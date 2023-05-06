Related to this story

Most Popular

2023 Wisconsin Dairy Breakfasts

2023 Wisconsin Dairy Breakfasts

Wisconsin dairy breakfasts are being planned to celebrate June Dairy Month. Agri-View will publish a calendar weekly in print, as well as onli…

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Was Jesus’ corpse resuscitated after the crucifixion? Consider if it was really Jesus in the flesh that Mary touched when she met him outside …

Safety signs offered free of charge

Safety signs offered free of charge

Wisconsin farmers are eligible to receive free Slow Moving Vehicle signs through a partnership of the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute’s N…

Back Roads from Wisconsin’s Past

Back Roads from Wisconsin’s Past

LOOKOUT, Wis. – Keep a close look for the town of Lookout when traveling through eastern Buffalo County, Wisconsin, along Wisconsin Highway 12…

From the Back Paddock

From the Back Paddock

It was rattling around on the bottom of one of my syrup buckets. It was there with all the other classic sap spigots, kept separate from the m…