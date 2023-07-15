Hello friends,
A man would be a fool to admit in front of his wife and friends that he’s happiest when he’s at deer camp or on an annual fly-in fishing trip. But I think there are a few people who would agree I have a point. This column is part two of my story about a weeklong fly-in fishing trip to Schultz Lake in Ontario, Canada.
Peace and tranquility is staying at a cabin in the middle of nowhere for a week with people you enjoy. Even if there’s a bit of negativity, our group of nine never has dragged out an issue. Our unwritten code is no slackers, complainers or tightwads – and it works.
Peace is ending a great day of fishing with your brother and his grandson and then taking a short hike to a rapids on a river and watching them catch 20-inch walleyes on just about every cast.
The same can be said when I think about the two fires that have burnt the bush here, one in 1995 and the other in 1999. Most people think a forest fire is the most horrible thing in the world. The bush here had been composed of mature jack pine, spruce and aspen. Now it’s alive with new growth and moose are loving the tender feed as they browse and live a much easier winter.
Happiness is seeing the joy on my friend Roger Franks’ face after he catches a 29.5 inch walleye. He kept smiling the entire rest of the trip. His walleye had a huge head in comparison to its body. I’m guessing it was on the downward cycle of life – kind of like a buck’s antlers as they shrink with age. Both Roger and I released his big walleye and my big gator.
Joy is having finished my day to cook for the gang. That day I did all of the cooking and dishes. But after that all I had to do was watch and be served.
People are also reading…
Satisfaction is – after the fourth day – seeing everyone’s hands covered in small cuts because the fishing was so incredibly good. It seemed we were always taking fish off our hooks. The average walleye here has always been about 16 inches to 18 inches. This year it was about 19.5 inches, with dozens of walleyes 21 inches and 22 inches long.
Joy is sitting in the cabin at night, watching the cook, enjoying adult beverages, never running out of things to talk about and, as always, laughter.
My dad, the late Robert Walters, found this place. My brother Bobby’s ashes are in a special place we call Bear Creek. And my brother, Tom, and I hunted here when we were kids. We harvested two bears on it as they were harvesting spawning suckers.
Each year as we first arrive to camp we have a tradition of doing war whoops. We drive the boat in a couple of circles before we make it to the ramp.
Triumph is winning the big gator bet for the sixth consecutive year and knowing the gang would like to see anyone but me win.
Victory is seeing six members of our extended gang depart the plane to replace us at Schultz Lake. We simply have that many people in our super-cool group.
Make your own adventure, push yourself and enjoy life while you have the option.
Sunset
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.