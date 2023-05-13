Hello friends,
My plan for the second week of Wisconsin’s turkey season was to backpack in the Meadow Valley Wildlife Area in northern Juneau County and hunt with a crossbow. A forecast of steady rain and strong winds changed that plan to camping in Meadow Valley and hunting from a blind. I camped where my father first brought me 52 falls ago. My love for the area is why I moved to Necedah.
I was excited for the hunt. Much of my time in the forest was in the area where I harvested a black bear this past fall and where I hunted deer for 51 years in a row. I was well aware that a significant weather pattern was going to hit. I would use my Eskimo ice shack, which I tarped, for my shelter. I was in a good mood because when scouting I saw two toms right where I was going to hunt.
I hauled enough gear into the woods to be comfortable in a blind and basically just watch nature for three days while hunting. On hunt one, which was in a dark forest with lots of dead trees due to high water, I saw a hen. I didn’t care because I didn’t want to fill my tag right away. I wanted the hunt to last.
At dark I returned to camp; my mood was excellent. I had forgotten a lantern, so I just sat in the dark on the end gate of my truck, drank a PBR and then hit the rack.
I woke at 4:15 a.m. It had been raining most of the night, and it was windy. “Soldier on boy, you’re here to kill a turkey,” I told myself. My blind awaited me. But I sat for six hours without seeing any form of life whatsoever. I did hear some geese that never shut up because they were on a marsh next to me.
I wondered, “What do the other wildlife think of the noise pollution that Canada geese make?”
At 11 a.m. I made the decision to pull up stakes; I relocated to another area a couple of miles away. I made the move and was excited for my afternoon hunt. It rained the entire time, and sometimes the rain changed to snow. I had a large view because I was in an oak forest. I didn’t see turkey, deer, or any other type of bird or squirrel. I did receive an excellent text from my good buddy Doug Cibulka. Doug had taken his father, Tony Cibulka, 86, out on family property near Poynette, Wisconsin. It only took seven minutes for Doug to call in a tom and for Tony to shoot it. It would be the fourth year in a row Tony whacked a tom.
I was up long before daylight. I set up my office in the woods; it was snow-raining. The wind sounded like a hurricane blowing through the trees. I hunted until 11 a.m. and didn’t see a turkey, deer, squirrel or any other kind of bird. I might add after a lot of time in the woods I had yet to hear a gobble as well. My new plan after 11 a.m. was to break camp, go home and hunt my food plot for the final two days of my season.
The wind never stopped. Monday was another rain event. After five days in the woods I hadn’t seen a male turkey, never heard a gobble, and never saw a squirrel or a deer.
Sometimes you go hunting and kill a big bull elk on the opening morning of the season. Sometimes you go chasing turkey for five days and you do not see one.
That’s why it’s called hunting.
