Related to this story

Most Popular

2023 Wisconsin Dairy Breakfasts

2023 Wisconsin Dairy Breakfasts

Wisconsin dairy breakfasts celebrate June Dairy Month. Agri-View is publishing a calendar weekly in print, as well as online, with updates as …

Back Roads from Wisconsin’s Past

Back Roads from Wisconsin’s Past

BEETOWN, Wis. – It’s a story of murder, mayhem, mining and a museum in a little community that was once 2,000 residents strong in Grant County…

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Dad called me from the farm in the fall of 1981 with that urgent, somber tone in his voice he always had when he was about to share bad news.

From the Back Paddock

From the Back Paddock

I’d just ambled down the hardware aisle at the farm store when I saw a collection of pristine modern fencing staples for sale. It piqued that …

From the Back Paddock

From the Back Paddock

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor map released June 15, 2023, most of Wisconsin is experiencing abnormally-dry to full-on-drought conditio…