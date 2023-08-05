Hello friends,
This week I can say I’m living on the edge of crazy. My editor and daughter, Selina Walters, told me she needed to move my deadline up four days. I decided to do my annual garden and independent-living story. Recently an infection in my hand spread to my left arm, shoulder and chest, and it was going to take me down in a heartbeat. So I went to a clinic and then a hospital, where good people tried saving the day. I drove home and then Selina said she needed the column because she lives in a super-remote area – meaning no reception. But she has been my editor since she was a junior in high school, and she is flawless.
My garden is not just a garden. It’s a way of life for me, kind of like heating with wood and having a stove in my living room. In the winter my cattle are fed hay and grain in my garden, which is next to my house. The hay that isn’t consumed helps my sand to hold moisture in the summer. Northern Juneau County has some of the worst soil in Wisconsin.
Since I lost my fiancée Michelle, the garden, my pond, the pups and firewood seem to be keeping me positive. I’m good at gardening and I think I have the right to be proud.
In a week I will start harvesting my first of four crops of sweet corn. At about that same time my 26 tomato plants and my five different types of peppers, onions and garlic will become ripe for chili. This past year I made and froze 26 gallons in either 1-quart or 1-gallon bags. I will use either elk, venison or bear burger, and double-bag the chili. Selina and I will have enough until next August.
I have 260 hills planted of potatoes – Yukon Golds and Norland Reds. I still have some left from this past year but have been sneaking some fresh reds for the perfect meal. A typical meal for me is Norland Reds along with broccoli, peas or green beans fresh from the garden – and fish fillets, or venison, elk or bear.
People are also reading…
Selina is gone all this summer; she has been every summer since the end of her freshmen year at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Because I know how much she likes fresh veggies, I just planted a huge load of broccoli, bean and peas that will be ready when she arrives home in late August. The third and fourth crops of sweet corn will also be here for her in September.
I have grown a ton of zucchini, and the majority will be ready starting late August. Zucchini is fresh food for my hens.
Red, my Golden Retriever pup, loved the previous group of calves. She loves the most recent group as well and they love her. Red will hang out with them in their pen; in the pasture she will taunt them into chasing her.
The pond is 15 paces out my front door. It’s work and a learning process. About all I can say is it will be the best TV on Earth and will be deep enough to provide me with some panfish for the table. I will swim, ice skate, fish and most importantly, look at it.
I can only imagine how close I came to losing my health due to the infection. As I write this I have been home from the hospital for a grand total of two hours. The pain will not let me sleep, but it will pass, and the sun will come up in the morning.
Now I need to send my gibberish to my editor.
Sunset
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.