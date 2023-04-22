Related to this story

Most Popular

Be ready for severe weather

Be ready for severe weather

MADISON, Wis. – Spring has returned to Wisconsin and so has an increased risk of severe weather. To encourage everyone to be prepared for torn…

Who we once were long ago

Who we once were long ago

Classified ads were popular – even on the front page of the paper – when Wisconsin came into its own as a territory in 1836.

Back Home

Back Home

Late-season snowstorms always take me back to March 24, 1979, in the tiny town of Franklin in Jackson County, Wisconsin. My feet were wet and …