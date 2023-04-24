Agri-View offers a schedule of events of special interest to our readers. Some events and activities might require advance registration. Email agriview@madison.com with calendar submissions.
April 27
Pesticide training online
The event will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. April 27 and is presented by the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Training is the Worker Protection Standard safety training for pesticides. Visit ecals.cals.wisc.edu/2023/04/03/ars-users-sign-up-for-required-pesticide-online-training/#rssowlmlink for more information.
April 28
Farm Management Update
The event will be held from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 28 at the Doubletree by Hilton, 150 South Nicolet Road, Appleton, Wisconsin. The outlooks for the grain and dairy markets and marketing opportunities are the focus of the event specifically designed to help farms, agricultural lenders, and other agricultural professionals better understand 2023’s economic conditions. Visit marinette.extension.wisc.edu/2023/03/31/farm-management-update-for-ag-professionals-2/ for more information.
April 29
Cow-calf workshop
The event will be held from 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 29 at Babe’s Country Club, W7989 Wells Road, Mauston, Wisconsin. Topics include cattle handling facilities and herd health. Visit livestock.extension.wisc.edu/2023/03/21/on-farm-cow-calf-workshops-are-slated-for-april-29/ for more information.
MAY
May 2
Introduction to Stray Voltage
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 2 at the Arlington Agricultural Research Station, Public Events Building, N695 Hopkins Road, Wisconsin. Course is for beginners. Visit mrec.org for more information.
Calf respiratory webinar
The event will begin at 9 a.m. May 2 and is presented by Balchem Animal Nutrition & Health. Topic is “Keep Them Breathing Easy – Diagnosing Calf Respiratory Problems with Ultrasound.” Visit balchem.com/animal-nutrition-health/anh-resources/real-science-lecture-series/ for more information.
May 3
Spring horse management webinar
The event will begin at noon May 3 and is presented by the North Dakota State University-Extension. Topics will include grazing considerations for spring and early summer, fencing for horses, considerations for traveling with your horse, and arena and barn footing management. Visit ndsu.ag/HorseManagement for more information.
Pesticide training online
The event will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. May 3 and is presented by the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Training is the Worker Protection Standard safety training for pesticides. Visit ecals.cals.wisc.edu/2023/04/03/ars-users-sign-up-for-required-pesticide-online-training/#rssowlmlink for more information.
May 3-4
Stray Voltage Testing
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 3 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 4 at the Arlington Agricultural Research Station, Public Events Building, N695 Hopkins Road, Wisconsin. Course is intermediate level. Visit mrec.org for more information.
Dairyland Initiative virtual workshops
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. May 3 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 4. Topics are “Ventilating Adult Cow Facilities” May 3 and “PPTV Design for Calf Barns” May 4. Visit thedairylandinitiative.vetmed.wisc.edu for more information.
May 5-6
Wisconsin Jersey Spring Spectacular
The event will be held from May 5-6 in Viroqua, Wisconsin. Contact 608-606-1818 or karlap2008@live.com for more information.
May 8-11
Water for Food Global Conference
The event will be held from May 8-11 at the Nebraska Innovation Campus, 2021 Transformation Drive, Lincoln, Nebraska. Conference will focus on innovative ways to improve water and food security by increasing farmers’ resiliency to a changing landscape. Visit waterforfood.nebraska.edu for more information.
May 11
Pesticide training online
The event will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. May 11 and is presented by the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Training is the Worker Protection Standard safety training for pesticides. Visit ecals.cals.wisc.edu/2023/04/03/ars-users-sign-up-for-required-pesticide-online-training/#rssowlmlink for more information.
May 16
Pesticide training online
The event will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. May 16 and is presented by the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Training is the Worker Protection Standard safety training for pesticides. Visit ecals.cals.wisc.edu/2023/04/03/ars-users-sign-up-for-required-pesticide-online-training/#rssowlmlink for more information.
May 18
Dairy Symposium
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 18 at the Pyle Center, 702 Langdon Street, Madison, Wisconsin. Event is presented by the Dairy Innovation Hub. Visit ecals.cals.wisc.edu/2023/04/10/dairy-innovation-hub-to-host-dairy-symposium-may-18/ for more information.
May 19
Pesticide training online
The event will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. May 19 and is presented by the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Training is the Worker Protection Standard safety training for pesticides. Visit ecals.cals.wisc.edu/2023/04/03/ars-users-sign-up-for-required-pesticide-online-training/#rssowlmlink for more information.
May 20
Burgers & Buns Fun Run
The event will begin at 9 a.m. May 20 at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center, 7001 Gass Lake Road, Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The race is held in May for Beef Month, and proceeds go toward buying beef for families in need. Visit beeftips.com for more information.
May 25
Pesticide training online
The event will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. May 25 and is presented by the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Training is the Worker Protection Standard safety training for pesticides. Visit ecals.cals.wisc.edu/2023/04/03/ars-users-sign-up-for-required-pesticide-online-training/#rssowlmlink for more information.
May 30
Pesticide training online
The event will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. May 30 and is presented by the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Training is the Worker Protection Standard safety training for pesticides. Visit ecals.cals.wisc.edu/2023/04/03/ars-users-sign-up-for-required-pesticide-online-training/#rssowlmlink for more information.
May 31
Pasture walk
The event will begin at 6 p.m. May 31 at Bula’s Pleasant Valley Farm, S4473 Scenic Road, Baraboo, Wisconsin. Topics include multi-species grazing, stretching pastures by grazing cover crops and more. Visit mailchi.mp/6c348f037dbf/tag-landing-page or contact 608-355-4837 or serge.koenig@saukcountywi.gov for more information.
JUNE
June 7-8
Four-State Dairy Nutrition & Management Conference
The event will be held from June 7-8 at the Grand River Center, Dubuque, Iowa. Conference presents the latest research on issues concerning the dairy industry including feed efficiency, calves and transition cows. Visit fourstatedairy.org for more information.
June 7-9
World Pork Expo
The event will be held from June 7-9 in Des Moines, Iowa. Visit www.worldpork.org for more information.
June 15
Pasture walk
The event will begin at 6 p.m. June 15 at Connor Laukant’s farm, S5737 Rock Elm Road, Rock Springs, Wisconsin. Topics include custom grazing. Visit mailchi.mp/6c348f037dbf/tag-landing-page or contact 608-355-4837 or serge.koenig@saukcountywi.gov for more information.
June 23-24
Cheese Curd Festival
The event will be held from June 23-24 at East End Park, 398 East Main Street #372, Ellsworth, Wisconsin. Celebrates Ellsworth’s designation as the Cheese Curd Capital of Wisconsin. Visit www.cheesecurdfestival.com for more information.
JULY
July 27
Pasture walk
The event will begin at 6 p.m. July 27 at the Savanna Institute, 6511 Hillside Road, Spring Green, Wisconsin. Topics include the integration of trees into pastured livestock systems for shade, additional forage, ecological restoration and enhanced economic opportunities. Visit mailchi.mp/6c348f037dbf/tag-landing-page or contact 608-355-4837 or serge.koenig@saukcountywi.gov for more information.
