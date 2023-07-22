Hello friends,
I found the perfect place to explore for anyone who would like to do a day hike or multiday trek with a backpack. It was one of those adventures where I had the gear and the knowledge of how to live out of a backpack, but my homework and maps were incomplete.
The Ice Age Trail is one of Wisconsin’s gems; it’s almost 1,200 miles in length. My goal was to see what kind of physical condition I’m in; in just 95 days I will be living in the Montana mountains hunting elk and mule deer.
Sunday, July 9
High 81, low 49
I parked my truck at the wayside along Wisconsin Highway 13 just north of Chelsea, 12 miles north of Medford. With my golden retrievers, Ruby and her pup Red, I began our adventure while carrying a 60-pound backpack. We would be heading west; it was just after 3 p.m. and I was thinking that I had a 6-mile hike to the Mondeaux Flowage. The vast majority of what would be a three-day round trip would be in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest with sprinkles of beautiful privately owned farmland.
First observation, I started far east and so had a 3.4-mile road walk on Fawn Avenue. It wasn’t a big problem but I like a trail in woods more. Second observation, there were lots of deer. Third observation, I had made a mistake and actually needed to travel 11 miles to reach the Eastwood Campground. It’s on the Mondeaux Flowage and is a quiet campground – and most importantly a place I could get drinking water.
Had I been smart enough to know I needed to travel 11 miles, not 6, I would have started three hours earlier. I arrived at Eastwood just before dark and I was done in. I put up my backpacker tent and laid out my sleeping bag. I had two cans of air-temperature beer as I watched day become night. When I hit the tent, the pups were thrilled to death; they realized they would be able to sleep next to me.
Monday, July 10
High 76, low 46
The second day I recreated my plan. I kept my tent up instead of taking my camp down and hauling it on my back all day when I’d be back to the same area – it was a round trip. I left my camp and hiked with my pack, water and food. My goal was to hike 6 miles to County Road E, turn around and head home. Folks this area needs to be in everyone’s memory banks. Much of my hike was around the Mondeaux Flowage. It’s a beautiful, perfect getaway with three U.S. Forest Service campgrounds on it. The views on the eskers of the west bank, along with the simple but perfect campgrounds and the narrow but long flowage are a recipe for a simple and inexpensive getaway for those who take advantage of it. To top it off the Mondeaux Lodge on the flowage is open Tuesday through Sunday, has a beach, I believe is U.S. Forest Service-managed and is like going back to 1970. I did 12 miles that day and made it back to camp for a 30-minute break before an all-night rain.
Tuesday, July 11
High 71, low 45
I had just turned 62 and I was sleeping on the ground. My tent is too small for two Goldens and an adult to be real comfy but I made it work. The third day I knew would be a test because I needed to go 11 miles with my pack and make it home in time for a Kids and Mentors Outdoors meeting. Folks, I aced it – not a single mark as far as my knees, spine or actually just enjoying myself. Once upon a time I hiked 1,244 miles on the Appalachian Trail. This hike on the third day I met four cool ladies on this hike. I took a picture of day hikers from Chetek and Barronette, Wisconsin – Joan Zelltner and Marilynn Shaurette. Marilynn reads this column and we had a positive conversation.
My legs were sluggish for a couple of days after I returned home but I really enjoyed my three days on the Ice Age Trail.
