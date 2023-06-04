Related to this story

Most Popular

2023 Wisconsin Dairy Breakfasts

2023 Wisconsin Dairy Breakfasts

Wisconsin dairy breakfasts are being planned to celebrate June Dairy Month. Agri-View will publish a calendar weekly in print, as well as onli…

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

The last time I spoke to Ken was on the phone a few weeks before he died. He told me he was “winding down.” The emphysema he had battled for y…

Plant strong seeds in good soil

Plant strong seeds in good soil

I planted pole beans this past year in pots below the front porch, in rich compost and potting soil with mulch to retain moisture in the dry t…

Back Home

Back Home

Memorial Day weekend was the sort-of unofficial start to summer even though the solstice is still a few weeks away. In my neck of the woods it…