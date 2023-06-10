Hello friends,
This past week I made new friends and explored a wilderness area I should have visited 30 years ago. Pete Wasson, editor of the Ashland Daily Press, is a contact of mine because he runs my column. But we had never met. Joe Pribanich, 71, the former city planner for Wausau, Wisconsin, is a good friend of Pete’s and a true wilderness addict. For several years Pete has been inviting me to an annual getaway at the Sylvania Wilderness area, which is in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan about 30 miles north of Eagle River, Wisconsin. This past week I took him up on his offer, though I didn’t even know how to find where I was going when I left my driveway.
My new buddies and I went bass-whacking out of canoes for both largemouth and smallmouth bass. I had never met the guys, I had little bass-fishing experience, I don’t know bass-fishing terminology, and Sylvania has lots of wise rules as far as barbless hooks, no cans, etc. The 18,000-plus acres are basically dedicated to foot and watercraft travel with zero motors. The lake we fished is 100 percent catch-and-release.
What I witnessed Day One was wise campers who dealt with skeets and adverse conditions, and who relished the challenges. I just met Pete the previous night and Joe that morning. I learned those guys are some of the best bass-whackers I’ve ever met. They can paddle a canoe, toss their weightless Texas Rig setup with a Stick Bait in the brush, and pull out bass after bass without losing a rig. Yours truly on the other hand had a lot to learn. I failed often but at day’s end understood a lot more than when Pete and I set sail.
Joe Pribanich is my newest “I want to age just like him” person. He’s 10 years older than me but can handle a canoe, sleep on the ground and look good.
People are also reading…
Pete and I tried paddle-trolling for lakers and had no luck, but we caught at least 80 “smallies” and largemouth bass. I was extremely impressed watching the two longtime buddies love the day they were living.
Day Two was just like the day before – up at 5 a.m. and lots of mosquitoes. That second day I tried to catch my first lake trout out of a canoe; it was a total learning experience. I fished alone; Joe and Pete went bass-whacking as I paddle-trolled for a laker. I was dedicated to my cause and tried everything from a flasher-fly combination to several spoons and crankbaits. All setups had the barbs flattened on the hooks. Basically what I did was pull lines and paddle a canoe for nine hours straight. Just as the seventh hour passed one of my planer boards started wobbling; it had a deep-diving Crankbait with 1.5 ounces of weight in front of it. By God if I didn’t catch me a lake trout. I’m addicted to canoe fishing and to catch my first laker out of a canoe was cool. An hour later that same setup was hit again, and I caught another with both being about 25 inches. Lake trout must be at least 30 inches; I was careful releasing them both.
I felt a special bond to the place, the people, the ethics and the wilderness. It was all just how I roll, and then I had the bonus of making two new friends.
It was a good weekend!
Sunset
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.