I’m putting the blame squarely on Mother Nature’s shoulders. It’s happening again this year despite my best efforts to prevent it.
Despite a brief tease of spring that was more like summer, the lingering cold weather and rain has once again brought on that overwhelming feeling that there are too many things to do and not enough time to do them. The calendar has crept into May and the vegetable garden has not been prepared. Flower beds need to be cleaned; new plantings arriving from nurseries have been temporarily planted in containers.
And I can feel a sense of nervousness in the farming community. Recent rain and heavy snow – along with river flooding – has left many fields too muddy for tilling. Statewide soil temperatures as of April 23 ranged from 37 to 41 degrees, far too cold for planting corn. There are some hybrid seeds that push it but 50 degrees is the magical temperature for favorable corn germination.
A bit of good news for farmers is a recent decline in fertilizer prices that were sky-high in spring 2022 due to world market fluctuations when the war in Ukraine started. Anhydrous ammonia – a widely used nitrogen fertilizer – was more than $1,600 per ton this past year but it has decreased to the range of $1,200 per ton. Other fertilizer prices also have declined. But the cost of fertilizer is still double what it was during the 2016 to 2020 seasons, according to the University of Illinois-Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics.
There’s far more pressure on farmers who rely on the land for their living, so I try to take my challenges in stride. And I was helped recently with some unexpected perspective from a new little friend.
I met my friend during one of our rare warmer days while I was moving some fence posts that were stacked against the barn. I found a gray tree frog clinging to a post side. The frogs are not rare but are heard more than seen. And while there are many visual signs of spring, for me it’s the sound of frogs that tells me spring is here.
The gray tree frog, wood frogs and particularly the northern spring peeper compose the sweet music of spring. Their call fills the evenings and early mornings along the creek that runs the length of our valley with marshy areas that are perfect habitat for frogs.
My new friend was not frightened by my appearance. I gently moved it away from the stack so it wouldn’t be injured. My amphibious friend didn’t rush away, despite having just emerged from hibernation. Perhaps it was still a little groggy. If it was a male, it would soon begin its nightly chorus to establish its breeding territory and find a mate.
The gray tree frog’s name is actually a misnomer because it’s not always gray. The frog’s scientific name is Hyla versicolor, which comes from the Latin for variable color. The frog’s color changes from green to gray or brown depending on the time of day and the surrounding temperature.
The frog wasn’t worried about having so many things to do and places to go. It wasn’t focused on the treadmill of fret, hurry, grind and repeat.
I finished my task of moving the posts, but I thought of the frog. It changes colors to adapt just as we change moods. My mood was lifted just seeing the frog in the midst of my hurry.
Sometimes we need to focus only on being here, in the present, right now. And to be grateful for that. And that’s okay.
Another spring is here. I’m never too old to keep learning about life – one step or hop at a time.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, raise animals and crops on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he’s a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past-president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Email chardie1963@gmail.com with comments.