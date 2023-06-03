Related to this story

Most Popular

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

The last time I spoke to Ken was on the phone a few weeks before he died. He told me he was “winding down.” The emphysema he had battled for y…

2023 Wisconsin Dairy Breakfasts

2023 Wisconsin Dairy Breakfasts

Wisconsin dairy breakfasts are being planned to celebrate June Dairy Month. Agri-View will publish a calendar weekly in print, as well as onli…

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Paul Simon, who wrote the Simon and Garfunkel hits “Sounds of Silence” and “Bridge Over Troubled Waters,” wrote an op-ed piece in the New York…

Back Home

Back Home

The changing of the seasons is affirmed with the arrival of our migrating avian friends. The actual snowbirds have come to tell us that spring…