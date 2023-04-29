Hello friends,
I’ve written about my good friend Rod Bensley of Burnett, Wisconsin, at least a dozen times throughout the years. The past 1.5 years it was about his battle with rectal and prostate cancer, his will to live as long as possible and his want to be active as well. Rod spoke with me on several occasions about making me responsible after he passed for having kids hunt the 212 acres of land belonging to him and his wife, Wendy Vick. I assured him I would do that. Rod passed away Nov. 29. The world lost a good man.
Two years ago I met Tyler Thiede, who was a good friend of Rod and Wendy’s. I have been hunting with his son Conner, 11, and daughter Carsyn, 12. I was with Carsyn this past fall when she whacked an eight-pointer and with Conner when he put a hurting on a 2.5-year-old buck that had already lost its horns this past December.
For the youth turkey hunt I sat with Carsyn. Conner sat with Tyler and his life-long buddy Justin Braun on Rod and Wendy’s land near Burnett.
This story is all over the map. We stayed at Tyler’s hunting camp, which is near Burnett The camp included a bunch of kids as well as Kyle Zilsdorf, Justin Braun, Chad Reifschneider and his son Joey, 13. The adults in the camp have been buddies all their lives and their kids love to camp. We had a cookout between hunts; the kids shot BB guns.
Carsyn and I were ready long before daylight. It was 60 degrees; we could hear toms gobbling in the trees. Night became day and soon we had deer, geese and lots of ducks for company. The turkey quit gobbling by 6 a.m. so I put Carsyn in charge of wildlife photos. A few years back Rod and Wendy put a pond on the property; it’s now loaded with waterfowl. I taught Carsyn about wood ducks and told her about the two wood-duck houses that were within a stone’s throw of us. Both houses had hens fly on top of them and go inside. That knowledge would have made Rod happy.
People are also reading…
About 7 a.m. we had an experience with five jakes and two hens but they didn’t come into our setup. And Carsyn wanted a tom if she was pulling the trigger that early in the hunt. Meanwhile Conner, Tyler and Justin had a cool experience with a red fox that was hunting a squirrel. The fox gave them a great show. When the squirrel treed, Tyler gave it a mouth squeak and it came close to them.
Story of the day for our three groups of hunters – the birds we saw had no desire to come to our setups, and it was so hot we were steaming in our blinds.
There was a dramatic change in weather – as in a 40-degree decrease in the high and a cold rain. For the most part the turkey we saw simply had little desire to come to our setups; spending a day in an unheated turkey blind was a true test. We hunted hard. But as I learned of both the Thiede kids, nothing bothers them. They never become impatient and they are well aware that we need to put our time in.
We had great news late in the day we received a text from Chad Reifschneider telling us his son Joey had harvested his first bird. Chad had never hunted turkey before but called it in.
All’s well that ends well!
Sunset
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.