N11253 Wisconsin Highway 25, Wheeler, Wisconsin. Event presented by Wisconsin Women in Conservation and Marbleseed. Women farmers, landowners and conservationists from Polk, Barron, Dunn and surrounding counties are welcome to attend. Visit www.wiwic.org/event-details/field-day-blue-ox-farm/form for more information.
June 6
Perennial and winter annual crop introduction webinar
The event will begin at 11 a.m. June 6 and is presented by the University of Minnesota. Topic is winter barley. Visit forevergreen.umn.edu for more information.
June 7
Public conservation virtual meeting
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon June 7 and is presented by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service. The meeting is a statewide virtual Local Working Group meeting to include a presentation and breakout sessions. Visit nrcs.usda.gov for more information.
Perennial and winter annual crop introduction webinar
The event will begin at 11 a.m. June 7 and is presented by the University of Minnesota. Topic is winter camelina. Visit forevergreen.umn.edu for more information.
June 7-8
Four-State Dairy Nutrition & Management Conference
The event will be held from June 7-8 at the Grand River Center, Dubuque, Iowa. Conference presents the latest research on issues concerning the dairy industry including feed efficiency, calves and transition cows. Visit fourstatedairy.org for more information.
June 7-9
World Pork Expo
The event will be held from June 7-9 in Des Moines, Iowa. Visit www.worldpork.org for more information.
June 12
Dairy webinar
The event will be begin at noon June 12 and is presented by the Colorado State University. Topic is “Human and animal interactions: Impacts on cows and caretakers.” Visit www.hoards.com/webinars for more information.
June 13
Perennial and winter annual crop introduction webinar
The event will begin at 11 a.m. June 13 and is presented by the University of Minnesota. Topic is Kernza. Visit forevergreen.umn.edu for more information.
June 14
Perennial and winter annual-crop introduction webinar
The event will begin at 11 a.m. June 14 and is presented by the University of Minnesota. Topic is hybrid winter rye. Visit forevergreen.umn.edu for more information.
June 15
Pasture walk
The event will begin at 6 p.m. June 15 at Connor Laukant’s farm, S5737 Rock Elm Road, Rock Springs, Wisconsin. Topics include custom grazing. Visit mailchi.mp/6c348f037dbf/tag-landing-page or contact 608-355-4837 or serge.koenig@saukcountywi.gov for more information.
June 23-24
Cheese Curd Festival
The event will be held from June 23-24 at East End Park, 398 East Main Street #372, Ellsworth, Wisconsin. Celebrates Ellsworth’s designation as the Cheese Curd Capital of Wisconsin. Visit www.cheesecurdfestival.com for more information.
JULY
July 26
PDPW Accelerate
The event will be held July 26 at the Wilderness Resort, 45 Hillman Road, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. Interns will gather for a one-day conference designed to build the skill sets needed to be successful in today's workforce. Visit pdpw.org/programs/Accelerate-2023/details for more information.
July 27
Pasture walk
The event will begin at 6 p.m. July 27 at the Savanna Institute, 6511 Hillside Road, Spring Green, Wisconsin. Topics include the integration of trees into pastured livestock systems for shade, additional forage, ecological restoration and enhanced economic opportunities. Visit mailchi.mp/6c348f037dbf/tag-landing-page or contact 608-355-4837 or serge.koenig@saukcountywi.gov for more information.
AUGUST
Aug. 9-10
Soil survey workshop
The event will be held from Aug. 9 to 10 at the Radisson Hotel River Falls, 100 Spring St., River Falls, Wisconsin. Agenda and additional information follow. Visit www.nrcs.usda.gov/events/wisconsin-minnesota-joint-cooperative-soil-survey-workshop-2023 for more information.
