BARABOO, Wis. – I love visiting animal barns and 4-H exhibits at our county fairs in Wisconsin. The sounds of crowing roosters and the pungent odors of cattle and pigs doing what comes naturally greet visitors as they approach the barns.
During our recent visit to the Sauk County Fair in Baraboo we were met by an exuberant and loud passel of boys – bored no doubt from sitting around watching their cattle all day. They were chasing a man with buckets of water – a man who might have been one of the judges. Loud cheers erupted from onlookers as the bucket carriers hit their mark.
Pride and joy are visible on the faces of smiling farm kids as they lounge next to their entries, jumping up to show them off whenever someone in the streaming crowd takes an interest. I remember the feeling. I’m an old farm kid who once won a showmanship trophy for showing my 4-H project Cheviot sheep at the fair. It doesn’t become any better than having showmanship bragging rights for a whole year.
Blue ribbons are displayed prominently. Second- and third-place finishers are just as proud. Everyone who comes to the fair is a winner. Parents beam as their offspring pose for pictures with a rabbit, rooster, duck, turkey, cow, calf, goat, sheep, pig, donkey or llama.
Small children giggle as they reach through the wire to pet a rabbit, despite signs warning, “I May Bite!!!” The little boy reaching through the slats to sneak-pet a pig couldn’t wait to run and tell his grandpa that he had bravely done what he had never done before.
As much as I love looking at farm animals, the highlight of the Sauk County Fair this year was meeting the unofficial queen of the fair, Eunice Yanke, who is the superintendent of foods and food presentation. Her domain extends across the whole side of one of the three large exhibit buildings.
She told me she has lived for 68 years in her home in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin.
“Do you mind if I ask how old you are?” I said.
She replied with a twinkle in her eye, “Guess!”
I sized her up and cautiously ventured “89?”
She laughed and proudly said, “90!”
The blue ribbon in her division went to Marjorie Stieve for her “Special Occasion Cake.” But Marjorie wasn’t hanging around to rest on her prize-winning cake laurels, or to guard said cake from the frosting-licking fingers of wandering reporters. She was on the other side of the hall wearing her Cultural Arts Superintendent’s hat.
There, under her expert supervision, I saw what, in my humble and totally uninformed opinion, was the Sauk County Fair’s coup de grâce exhibit. It was the blue-ribbon-winning robot yard sculpture by Payton Lindolf, 16, of Mirror Lake, Wisconsin. Payton wasn’t hanging around to soak in his moment of glory either. He may have been one of the boys we saw earlier chasing a judge with a bucket of water. I’m just glad the robot wasn’t helping him. Artificial intelligence will be coming for all of us soon enough.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.