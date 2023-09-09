Hello friends,
From 1981 to 1987 I did an enlistment for the Wisconsin Air National Guard at Truax Field near Madison, Wisconsin; I was a weapons loader on the A-10 aircraft. I participated in a “for fun” musky outing in 2000 for the first time with several of my buddies from the Air National Guard; I haven’t missed since that year. As the years pass our guardsmen numbers decline so many of my friends and family from “deer camp” have been allowed to join the group. For the past six years we’ve held the outing on Wisconsin's Eagle River Chain of Lakes. This year we had 37 people in our fun group; we stayed at the Hiawatha Motel.
Saturday, Aug. 26
High 71, low 44
My partner was Jeff Moll, fishing in his Lund Alaskan. Jeff and I have been hunting and fishing together all of our lives but in this particular outing we seemed to be incapable of catching a northern pike or a musky. We put 12 hours on the water and came in well after dark. We had caught nothing but had a blast. We had no hard hits on a Shallow Raider but a whole lot of laughs along with our usual good food in the boat. The weekend’s meals were bacon, snacks and barbecued ribs.
Because I know I’m a failure at catching fish on the annual adventure, I have an entirely different perspective than typical tournament fishers. So that’s how I will finish with this column.
Throughout the day I saw fathers with either one or two children, who were not part of our group, fishing in simple 14-foot boats. It was obvious they were enjoying themselves immensely. That reminded me of raising my daughter, Selina, and three stepsons – one of who was in the day’s outing – and the simple boats we had. I remembered how much we used them and how much fun we had.
One of our members on the outing has a bad case of cancer; the future is not good. But there was no mention of it. The father and his adult son spent the weekend together and made as many positive memories as the adventure would allow.
The highlight was when my boss from back in the Air Guard, Gary Jensen, hooked into a big musky while fishing with his son Brian. His grandson Kenneth Jensen caught a 47.25-inch fish; it was the largest ever in the outing’s 30-year history. Kenneth is I believe the youngest person to ever fish the event. The three-generation team was so concerned with releasing the big fish back into the water that their picture didn’t turn out well but it still tells the story.
The story behind the story is that this past year the Jensens lost Linda – wife, mom and grandma – to a long illness. My guess is Linda helped bring that big fish in the net and was smiling just much as her three favorite fishermen. I might add that Kenneth was a huge help all weekend. He’s a very positive new addition to the gang.
Sunday, Aug. 27
Mr. Moll and I were up early Sunday and fishing in a dense fog. We ate some good chow but as usual didn’t register a fish for the group board.
Still, all’s well that ends well.
Sunset
Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.