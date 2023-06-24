Hello friends,
One year ago today, as I write this, I lost my best friend and future wife. My fishing, gardening and hunting partner Michelle Chiaro was lost to a sepsis infection, which was undiagnosed and took her in five days. During the past 365 days I have felt like I was punched in the gut daily.
I knew when Michelle was in her last hours of life that I would never fully recover. But I will say this. I do not dwell on the negative, I place no blame, and I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that she is with me now and I will see her again.
The rest of this week’s column will hopefully explain what an incredible woman Michelle Chiaro was. Michelle was an intensive-care-unit nurse for 26 years; she was always quiet about her accomplishments. At two of her three celebrations of life, doctors and nurses spoke about what a leader she was in even the worst of situations.
Michelle was a horsewoman; she owned a 40-acre farmette near Horicon, Wisconsin, until she moved to Necedah, Wisconsin. I ran bear baits for the past 13 years. Michelle became addicted to bear baiting and hunting. She started applying for a tag, and evenly split the work and investments for five years in a row with our other bear-hunting partner, Doug Cibulka. We had the perfect plan where one of us would get a tag every three years so someone was always hunting. At first Michelle hated mosquitoes and deer flies. I told her she needed to deal with it; she purchased a body suit and bugs were no longer an issue.
Michelle was a “redneck” and the most beautiful one that God ever placed on this earth. Neither of us owned a pistol but she insisted on carrying her 30:06 when baiting alone, which in a day was multi-mile walks. Michelle was my bear-hunting partner.
Michelle, 50, had a bit of arthritis in her hands so she couldn’t pull back a bow. A reader of my column gave her a crossbow so I built a nice shooting range on my property; she shot well with great regularity. Knowing that Michelle’s time was limited because she had three children at home, I created an incredible food plot in the forest behind my house. It was an epic job, done with a chainsaw, axe and a rototiller. I seldom hunted it. After Michelle’s passing I wasn’t able to go back there until this spring. The experiences we shared on that plot – building, planting, hunting and sitting by a campfire – made me realize what an incredible woman she was.
I’m writing my column in a massive garden while I’m looking at three young calves in a small pasture next to it. Michelle loved anything to do with farming and putting up food. She especially loved the calves and chickens.
Fishing and camping were a total addiction for her, and I think she enjoyed winter camping and ice fishing the most. No matter how cold it was and what time of day Michelle would brave the cold and always smile.
Every Tuesday night was date night for our time together, and it was epic. One of our big thrills was long ATV rides, as in 20 miles in deep forest and marsh country. A long ride and then a campfire and cooking good food together was a typical date.
I’m doing my best to work my way through this period of my life; to this minute I simply cannot believe she’s gone. Michelle was a one-in-a-billion kind of a person!
Sunset
Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.