Barn Boards and Baling Wire

A red cabinet sat in the back room of my father-in-law Lester Perry’s house in Viola, Wisconsin, until a few years after his passing in 2005. It was filled with tools, batteries, bottles of glue, cans of paint, spark plugs, spools of string, nuts and bolts, and washers and springs -- the perfect shop receptacle built by a jack-of-all-trades master tinkerer.
Now it sits in our garage, a reminder of my wife, Jo’s, dear dad, whose spirit she channels whenever something in our house needs fixing. Recently as I was sanding a sticking drawer I noted the exquisite craftsmanship of the dovetail joints. I imagined I could feel the love that went into their making.
I met Lester a little more than 48 years ago, a few weeks after I started dating Jo. The first thing he did after Jo introduced us was to take me into his room to show me his new shotgun as well as the more than 50 rifles and pistols in his gun collection. That had never before happened to me on a date.
I would later come to understand that it was an honor, the highest form of hospitality Lester had to offer. He didn’t show his gun collection to everyone. After that whenever I came to Viola, there was always a new gun, a new piece of loading equipment or a new gun catalogue to see.
I really knew I was accepted when, shortly after Jo and I were engaged, Lester took me down into his inner sanctum – or more precisely his under sanctum. His basement was filled with woodworking tools; it was the birthplace of the red cabinet and hundreds of other pieces of Lester Perry art. There were table saws, drill presses, lathes, skill saws, anvils, emery wheels, wood routers, welding equipment, auto-repair kits, special tools for fixing valves on flathead engines and rebuilding generators, and several boxes of mechanical, electrical and plumbing tools. There were two or three of everything.
It was a fix-it man’s dream in neatly organized “draws,” as Lester drawled in the remnants of the New England accent the Perrys brought west with them in the late 18th century. And of course there were piles and piles of scrap metal, boards and belts, as well as discarded parts from cars, tractors, lawnmowers, washing machines and oil stoves.
Lester was fond of saying, “If you throw it away today you will need it tomorrow.”
Lester was a master mechanic, carpenter, gunsmith, draftsman and engineer. He had little formal education or training; he was a renaissance man in coveralls, more comfortable troubleshooting under the hood of a car than in the parlor. He always came in to visit with company for a while after Sunday dinner, but it wasn’t long before he would quietly disappear. We would find him puttering with something in the back room, whistling as he worked.
Lester had the soul of a hermit and the defiant spirit of a mountain man. There was a sign just outside the back door of the house that read, “This house guarded by a shotgun three nights a week. You guess which three.”
Lester loved his dogs; he said a house wasn’t a home without a dog. I recall that we were trying to remember the names of all his dogs as we gathered to plan the funeral a couple days after he died. There was Skipper, Chipper, Smokey, Duke, Dixie, Zip, Sam, Sarah, Charlie, Cricket and Samantha – the last “Sam” who preceded him to heaven by just a few months. Rod Perry, Jo’s older brother, said his dad was probably met in heaven by about a thousand happy dogs.
Lester had common sense, the culmination of 93 years of experience and wisdom gleaned from previous generations. And he had the uncommon ability to problem-solve in almost any situation that involved a hands-on solution. He simply knew how to do stuff. There was nothing he couldn’t fix. When something needed repair in any of our homes, we all knew to call Pa. He always knew what to do.
Lester harvested maple syrup. He kept bees and gathered honey. He brewed beer and made dandelion wine; it was not for the timid. Finding water with a witching stick or a copper wire was a skill he learned on the prairies of South Dakota, where he lived as a boy. He made butcher knives out of old power-hacksaw blades. There are bird houses and bird feeders all across the state with his mark on them. If he couldn’t find a part for a car he was working on – during the many years he worked as a mechanic in Richland Center, La Farge and Viola – he would make it himself.
Lester and his son-in-law Ardith Sutherland once made a meat grinder out of a pump jack gear box. Phyllis, Jo’s mom, said there were only two things Lester couldn’t do. Although he tried, he never did teach her to drive a car or shoot a gun.
Lester had a home remedy for every malady – a bread-milk poultice to draw out poison, boric acid and water for an eye wash, a mustard plaster for a chest cold, a little brandy and Seven-Up for a cough, and a lot of brandy and a little Seven-Up for a bad cough.
Lester played the mouth organ; he loved a lively song. Jo says she remembers her dad teaching her and her sister, Marsha, to dance in the living room to the polka music of Lawrence Welk. And he taught them how to make a good pork steak with raw fries. When they followed him around asking, “Whatcha you gonna do Dad?” he would grin and say, “I ain’t no doodad.”
I remember Lester’s last birthday party, at the nursing home, a few months before he died. A bunch of us were jammed into the little family room. There was lots of cake, singing and presents. There was a new TV and two big bottles of medicinal brandy. A new bird feeder to hang outside his window was built by his grandson Ronald Sutherland in the Lester Perry style.
Lester sat there in his wheelchair in the center of our family mayhem. We are not a quiet lot, but when he could get a word in edgewise he said, “This is a really good day. I am happy!”
Lester enjoyed making clocks during the last decade of his life. Almost everyone in our large, extended family has a granddaughter clock that Lester crafted. They all chime on the hour and the half hour. Phyllis had 12 of them in her house at the time of Lester’s passing, which happened to be just before Easter. The chiming of Pa’s clocks will be our Easter song for many years to come.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.