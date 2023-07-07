Beating the summer heat is a fairly simple task when it involves turning on the central-air-conditioning unit and staying indoors.
But when one works outside and lives on a farm, we can’t avoid the heat. We need to embrace it. Growing up we had no air conditioning in the house. We had a box fan or two to move some air. My brother and I shared an ancient centrifugal fan that was shaped like a cash register, with the motor on the bottom and the vent on the top. We called it the hamster cage because it squeaked a lot. It had two speeds – moth-wing fluttering and barely perceptible breeze. It didn’t move much air and always emitted the smell of oil.
But inside the house was pleasant and cool compared to working outside. As the adage goes, make hay when the sun shines. And the cows still needed to be milked. Hot is working in 100-plus-degree temperatures for eight hours unloading or stacking hay bales – and then finishing the day squatting between hot dairy cows.
Cooling off also depends on where one lives. I lived near Milwaukee until I was 6 years old. I still remember Dad ensuring we had sweatshirts or jackets even on hot summer days just in case a strong east wind picked up cool air from over Lake Michigan.
Recently my wife, Sherry, and I visited Superior, Wisconsin, and Duluth, Minnesota; we experienced the cooling lake effect. It was 85 degrees when we left home and in the upper 50s when we arrived in Superior. We did check the forecast before we left and each packed a fleece for the weather change.
But there’s a big difference between 58 degrees without a wind and 58 degrees in a 30-mile-per-hour wind blowing off an expanse of water barely 40 degrees – which is what we experienced when we visited Wisconsin Point in Superior.
Wisconsin Point is part of a 10-mile-long sandbar that’s split in the middle – with the other side of the split being Minnesota Point in Duluth. At the end of Wisconsin Point is Superior Entry Lighthouse, marking the entry to the Superior Entry Channel.
The lighthouse was built in 1913; it stands 56 feet tall at the end of a concrete walkway that’s accessible only by first walking across a rocky breakwater. With the wind and the waves breaking over the rocks, we opted to view the lighthouse from a distance.
The lighthouse in 2019 was purchased by a technology-industry executive from San Francisco who bought it at an auction for $159,000. But it will remain accessible by the Coast Guard for keeping the light active.
Wisconsin Point includes sensitive-dune habitats, which are being protected and restored. There are marked trails that take visitors through the dunes to the beach, where we sat on a driftwood log and watched the whitecaps. But it was regrettably a short stay because our fleeces were no contest for the cold wind.
The next day we visited Minnesota Point when there were red risks and no-swim warnings issued by the National Weather Service because of the danger of rip currents. That surf-zone forecast is issued by the Duluth office and is based on wind speed, wave heights and direction. The last thing we wanted to do was swim or surf, but the waves were fabulous – for the few minutes we could stand.
The next morning we purchased a couple of sweatshirts for some extra layers and revisited Wisconsin Point – which was still under a red risk. Even with the additional warmth we were only there a few minutes.
Next time we’ll bring our winter coats – no matter what the season.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, raise animals and crops on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he’s a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past-president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Email chardie1963@gmail.com with comments.