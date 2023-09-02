Hello friends,
This week’s column is a bit different but something that the people of any community could do. I was going to write this column this winter but my truck – the Chevy Hotel – has passed away, I am vehicle-less and searching for a truck.
I arrived home from deer camp this past November after seven months of running hard to find an email from Necedah School District administrator Tanya Kotlowski. She’s one of the coolest people in the world – farm girl, horse woman, and most importantly, nothing stops her from achieving goals and everyone in our community loves her. I met with her two days after reading the email and from that moment my life changed.
Tanya’s idea was to start an outdoor club associated with the school district but available to people of all ages. She wanted me to lead it but she was going to be right there every step of the way. Amanda Apitz joined, who is now our community-outreach-program coordinator. She has an education in making things happen and an incredibly positive attitude.
For the most part when we met that early winter, we were just taking our bearings. I thought we should create a beach in Necedah, Wisconsin, and in the winter have ice skating at what is called Old Mill Park.
Necedah has a community Facebook page that is popular; about once every 10 days I posted a positive update on our plans. We met with the Necedah Village Board and received its approval to put in a beach as long as the village had zero expenses or maintenance. Next we went through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources permitting process and were successful. My good friends Jim and Ryan Rattunde – father and son “get it done guys” – and I created a beautiful beach that we finished at midnight May 31.
After that we came up with funding for buoys and a swim float. I’m the chief weed cutter, which is done with a machete and a rake.
We’ve experimented with taking local hikes in the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge, with Saturday journeys out of the area on. We had three campfires at my house with ATV rides pulling kids in a wagon. In June we held a fishing event with a picnic. In early May we had a picnic-fundraiser with music. In late July we held “Beach Bash,” which was a picnic-fundraiser with music. I spend a lot of time at the beach working and it’s pure joy to watch young and old enjoy it.
Other goals are a dog park and a sledding hill on the Necedah bluff. Our current energy is toward a disk-golf course on village property. We’ve really pulled people together to educate the public on the popular sport.
I love Necedah. During the past eight months I’ve come to realize that it really isn’t that difficult to pull a community together – a community that was really weak in the outdoor areas. And as long as we can keep our energy, no one can stop us from making good things happen.
Visit www.facebook.com/NecedahOutdoorAdventureClub for more information.
Stay positive!
Sunset
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.