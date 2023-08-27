Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Child sacrifice was a common practice in the ancient world. Archeologists have often found the bones of small children under doorways of prehistoric and some historic homes. The oldest child was sometimes sacrificed as a way of seeking protection for the family.
In 800 B.C. in the time of the prophet Elisha, the king of Moab was losing a great battle to the Israelite army. He knew there was no hope for victory so he “took his eldest son who would have succeeded him and offered him as a whole offering upon the city wall. The Israelites were filled with such consternation at this sight that they struck camp and returned to their land.” – 2 Kings 3:27
During the Iran-Iraq war in the late 1980s, the government of Iran drafted hundreds of thousands of teenage boys as young as 13 years old. With very little training they were sent in human waves against Iraqi machine guns, mortars, rockets and poison gas.
God said to Abraham, “Take your only son, the one whom you love, and sacrifice him.” – Genesis 22
For what would you sacrifice your child?
Some of you fathers who fought in World War II, in Korea, in Vietnam or other locations know the horrors of war. You know something of Abraham’s anguish in this moment. Some of you have sent sons and daughters off to Iraq and Afghanistan. Which was more difficult – to go off to war yourself or to send that child whom you loved? There goes the promise of future generations in your family. There goes your hope for grandchildren. There goes your pride and joy, the one you love with all your heart. Will he or she come back? Will there be a future for your family?
My friend Ken Anderson told about the time his oldest son, Curt, was sent in 1968 to Vietnam.
“I remember feeling fear in a way that I had never experienced it before,” he said. “It was different from the fear I had known as a fighter pilot in World War II. I had been shot at, seen friends shot down and killed, been frightened almost out of my wits more times than I cared to remember, but this was far worse. I felt a deep, abiding, terrible dread. Curt was my oldest son. I didn’t want to let him go. … When I looked out the window that day and saw the major coming up the walk, I knew why he had come before I opened the door. He told us Curt’s helicopter had been shot down, that it had crashed and burned, and that Curt was missing. Two days later he came back to tell us Curt’s body had been found.”
And then there was Abraham.
God said, “Take your only son whom you love … and offer him as a sacrifice.”
And Abraham set out to do it. How could he have done that, we say? Why didn’t he say to God, “Take me instead; I’m an old man, let my son live.” That’s what we all would like to think we would do.
But think about it for a moment, lest we judge old Abe too harshly. We are all of us quite willing to sacrifice our children in many different ways.
Phyllis Trible, professor of sacred literature at Union Theological Seminary in New York, was one of the panelists on Bill Moyers’ discussion of this story on a PBS documentary some years ago.
“That’s one reason this story is so terrifying to all of us she said. “Because at some level we all suspect that we have been sacrificed by our parents. And if we’re parents, we fear that we’ll do the same thing to our children. Parents are always sacrificing their children … to their ambitions, to success, to their pride, to whatever. That’s one reason people hate this story.”
Genesis continues, “Then Abraham reached out his hand and took the knife to kill his son. But the angel of the Lord called to him from heaven. … And Abraham looked up and saw a ram, caught in a thicket by its horns.”
Had the ram been there all along? Did it take an act of God for Abraham to see it?
I think about what it must be like for Ukrainian parents who are sending their sons and daughters off to stop the brutal invasion of their country by the Russians. As I write these words there are reports of another Russian missile attack that hit a pizza parlor killing 11 people including three teenagers.
Where is God in all of this? How will God “provide” as we read God does in the ancient story in Genesis?
“Abraham went and took the ram and offered it up as a burnt offering instead of his son,” Genesis continues. “So Abraham called that place ‘The Lord will provide,’ as it is said to this day, ‘On the mount of the Lord it shall be provided.’
James Sanders, in his book “God Has a Story Too,” writes, “In Abraham we see our human tendency to believe that existence depends on God’s gifts rather than on God the giver of these gifts. … Whenever we are seduced, as indeed we constantly are, to think that our existence depends on creation or that the church depends on the church, we must face the divine question, the judgment of God on our very life. ‘Have we mistaken God’s gift for God the giver? Have we come to think that the guarantee of existence resides in ourselves?’
“He who gives life the first time can also give it again. The marvel in the Bible is not Resurrection or re-Creation but Creation. For belief in the first is already belief in the second.”
