Thirty-four years ago this week I handwrote my first column for the Poynette Press. I was the camp manager at Chimo Lodge and Outposts, which is a fly-in camp 55 air miles out of Red Lake, Ontario, Canada. I called that column “North of the Border” and handwrote it every Friday from an active bear stand.
This week I’m writing about three big parts of my life. And I must tell you, I’m so busy it’s difficult to find time to sweep the floor.
Montana held its drawing April 17 for out-of-state General Big Game Combo elk and deer licenses. Just like this past year I received one this year, and I will be heading west Oct. 17 by myself to live in the mountains and earn some meat. The hunting experience I had this past year was one of my coolest ever. Extremely physical horrible weather conditions started opening day, but I harvested a beautiful six-by-six bull elk. However I fell down the mountain in deep snow many times hauling the bull elk to my base camp.
I was either sweating, freezing or falling, but I didn’t care because I had a bull elk. This fall I will be happy with a cow or a smaller bull. Selina had my bull aged; it was 6.5 years old and a bit on the chewy side – can you say slow cooker?
This past year was the worst year of my 61 years on this planet because my soulmate, Michelle Chiaro, died unexpectedly. Part of me passed with her. No one can understand what happens when you lose a soulmate, unless they have lost a soulmate.
I love raising cattle and so did Michelle. In the fall I move them into my garden and they do all the fertilizer spreading I need; I have gardens that yield extremely well. With Michelle’s passing I was going to leave the cattle business because I no longer had her to feed them when I travel. But I didn’t want to be out of the cattle business, and so two sets of neighbors are going to help me. Soon I am going to be buying some calves.
Here is the final subject, and everyone will now realize I am officially nuts. With Michelle’s passing I have had only one potential cure and that is to keep busy. But hat cure doesn’t work in the evening for me so I’ve been kind of depressed.
In my front yard there’s been a swimming pool since the year 2000 but it fell apart about a month ago. It took me about 24 hours to have a brainstorm to cure my depression. Folks as of four days ago I no longer have a front yard. I have a large hole that during the summer will become a pond. I’m going to ice skate, swim, look at and manage my large aquarium, and maybe that will help me to find my “happy” again.
I’m totally addicted to water. I soak in the tub every night I’m home, and I love going to the bottom of a lake when I swim to see how long I can hold my breath.
Smile lots!
Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.