Hello friends,
I’m Selina Walters and am taking over my dad’s column this week to share recent life updates and new developments in my education and professional development. Dad recently flew to Schultz Lake in Ontario, Canada while I’m 1,400 miles to the southwest near Whiteriver, Arizona. It’s 79 degrees Fahrenheit as I’m writing, but we have an ultraviolet index of 10. I’m in Arizona for the summer working for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a member of the Apache trout Conservation crew.
First I want provide an update on my senior year at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. In late summer 2022, Brad Strobel, a wildlife biologist at the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge, asked if I’d be interested in helping teach middle school students at Necedah N-Gage Academy about natural resources and, specifically, stream ecology. That was truly a full circle moment for me because the wildlife refuge has had a major influence on my decision to pursue a career in natural resources. I also had spent my grade school and high schools years in Necedah.
Throughout the year I visited Necedah twice a month to deliver lessons and help students create science projects. They compared a restored and ditched portion of the Little Yellow River that flows through the refuge. Students were in the river starting in late March. As you can imagine there were many filled waders and the water was cold. But all of the students were troopers and there were few complaints. Many memories were made by all.
I served as vice president of our student subunit of the American Fisheries Society. In this role I organized speakers for our weekly meetings, which featured many fish biologists from Wisconsin and the rest of the country. Perhaps most memorable was a biologist from the Grand Canyon who said he was raised in Wisconsin and had spent a lot of time in Necedah fishing on Castle Rock Lake.
The American Fisheries Society also presents many opportunities such as helping work up lake sturgeon when they spawn in the spring, broomball, and attending the Wisconsin American Fisheries Society Conference where we heard about fishery-research happening throughout the state.
I also participated in undergraduate research at UW-Stevens Point for the second consecutive year. My project focused on the influence of riparian habitat – the area between fully aquatic and terrestrial habitat – on brook-trout prey availability, diet and body condition.
I studied whether land use had any effect on the bugs available for brook trout to eat, what they were actually eating, and the size of brook trout in that stretch of stream. The work lasted the duration of the year. Field work began in the fall. I processed samples in the laboratory in fall and winter, and created the actual project during the winter and spring. Research was initially intimidating, but it led to some of my most impactful learning experiences and I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to do it.
The UW-Stevens Point and the UW-Aquatic Biomonitoring Laboratory have made me quite the aquatic-bug nerd. I continued my job at the laboratory in the past year and was even promoted to quality control officer.
Jeff Dimick manages the laboratory and has been a huge mentor. He may have even turned me into a bit of a “crazy bug lady.” My dream career would involve aquatic macroinvertebrates, though they’re not easy to find.
But currently I’m mostly out of the school mindset and enjoying my time working in Arizona with Apache trout. They’re native to the Arizona White Mountains and have a very small range. Non-native brook and brown trout outcompete and prey on them, and they’re currently listed as threatened on the Endangered Species List. My job is to electro-fish streams where they’re present to perform population surveys and remove non-native species.
Long story short my academic year was the most challenging but rewarding one yet, and I’m now in Arizona climbing mountains in the snow and working with a threatened fish species. I’ll write again at the end of summer with more details about my job.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.