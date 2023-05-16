BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. – The story of the town of Vaudreuil in Jackson County, Wisconsin, starts in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, with a French-Canadian commercial fisherman named Edward Vaudreuil. He had a problem with crawfish tangling in his commercial fishing nets. Using his entrepreneurial spirit he decided to make the most of the crawfish; he became interested in canning the freshwater crustaceans.
Canning food was not a new idea, being first developed in 1795 in France. At first, cans were molded and sealed with solder. Canners then waited to see if the seal would break, indicating spoiled food. If the can was good, it was assumed the food inside was good.
Vaudreuil worked hard to perfect canning, consulting with manufacturers in Chicago. His priority was quality and cleanliness. Soon he expanded into vegetables in addition to crawfish. After successfully building his business, he decided to take it one step better – creating a utopian system that included small farms and a model city with a canning factory at its center.
He sold his share of the Two Rivers canning company and in 1908 bought land in Jackson County in west-central Wisconsin, 2 miles from Black River Falls. His sales brochure stated he owned 5,000 acres but land records and newspaper reports put the amount between 2,000 and 3,000 acres. He planted the acreage in clover and then proceeded to sell farms. And he started construction of the town. He had 100 blocks platted for his new town, setting the price per lot between $150 and $200.
It was discovered a part of the land consisted of fine gravel with a layer of white sand under it, along with areas of red, brown and yellow sand. Because every building in the new town was to be made of concrete, the gravel was a nice bonus – and the colored sand allowed for colored buildings. Hence a concrete-block plant became the first business in the new town.
The plant produced 3,000 blocks per day – using molds from the Friedly-Voshardt Ornamental Sheet Metal Workers of Chicago – for outside decoration on homes and businesses. Each home had electricity, steam heat and indoor bathrooms. The mold-company owners, Albert Friedly and Herman Voshardt, bought houses for themselves in Vaudreuil.
The second business was a sash and door factory for finishing the new buildings.
Vaudreuil decided to divide the acreage north and east of town into 5- and 10-acre plots; he sold them on payments. The canning company offered to plant 25 apple trees on the 5-acre plots and 50 trees on the 10-acre plots. The small farms were advertised for sale at $850 and $1,500, respectively. Farmers would grow fresh canning vegetables on their land with the goal of adding poultry. Once enough people were involved Vaudreuil planned to sell the canning factory to the farmers as a cooperative, modeled after the state’s successful creameries.
Professor O.M. Reiche of the Reiche Nitrogen Company was brought in to advise the farmers about growing canning crops. He created an experimental plot, encouraging landowners to plow down legumes for fertilizer and to add commercial blends. But because the land was loamy sand, locals were skeptical of growing productive crops such as string beans, lima beans, tomatoes and peas.
The town of Vaudreuil had two stores, with one having a second-floor dance hall. A post office was established along with a lumber company and a hotel. A rail spur line was built to the town and a wagon factory opened that successfully built as many as 60 wagons at a time. Power for the businesses and homes came from the La Crosse Water and Power Company, which had a line from nearby Hatfield, Wisconsin, to Winona, Minnesota.
Plans were also made to dam Levis Creek, which ran through the property, to stock it with fish and create a summer resort. With wild game plentiful in the area, Vaudreuil thought it would become a sportsman’s paradise for people from Milwaukee and Chicago.
In the meantime Vaudreuil had invested in a peach and plum farm in Tennessee where he was canning 50,000 quarts each day during harvest. In 1912 he sent the two-line canning equipment from Tennessee to his new town in Wisconsin for packing vegetables.
Vaudreuil’s big scheme took too much capital; he ran out of funds before everything came to fruition. By 1911 the enterprise was floundering. He convinced popular opera singer Pauline L’Allemand to buy a lot in the town to add some class, but it didn’t help. Vaudreuil sold his share of the land.
The town continued for several years without its founder. An airstrip was built in the 1920s, with a school being erected in the middle of the airfield. The wagon works died from competition with automobiles and the dam was never built because of the excessive cost. Vaudreuil’s home became a 1930s hot spot as the 200-member Cherokee Country Club and golf course. News reports mention that 10 homes were built in Vaudreuil.
Vaudreuil moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, where he tried again to can vegetables. Eventually he moved to California where he died from a stroke in 1937. His legacy was successfully acquiring 15 patents for harvesting and processing vegetables that included threshing, hulling, grading, cooking and snipping.
Nothing remains of the town of Vaudreuil. The cement-block buildings were dismantled, with the blocks used in other buildings in Black River Falls. The country club eventually closed and the airport moved south of town. All that remains is the memory of a grand idea.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.