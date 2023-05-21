Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Paul Simon, who wrote the Simon and Garfunkel hits “Sounds of Silence” and “Bridge Over Troubled Waters,” wrote an op-ed piece in the New York Times that appeared the day after the death of the great Yankee baseball player Joe DiMaggio. He told about writing another of the duo’s well-known hits, “Mrs. Robinson,” which was the theme song of the movie “The Graduate.” He wrote of the impact of the famous line, “Where have you gone Joe DiMaggio? A nation turns its lonely eyes to you.”
Simon wrote that a few years after “Mrs. Robinson” rose to No. 1 on the pop charts, he found himself in an Italian restaurant where DiMaggio was seated with a party of friends.
“I’d heard a rumor that he was upset with the song and had considered a lawsuit,” Simon wrote. “So it was with some trepidation that I walked over and introduced myself as its composer. I needn’t have worried; he was perfectly cordial and invited me to sit down, whereupon we immediately fell into a conversation about the only subject we had in common.
“’What I don’t understand,” DiMaggio said, “is why you ask where I’ve gone. I just did a Mr. Coffee commercial; I’m a spokesman for Bowery Savings Bank and I haven’t gone anywhere.’
“(I said to DiMaggio that) I didn’t mean the lines literally; that I thought of him as an American hero and that genuine heroes were in short supply. He accepted the explanation and thanked me.”
Joe DiMaggio died in 1999 at the age of 84. His 56-game hitting streak will likely never be equaled. Avid baseball fans still speak of “The Yankee Clipper” with reverence in the same melancholic tone as in Simon’s famous song.
Maybe we’ll see Joe play again on some heavenly “field of dreams.”
The days of our earthly lives pass so quickly. When the end comes it feels like we have just begun.
The Episcopal preacher and author John Claypool, known for his book “Tracks of a Fellow Struggler: Living and Growing Through Grief,” wrote in “Leadership” magazine about how Winston Churchill planned his funeral, which was to take place in Saint Paul’s Cathedral in London. He included many of the great hymns of the church, and used the eloquent Anglican liturgy.
“At his direction, a bugler, positioned high in the dome of Saint Paul’s, intoned, after the benediction, the sound of ‘Taps,’ the universal signal that says the day is over,” Claypool wrote. “But then came the most dramatic turn.
“As Churchill instructed, as soon as ‘Taps’ was finished, another bugler, placed high on the other side of the great dome, played the notes of ‘Reveille’ – ‘It’s time to get up, It’s time to get up, It’s time to get up in the morning.’
“That was Churchill’s testimony – at the end of history the last note will not be ‘Taps;’ it will be ‘Reveille.’
“The worst things are never the last things.”
Dietrich Bonhoefer was a German pastor and theologian who was incarcerated and hanged by the Nazis just before the end of World War II.
He said to his friends in prison just before the guards took him away, “This is the end, for me the beginning of life.”
Do you believe that? I mean, do you believe deep down inside? Can you hold onto that belief all the way to the bitter end – or as Bonhoeffer put it, “the beginning of life?”
Is it really true what Paul Simon wrote in the opening lines of “The Graduate” theme song?
