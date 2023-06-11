Barn Boards and Baling Wire

I always look for angels when I visit cemeteries. It’s one of my favorite activities this time of year. My wife, Jo, and I were at the Basswood Cemetery in southern Richland County, Wisconsin, recently to join in the life celebration of a family member. There we saw a striking angel statue; they appear in many cemeteries.
Angels are popular in American culture. “Touched by an Angel” garnered 27 million viewers each week when it was on CBS for nine years in the 1990s. When I started collecting stories for the series of three books I did about visions, beginning in 2000, I was amazed at how many people told me about an angel experience.
But, one might say, “John, is there any proof angels actually exist? How can we be certain all of these stories, including the hundreds of references to angels in scripture, are not just wishful thinking or the delusions of people whose brains aren't functioning in a normal way?”
Joan Wester Anderson said she was telling her hairdresser about the research on angels she was doing for her book, “Where Angels Walk;” it was to be a compilation of ordinary-people angel-experience accounts.
Her hairdresser asked, “How can you be sure they aren't ... you know ... kooks?”
Anderson’s response was, “People who have had experiences with angels didn't care if anyone believed them. Their conviction was powerful in its simplicity. ‘I know what I saw – and it changed my life,’ one woman said quietly. That seemed to be enough. One woman said, ‘It’s been 45 years, but I can still feel the hand and hear that wonderful voice.’ Others choked up on the telephone when attempting to describe what they had seen or heard. They all seemed transformed ... You are always a little different after seeing an angel. You cannot forget.
“For those of us who have heard the testimony of others, but have not yet experienced the presence of an angel, it’s a matter of faith to trust the witness of scripture and the firsthand accounts of people we know. As the saying goes, ‘To those who are willing to believe, no explanation is necessary. To those who are not willing to believe, no explanation is possible.’”
I can offer no proof angels exist, except to say that I have heard hundreds of people describe experiences with angels. And what they report bears no resemblance to the stereotypical cherub-like creature with wings that we see portrayed in children’s Christmas pageants. They appear naturally, sometimes as normal-looking people, like the angels portrayed by Roma Downey and Della Reese in “Touched by An Angel.”
I decided some years ago to stop using the term “supernatural” to refer to anything in the material or immaterial world. Anything that exists is, by definition, natural – including God and everything created by God in this dimension we inhabit, or in dimensions unknown. It’s true, as Shakespeare’s Hamlet observes, “There are more things in Heaven and Earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.”
More often than not angels are heard as an ordinary human voice, or experienced as an extraordinary energy force without clear definition – amorphous, ephemeral flashes of power and pure eternal love.
I was fretting in my office one day after being appointed to a new congregation where things were not going well. I was thinking seriously of looking for another kind of job when I distinctly heard a voice in my ear say, “It will get better!” This had never happened to me before, nor has it happened since. Was it the voice of an angel, or perhaps my Spirit guide? I do not know.
But I listened and it did “get better.”
Most angel experiences are like the story I recounted in a recent column, about the farm couple from Illinois who told me of an incident that occurred in the haymow of their barn. It seems some kind of repair was needed high in the rafters. The husband had climbed up the ladder with a 2-by-4 in hand. The wife was holding the ladder steady below. When the husband reached the top, the board slipped out of his hands and plummeted straight down toward his wife. She said there was no doubt she would have been killed, except for the fact that she was suddenly struck by an invisible force that thrust her 20 feet away – out of the path of the falling 2-by-4.
And then there are the more-nuanced kinds of angel stories, like this one sent to me by Deborah Alexander Forsyth of Chesapeake City, Maryland.
“On Sept. 8, 2010 – my birthday – I was driving my 2002 Ford Thunderbird to have a birthday breakfast with my daughter and granddaughter. I was driving on a two-lane country road on a beautiful late summer morning. With less than a mile to go to my daughter’s, I came into a straightaway to find an older Chevy Blazer heading at me ... literally in my traffic lane. The speed limit was 45 mph and I was probably doing about 48. I couldn’t guess his speed. What I could see was I had no place to go and he was not looking up.
“We later learned he was trying to dial his cell phone. In a split instance I put the car in park and braced for what I was certain would be a painful, if not a deadly wreck. I cannot guess the distance he was from my vehicle when he looked up and realized he was going to hit me. He cut to his left, my right, and rode the small strip of road on the side of a gully.
In the process he sheared off the passenger side exterior of my car. Three of four air bags deployed. The passenger window imploded and the vehicle rocked but he did not hit head-on! When the smoke from the air bags cleared, I had chemical burns on my right hand and forearm. Imprinted in the windshield, well above the air bag, was an outward jut in the shape of a head.
The first responding officer asked if I had a passenger and I answer no. Then he
pointed out my windshield, which was fractured from the inside to the out. Moreover the glass that had imploded from the passenger window stopped on the passenger’s side. Not one fragment was on the driver’s-side seat, floor or anywhere else. It was as if a wall had prevented it from hitting me.
My car was totaled, (with) the entire right-side electronics exposed. The door skin lay in front of the vehicle that hit me. But I exited the vehicle with minor bruises and burns, and no permanent physical ailments. I know an angel rode with me ... I will never doubt this, nor does anyone who saw my vehicle!”
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.