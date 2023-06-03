Memorial Day weekend was the sort-of unofficial start to summer even though the solstice is still a few weeks away. In my neck of the woods it’s been the measuring stick for when to plant those tender garden annuals because the likelihood of a frost has finally passed. It was only three years ago on Mother’s Day weekend when our temperature dipped to the middle-teens. That’s more like a killing machine than a touch of frost.
Whether we want to call it full-fledged spring or early summer, it’s about time. Between flower gardens, the vegetable garden and the lawn work – there’s always more to do than time to do it.
During a recent morning while I was looking out our kitchen window in my early-day contemplative mode of curling a cup of coffee, I saw all the projects laid out before me. On the back deck were flats of vegetables – some started from seed by my wife, Sherry, and others purchased at a local greenhouse. We’d hardened them off and they were ready to be planted in the garden. There were more plants stacked on shelves.
The vegetable garden was tilled and ready, but needed a new protective fence installed to keep out rabbits and deer. Below the deck steps were pots of transplants ready for a new home – lilies, grapevines and small trees. Soon the ideal weather window for digging and moving will be closed.
Just beyond is the hosta garden. Several of those plants need to be dug up, divided and moved. The hosta garden needs to be weeded and freshly mulched; the bags are stacked and ready with many bags waiting to be applied.
My eyes set upon our riding lawn mower, which is barely running. So far I’ve changed the air cleaner and fuel filter, and ensured it didn’t have moisture in the gas. Next step is to change the spark plugs and keep my fingers crossed. I’d hoped to coax at least another year or two out of the mower, which has earned its keep. The grass grows rapidly and we don’t have time for down time.
It’s not that we’ve been loafing – quite the opposite. Cleanup of tree damage from the winter storms is ongoing. We’ve already weeded many flower borders, moved plenty of plants and I’ve applied more than 100 bags of mulch. Several-dozen privets were relocated and a new fence will support grapevines.
Speaking of a fence, we’ve been on one for a few weeks as we’ve debated about whether we are going to raise pigs this year. Not sure where that will fall, but our freezers could surely use restocking and we know of two young families of close acquaintance that appreciate the meat as well.
It’s a cool 42 degrees but will warm into the 70s later today. The sun is just rising above the hills and is hitting the rapidly greening tree line across the creek. A doe nibbles on some grass in the yard. The perfume of lilacs fills the air.
Much to think about.
Much more to do.
But for now, the former is fine. I reach for another cup and welcome the day.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, raise animals and crops on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he’s a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past-president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Email chardie1963@gmail.com with comments.