Back Roads from Wisconsin’s Past

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. – The story of the town of Vaudreuil in Jackson County, Wisconsin, starts in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, with a French-Cana…

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Many, many years ago, in the early 1900s, there was a little girl who loved her mama with all her heart. At night when her mama tucked her int…

From the Back Paddock

It’s May 3 as I pen this on another cold and rainy spring morning – one that’s good for writing. That’s fine because it’s time for another col…

Mothers keep the world turning

From History.com – Celebrations of mothers can be traced back to the ancient Greeks and Romans, but the clearest modern precedent for Mother’s…

Mothers honored as valorous

In Proverbs 31 we find the description of a virtuous woman … well that’s how it’s translated most of the time. But the Hebrew word for virtuou…