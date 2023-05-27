Hello friends,
This week’s column is a cool off-the-wall story; here goes! Every spring I go somewhere in Wisconsin for three days, and there I camp and fish trout. I make a wildlife adventure out of it.
This year I chose the Clam River, which is in northwest Wisconsin; it flows through Burnett and Barron counties. The beauty of the location is that much of the land is in the Clam River Wildlife Area – public land – which would be cool to explore for hunting.
I’m on a run where I’m overscheduled, and much of it is physical. All of it is my own doing, but what I’m doing is positive. I fished the Clam River this past May and did well on brook trout but not so good on browns. This year I decided to hide out in a new section – one I had never seen. When I arrived in the late afternoon I decided that when I die my ashes can be spread there. Burnett and Barron counties are beautiful.
I found a place to hide my trailer and catch massive trout where no one had ever fished. I was super-excited. I put my gear on – including chest waders – and started exploring. While crossing the Clam River I once again realized my 165 pounds could easily be swept away walking on slippery rocks in a hard current. I saw lots of deer sign; I fished hard for four hours. But I had only one bite after working five pools. It was a brook trout, which I released. I found a bear stump that had been washed downstream; it was waterlogged and full of mud. It was the perfect stump. I tried lifting it and blew out my knees, back and hips. And I then suffered a hernia but wanted that stump.
I was on the Clam at 5 a.m. and excited. I was using a small gold hook with a No. 5 split shot and night crawler. I fished hard for three hours and only had one hit, which was an 11-inch brown.
I had no worries; my pickup had gas and I was going to explore. First I needed to drag the stump across the river and haul it about 500 yards to my truck. That was a “four grunts” kind of journey but that stump is going to kill me a bear someday. I explored and fished hard on the Clam and caught nothing. My mind said, “travel.” It was telling me to go to the Rush River in Pierce County.
With the stump in the back of my truck, I slept in my trailer. My window switch didn’t work, my heater was stuck on high but life was excellent.
“Mothers don’t teach your boys to be outdoor writers!”
I knew the hole I wanted to fish on the Rush. I think the ridges are limestone; the pools are deep and I love it there. I was set with five hours of daylight left; I was about a half-mile from my truck. The trout were hungry. The pool is about 40 yards long with a rapids above it and can be challenging to negotiate. My first fish was a 15-inch brown trout; I now felt super-smart. I fished until dark – I forgot my headlamp – catching 11 browns of which I kept a 15, 14.5 and a 14.
Then homeward-bound the Chevy Hotel took me.
Sunset
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.